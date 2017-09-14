The World’s Problem is still America

There are many things by which we have identified that the problem is still America, although the Americans are blaming their and the world’s problems to the Jewish bankers. But the fact remains that until now, this Khazarian war and money making machinery is still being hosted in the “land of milk and honey,” therefore the responsibility should still rest with the free people of America.

If they continue to justify that it’s not their fault, and for that, they don’t need to act, is the very reason why this madness proliferated to what it is now, to begin with. Some may say that shifting the blame is counterproductive, but isn’t pleasing the people for their own inaction is more like it?

We do understand that America is subjected to all sorts of economic, medical and environmental warfare from within. But then again, that is the price they have to pay for hosting the Khazarian Mafia within their soil, and for sending their children to wars that were instigated and designed by those same suit and tie Khazarian Mafiosi. If that is not stupidity on their part, then what is it?

We cannot remain oblivious to what America has become, i.e. essentially the bedrock of “liars, deceivers, cons, robbers, road warriors, rapists, pedophiles, murderers, identity thieves and social parasites of the worst variety,” as the Kingdom of Khazaria was in its ancient days.

To do so is to consent the Germans for hosting Hitler. Americans did not do that either. What we saw from Hollywood and heard from the US government was the constant demonization of the Germans post-WW2. That’s why the Germans suffered the national guilt for the actions of one group, for decades.

Even the Russians, who won the war for the world against Hitler and for defeating the overall plan to annex Russia for the glory of the Vatican Empire then, were demonized, too, through the Cold War and for “hacking the 2016 US elections,” which was really a self-inflicted wound by the Democratic Party.

Like the Germans in the 1930s, the Americans today are victims of a hijacked system, too, but that is not a good excuse for apathy, but should be a strong impetus for a strong and decisive action against those who usurped the system for themselves. If the people are helpless in preserving the republic they’ve been entrusted to by their forebears, then they deserve nothing but tyranny and oppression.

Whoever is providing refuge to these Khazarian bankers, and allowed its military to be utilized for the protection of the same and for waging wars under the latter’s direction, is also complicit in the crime. Every American should realize that.

Every death in the Middle East and around the world that has something to do with fulfilling the hegemonic ambitions of the US military industrial complex and the entire Khazarian Filth should be levied and charged on the hands of every American living in America.

That was the standard imposed on the Germans yesterday, and that’s the same standard that must be applied to the Americans today. Otherwise, what will compel America to reform itself?

Certainly, not the continued deterioration of its economy, and certainly not the constant barrage of truth from their own alternative media. Nor will the promise of “prosperity for all through global currency reset” will do it. What the latter has done instead is sent the “awake and aware,” via their astral projection, into the dream world. How many are still investing into the Dinar RV today?

What “free people of America?”

They have been enslaved for far too long. Agree, and enslavement has a tacit approval from the enslaved if he silently consented to it by his own inaction. But that’s the end of it. The people of America is until now under the protection of their constitution’s Second Amendment of the right to bear arms. Raising those shiny arms on the streets across America is more than enough to compel the US military to defect into their fold.

“I am suspending my own action against the Khazarian Jews because I am all alone in this fight, and I could not possibly defeat them if I do so. “

Wrong. The people sharing the same mindset are just waiting for you to initiate something. That’s right, everyone is just waiting for everyone. But that’s what cowards do. The mavericks take the initiative. They are willing to risk their lives by thinking they are already dead.

Think about it. Aren’t’ the Khazarians taking risks all the time?

Americans are good people, in general. They are the descendants of early immigrants who took the risk against the “savage” natives, and in the last 300 years took the initiative of severing their bond from the Anglo-Saxon Empire. It was bold and glorious.

But being good is not enough. Edmund Burke said that. And the Khazarian Mafia will have nothing else to anchor and leverage its globalist desires from without America.

Remember this: all efforts are being done to neutralize the Khazarian Mafia from the outside. The leaderships of these external forces have grown frustrated in recent days for the gross inability of the Trump administration to clean the Deep Swamp it has sworn to do so.

It is high time that the people of America must reciprocate these external actions to decapitate the Khazars who still have the clout to control the White House.

In short, America must sever itself from the Khazars right now, or be destroyed with it.