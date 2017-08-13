Distraction #Charlottesville

There’s a noticeable onslaught of headline grabbing events being foisted on our faces, and they are effectively diverting our attention to what really will hit us all domestically as the year is ending, i.e. another Western financial meltdown.

After RussiaGate, there’s still the North Korean threat of a thermonuclear exchange. But before that can die down, too, a localized white nationalism vs. anti-white supremacism is hereby unleashed, which is obviously on the same level as Obama’s Ferguson racial divide.

Different approaches, same goals:

The so-called white nationalists are holding their torches high to signify their burning love for America, the beautiful…

On the other hand, the counterprotestors are stretching their banners wide, to express their condemnation against “white supremacism”,

Both are victims, of course, in the larger scheme of things.

We are breaking down and relocating – being hit with tear gas bombs. My view from behind the barricade: pic.twitter.com/iGKaFb5oXT — Craig Stanley (@_CraigStanley) August 12, 2017

On Saturday, a state of emergency was declared in Charlottesville, Virginia, after white nationalists clashed with counterprotesters for the second day in a row, over a plan to remove the statue of a Confederate general from a city park. At one point, a car plowed into a crowd of counterprotesters, and city officials said there was at least one death and multiple injuries.

Holy fuck. In the middle of some Nazi's livestream about how the left is not tolerant a driver ploughs through Charlottesville counter-demo. pic.twitter.com/7D25YjZGBV — Keegan Stephan (@KeeganNYC) August 12, 2017

Whatever principles which motivated both sides of the fence in Charllotesville, to go after one another, in the final analysis, their actions only serve as a distraction that blinds them to what the other hidden hand is doing.

That’s because the action, and reaction, are all directed against the people themselves, and not towards the root cause of what ails our society today.

Her name was Heather Heyer she was 32 years old she died on a street in #Charlottesville … resisting hatred … pic.twitter.com/9wqyWNRzQY — HawkEye 2017💥 (@2HawkEye2017) August 13, 2017

So, if we are willing to take our shiny guns against our fellow victims of this banker-imposed system, surely we can also aim them toys at the real enemy.

Unidentified militia has arrived at #EmancipationPark ahead of the #Charlottesville rally with guns in tow. pic.twitter.com/zCLCBU78PF — Craig Stanley (@_CraigStanley) August 12, 2017

Maybe, some day when we have become much wiser and braver at the same time.