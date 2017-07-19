Good to be back!

We will be resuming our operations starting tomorrow.

We’re almost finished upgrading our backend system after the Gods of Darkness responded with a 6.5 magnitude quake [8.0 at the epicenter] to our soft launching of the Covert Hybrid WW3 Series.

A similar event, i.e. Typhoon Haiyan, occurred in 2013 when we all were successful in pestering the Vatican, leading to the resignation of Pope Maledict, months before.

Rest assured we will continue on, along with other resistance groups, to expose the dark side of geopolitics, the medical cartel, and the Great Usurper itself.

Thank you very much for keeping this site alive.

Mabuhay!