Spineless Trump Signs, then Complains about Congressional Sanctions vs. Russia, et al

Trump knows that the latest set of sanctions against Russia, et al, is useless, and may backfire at most, yet he still signed his name into it. That only proves that he is not the type of leader that the US war veterans were expecting him to be, and this singular event will characterize the entire administration for the whole 4-year term.
Politico said,
President Donald Trump on Wednesday signed a bipartisan bill placing new sanctions on Russia — but in a statement, he claimed multiple aspects of the legislation violate the Constitution.
The sanctions, aimed at punishing Russia for its interference in the 2016 election, limit the president’s power to lift the sanctions without congressional approval and were initially resisted by the administration.
In one of two statements released almost simultaneously Wednesday morning by the White House, Trump said he supports the law’s efforts to crack down on the actions of Iran, North Korea and Russia. But the White House protested what it sees as congressional encroachment on the president’s power in foreign affairs.
“In its haste to pass this legislation, the Congress included a number of clearly unconstitutional provisions,” Trump said in one statement. “My Administration particularly expects the Congress to refrain from using this flawed bill to hinder our important work with European allies to resolve the conflict in Ukraine, and from using it to hinder our efforts to address any unintended consequences it may have for American businesses, our friends, or our allies.”
John McCain retorted,
While we can assume that indeed, there’s a war between Trump and Deep State Congress, but what if this is all by design, i.e. a system feature whereby the US president is insulated, or has full deniability, from whatever the “representatives of the people” so desire in order to punish Russia, and all other enemies of the US?
Nevertheless, this does not remove the fact that Trump is not capable of going against Congress when the latter is wrong. But he can always complain as if he is just another man on the street.
In an article that will appear in Monday’s edition of Sports Illustrated, Golf Magazine reported this week, the president told some members of Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey, before a recent round of golf that he frequents the club because “that White House is a real dump.”
The president’s reported comments were amplified by other media outlets that seized on that portion of Golf Magazine’s article. Trump, however, disputed the reporting, as he often does.
“I love the White House, one of the most beautiful buildings (homes) I have ever seen,” Trump tweeted. “But Fake News said I called it a dump – TOTALLY UNTRUE.”
Swamp or dump, they are all true, Mr. Trump. So, if you have no conviction for whatever you believe in, then you are just the same as any other of your countrymen, who are still stuck at your “Make America Great Again” speech.
Changing America requires real hard work, and taking risks, which seems nobody is willing and able to do it. At most, all they can do is identify the culprit, but are not willing to put themselves on the front lines. While the rest are just high in fluoride, and aluminum, they think everything is alright and perfect in America.
If Trump will continue to be subservient to the US Congress, and other Deep State agencies, then the Crown’s objective to destroy Protestant America has come.
Russia, in the meantime, considers the latest sanctions as a full pledged economic war against the federation.
3 thoughts on “Spineless Trump Signs, then Complains about Congressional Sanctions vs. Russia, et al”
Yes, the action is distressing, since there is no verification of “Russians” having interfered with the 2016 US Presidential election.
The available evidence reflects collusion between Hitlary Clinton and Russian business persons, in which president Trump was NOT involved. The collusion of H. Clinton (Clinton Foundation) with russian business men was not known by American voters, thus, had no influence on the vote.
don’t be too quick to judge.
one day all the facts will be out.
Growing up in Jersey in the late 50′ and 60’s I have always looked at what the Donald was doing as a guide for myself preparing for my role in economics and my own pursuit of money making for my family and the businesses I would soon create once I moved to California. I knew the hype of the elections was going to turn out to be the business as usual once he was placed in office by the Rothchildes who control the earth! Every person I speak with in the streets does not hate nor have anything against Russians or Putin at all. The people who do however are our government rulers under the control of the jewish lobbies and corporations who dictate on a daily basis how , what, where, and when we are to believe in our short controlled lives as the slaves of the jewish masters tell us, instead as a free society with a choice and voice in our personal decisions in life. I knew would fold and go against much of what he promised in the election and that’s why I am not shocked. He better obey the jews or face a JFK ride through Dallas !