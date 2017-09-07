Syria Crisis, Terrorism

Aid Convoy of 40 Trucks Has Entered Deir Ezzor

TEHRAN (FNA)- 40 convoys from Homs province carrying food and medical supplies were headed to Deir Ezzur after Syrian army troops broke a three-year-long siege on the the city.

Photos: FarsNews

The next stop for the Syrian Army would be Idllib where Daesh terrorists proceeded when they were defeated and removed from the city of Aleppo. Their arrival in Idlib months ago was aided by US airstrikes against Syrian civilian infrastructures, e.g. bridge, and against Syrian Army personnel in the area.

Meanwhile, the butcher just ordered another airstrike against the Syrian Army.

