Distraction #Charlottesville

There’s a noticeable onslaught of headline grabbing events being foisted on our faces, and they are effectively diverting our attention to what really will hit us all domestically as the year is ending, i.e. another Western financial meltdown.
After RussiaGate, there’s still the North Korean threat of a thermonuclear exchange. But before that can die down, too, a localized white nationalism vs. anti-white supremacism is hereby unleashed, which is obviously on the same level as Obama’s Ferguson racial divide.
Different approaches, same goals:
- Another EU-US Financial Crash is Expected by Year End
- EU Explores Account Freezes to Prevent Bank Runs | Reuters
- Geopolitical Tensions are Designed To Distract the Public from Economic Decline
- How Capitalist Central Banks Have Been Creating the Next Financial Crisis
The so-called white nationalists are holding their torches high to signify their burning love for America, the beautiful…
On the other hand, the counterprotestors are stretching their banners wide, to express their condemnation against “white supremacism”,
Both are victims, of course, in the larger scheme of things.
On Saturday, a state of emergency was declared in Charlottesville, Virginia, after white nationalists clashed with counterprotesters for the second day in a row, over a plan to remove the statue of a Confederate general from a city park. At one point, a car plowed into a crowd of counterprotesters, and city officials said there was at least one death and multiple injuries.
Whatever principles which motivated both sides of the fence in Charllotesville, to go after one another, in the final analysis, their actions only serve as a distraction that blinds them to what the other hidden hand is doing.
That’s because the action, and reaction, are all directed against the people themselves, and not towards the root cause of what ails our society today.
So, if we are willing to take our shiny guns against our fellow victims of this banker-imposed system, surely we can also aim them toys at the real enemy.
Maybe, some day when we have become much wiser and braver at the same time.
2 thoughts on “Distraction #Charlottesville”
Another orchestrated divide and conquer tactic. Everything is a racket and a rich man’s trick.
In the UK we have no guns. They have taken our free speech, have legalised Satanism as a religion & are processing the legalisation of paedophilia. The City of london criminal bankers herd us like cattle. This is truly the centre of the evil empire of the Rothschild Nation of Babylon. The British Army are cowards who will fight to repress us.