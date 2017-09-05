Syrian Army Ends 3-year Daesh Seige on Deir Ezzor, UK Forces Going Home

The Syrian forces which were fighting to recover the oil fields of Deir Ezzor weeks ago, have fully retaken the whole city. Leading to this, the Russian Navy launched an undisclosed number of Kalibr cruise missiles on Daesh command posts, a communications center, a facility repairing terrorists’ armored vehicles, arms and ammunition depots, which were all destroyed, according to the MoD.

“… the decision to take control of the city was made today. At present, a Syrian flag has been hoisted over the city. Deir ez-Zor, located on the shores of the Euphrates River to the northeast of Damascus, and a military airfield near the city have been besieged by Daesh for over three years, with food and ammunition only being delivered by air, while helicopters from the city of Qamishli have been evacuating the wounded and delivering essential supplies to the city’s population. The Syrian army supported by the Russian Aerospace Forces has been advancing toward Deir ez-Zor from three directions as part of the campaign to free the city launched in August.”

This is proof enough that Russia is not deterred from fulfilling its commitment to the Syrian government amidst the continuing imposition of Western sanctions, embassy raids and consular assassinations.

Sensing defeat, the Deep State enterprise is now withdrawing their UK advisers and instructors on the ground, according to Almasdar News:

BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:50 A.M.) – The United Kingdom has withdrawn its troops from the coalition-operated al-Tanf base in Syria’s southwestern desert and de facto ended all military assistance hitherto provided to Free Syrian Army (FSA) affiliated mercenaries in the region. Just like US military personnel who were also part of the so-called “moderate opposition” training program in southern Syria, British Special Forces troops operated from a coalition base established at the town of al-Tanf near Syria’s border with Iraq. Virtually all of the FSA fighters who were part of the Pentagon-vetted training program had, in previous years, fought pro-government forces in Syria’s Deir Ezzor region alongside the Al-Qaeda-linked Jahbat al-Nusra terrorist group. According to the UK-based Daily Telegraph news group, the British wind-down of support to FSA militants began in June of this year when at least 20 Special Forces troops were confirmed to have withdrawn from the al-Tanf base. As of very recently, the remainder of the British contingent at al-Tanf has departed taking with them any further UK support for FSA militants in southern Syria. The coalition-backed militants at al-Tanf have proved themselves almost entirely more interested in fighting against forces led by the Syrian government in southern Syria rather than fighting ISIS, which was meant to be their official purpose as Western proxies in the region.

The Western forces have done their purpose and yet, no one has ever been made to answer the 500,000 Syrian deaths and damage to civilian infrastructures.