You’re fired! The Donald just said this to Apprentice Reince Priebus, who was suspected of leaking White House secrets to the Deep State media and Congress. The latter’s replacement is Homeland Security Chief John Kelly, who is expected to start draining the swamp in earnest.
What this means is that, Trump is officially severing ties with the Republicans who rejected his Obama Repeal bill, rammed the anti-Russian sanctions on his desk, and keep him from fulfilling his campaign and inauguration commitments.
Add to this is both the Bannon and Kushner camps like Gen. Kelly.
Let’s see where this is all going then.
2 thoughts on “Priebus Out, Gen. Kelly In: Swamp Draining May Start Soon”
He’ll do anything BUT draining this so-called swamp. The Lord won’t let him.
Education
University of Massachusetts, Boston (BA)
Georgetown University (MA)
National Defense University (MS)
One world educated, spreading the “Global War on Terror”.
Dis-unite the states.
Reblogged this on Puppet Master's Slave Market and commented:
We will see what we will see