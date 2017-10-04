Al-Nusra leader gravely injured by airstrike, 12 commanders killed – Russian MoD

The leader of Al-Nusra has been critically injured in an airstrike carried out by the Russian Air Force, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement, adding that at least 12 Al-Nusra field commanders had been killed in the same attack.

Abu Mohammad al-Julani, the Commander-in-chief of Tahrir al-Sham, a terrorist group formed after the collapse of the Al-Nusra terrorist organization, was targeted by the Russian airstrike, the ministry’s spokesman Major-General Igor Konashenkov said.

Julani “sustained shrapnel wounds and is in a critical condition after losing his arm, according to information from multiple independent sources,” Konashenkov added.

The airstrike killed at least 12 Al-Nusra field commanders and some 50 members of the group’s security detail, the ministry’s spokesman said, adding that Julani’s aide was also killed in the Russian strike.

On October 3, Russian intelligence “uncovered the time and place of the Al-Nusra leadership meeting” led by Juliani, the statement said. After getting confirmation of the terrorists’ arrival and the start of the meeting, Su-34 fighter-bombers and Su-35 fighters were deployed to strike the location.

More than a dozen militants were also injured in the airstrike, the ministry added.

The airstrike on the Al-Nusra leader took place a week after the Russian Defense Ministry confirmed that five prominent Al-Nusra field commanders had been killed in an airstrike in Idlib province in Syria. Those commanders had led an attack on Russian Military Police (RMP) officers in Hama province earlier in September.

The incident in Hama had been reported by the Russian General Staff, which said that Al-Nusra militants attempted to capture the RMP unit, mandated to monitor the ceasefire in the Idlib de-escalation zone.

The Russian command in Syria then ordered an operation to repel the militants’ attack. The Al-Nusra offensive was stopped and the militants suffered heavy losses. The losses were estimated to include around 850 fighters, 11 tanks, three infantry fighting vehicles, 46 armed pickup trucks, five mortars, 20 freighter trucks, and 38 ammo supply points.

September 30th marked the second anniversary of Russia’s military operation in Syria.

on the other hand, the US led coalition is attacking not the terrorists but the Syrian Arab Army, with the help of the terrorists.

Moscow: US Staging Fatal Provocations Against Russian Personnel in Syria

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov says that the United States is staging fatal provocations against Russian servicemen in Syria.

“The US-led forces’ activities in Syria cause many questions. In some cases these forces mounts allegedly accidental strikes against the Syrian Armed Forces, after which the Islamic State [Daesh terrorist group] counterattacks, in other cases they inspire other terrorists to attack strategic locations over which official Damascus has restored its legitimate authority, or stage fatal provocations against our military personnel. I would also mention numerous ‘accidental’ strikes against civilian infrastructure that have taken hundreds of civilian lives,” he told the Asharq Al-Awsat newspaper.

Earlier, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov stated that the recent death of a Russian Lt. Gen. Valery Asapov, who headed a group of Russian military advisers in Syria during a mortar attack by terrorists, is the price that Russia paid for the duplicity of the United States in actions aimed at resolving the crisis in the region.

This is not to mention the scores of Russian diplomats who died mysteriously while on duty.