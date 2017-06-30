Geopolitics, New World Disorder, Terrorism, WW3

The Covert Hybrid WW3 Video Series

We are creating videos for the proper interpretation of the geopolitical and geo-economic events in the hope that when more people understand their true significance, they will be able to supplant the motives of those who are taking them for fools!

The Covert Hybrid WW3 Video Series will be a pivotal stage in our effort to help inform the world about what makes them vulnerable to unwarranted power in the hands of the worthless, and truly genocidal individuals.

This will be for the long haul, and we appreciate everyone’s support.

If you wish to be part of this humble endeavor, we have joined the Patreon platform if you wish to be our avid patron.

As always, we’re glad to be of service to you.

