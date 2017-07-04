Philippine Supreme Court Affirms Duterte’s Martial Law in #MarawiClash

The Supreme Court of the Philippines did not disappoint the Filipinos today, as it affirms the proclamation of Martial Law in the southern island of Mindanao. Eleven justices voted to dismiss the petitions, and only 1 voted against Proclamation No. 216.

Three other justices voted to limit the area of coverage. The petitioners needed at least 8 votes to nullify the May 23 declaration.

On the other hand, the Duterte government has already allocated PHP 20 billion for the rehabilitation of Marawi. Here’s the latest update on the Philippine war against ISIS.

The US State Department funded 5th columnists are silenced for a while now that their lies are not working anymore.