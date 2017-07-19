We will be resuming our operations starting tomorrow.
We’re almost finished upgrading our backend system after the Gods of Darkness responded with a 6.5 magnitude quake [8.0 at the epicenter] to our soft launching of the Covert Hybrid WW3 Series.
A similar event, i.e. Typhoon Haiyan, occurred in 2013 when we all were successful in pestering the Vatican, leading to the resignation of Pope Maledict, months before.
Rest assured we will continue on, along with other resistance groups, to expose the dark side of geopolitics, the medical cartel, and the Great Usurper itself.
Thank you very much for keeping this site alive.
Mabuhay!
One thought on “Good to be back!”
I am delighted you are back in circulation.
At one particular stage I thought you had been compromised by the KM.
Best wishes and keep up the excellent work
Robert Newey