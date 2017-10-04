Vegas Shooting: Official Scenario Crumbling

The worst single shooter incident of all time in the US is fast turning out to be the worst false flag operation ever. The forensic analysis and official narrative simply don’t add up. But what can we expect from the same people who claim that inexperienced Arab pilots were able to dive into the World Trade Center towers with pinpoint accuracy to pull them down?
More than one Vegas shooter; evidence builds
By Jon Rappoport
Lone shooter? Really? And this is supposed to be more than a convenient fantasy?
Yesterday, I did a brief analysis of the number of people killed and wounded at the Vegas Concert (573) in roughly four and half minutes, which is the police estimate of the duration of the attack.
I mistakenly reversed figures. The correct conclusion would be: the lone shooter killed or wounded 2.1 persons per second. It is HIGHLY doubtful Paddock could have done that. His distance from the concert, his lack of professional skill, his state of mind, among other factors, rule against it.
Any competent and honest law-enforcement analyst would see a huge red flag right away.
But of course, multiple shooters destroys the official narrative and opens the door to an investigation that could expose, for example, an intentional false flag operation.
Here is a piece of Jeff Rense’s analysis of rate-of-fire vs. people struck by bullets. It cuts to the core of the absurd lone shooter assumption:
“…a potential MAXIMUM of only 360 rounds could be fired at full auto burst with NO magazine changes in the approximate four minutes or 240 seconds of the shooting!”
“So, Paddock didn’t fire 360 rounds in 240 seconds because he had to stop and change magazines…probably 30 round mags. That would be THIRTEEN magazine changes
in the 240 seconds. And it is reported he fired from both broken out windows in the room/s.”
“Survivors state there were shooting pauses and that is when they would run.”
“Let’s say Paddock managed to get off an amazing 300 rounds in 4 minutes (or 240 seconds) and hit someone with EVERY ROUND.”
“Remember, there were 573 killed and wounded according to late statistics.”
“WHO, then, fired off the other full-auto 273 rounds also without missing a single shot ?!”
Another man who apparently has significant professional background re weapons has sent me his detailed analysis:
“There is NO WAY in hell that this inexperienced guy was able to hit 500+ people, at a down sloping range of approximately 250-350 yards using a make-shift weapon modified to shot automatically. Here are some reasons why, and you can check with other experts to verify my points.”
“1. It was dark and no matter how well lit, there are many shadows to hide in.
2. Simple a ‘sear’ (pronounced see-er) modification would have only permitted one entire magazine to shoot all at once with no select fire (being able to start and stop).
3. There are some devices (like AutoGlove and Bump Fire) that can simulate full automatic fire, but they cannot be used accurately or effectively.
4. Even if the shooter was able to somehow obtain a full normal functioning automatic rifle, anyone with military experience can tell you that the rifles are difficult to control when firing more than 3 round bursts – especially a .308 or AK47 type. This is because the rifle will uncontrollably rise if automatic fire is constant.
5. After the first 15 or so seconds, the crowd scattered and took cover.
6. I don’t have a count of how many pieces of empty brass (fired rounds) they have recovered, but knowing how many shots were fired compared to how many people were hit will tell you the hit ratio. If this guy did this in 20 seconds, we needed him desperately in Afghanistan!
7. To fire 500 aimed shoots and swap out magazines would have taken him about 15-20 minutes, and there is no way that each shot would have hit someone – more than likely would have missed.”
“To put in perspective…. Say a guy purchases an expensive bolt action rifle in .308 with a nice expensive scope. Without experience, someone would have to mount the scope for him and do a rough sighting in with a laser. This individual then takes this rifle to a range in broad daylight with no stress and using a bench rest and breathing techniques and all the time in the world and fires at a target 300 yards. It is possible, but doubtful if that person could hit a large refrigerator at that range UNLESS they had LOTS OF PRACTICE and EXPERIENCE. For every 1 minute (1/60th of a degree) of angle change at the rifle, the bullet would vary by 3 inches at 300 yards. For this untrained guy to be wildly shooting with a high heart rate at nighttime? Well, bullets would be going everywhere!”
I fully understand that the estimates of 573 killed and wounded, and the police statement that all the shooting took place in four and half minutes, may be off. These figures may not be precise.
Nevertheless, they are a good and proper starting point. And even allowing for later adjustments, the evidence for multiple shooters and against a lone amateur like Paddock is stunning.
So why won’t law-enforcement take notice?
Because, in certain cases with great consequences, the overall agenda and the direction of an investigation are set from offices far higher than the positions of the actual detectives and agents on the scene.
“This is what we want to know. Only this. Everything else is off limits.”
But it’s not off limits for us.
This particular false flag operation is meant to pit Democrats and Republicans in gunbattles everywhere.
11 thoughts on “Vegas Shooting: Official Scenario Crumbling”
It is such a pity that some other policing organisation could not investigate this independently. I say that because even if there was one I would imagine that it would be just as corrupt as the police, FBI, MI6, CIA etc
NWO getting desperate to disarm America!
No just people who have a brain and who want to be safe from idiots with Guns. As I have said for a long time USA is a dangerous country to visit . The USA also has made Syria and Ukraine dangerous countries.
The “USA” has no input into the decisions of the war-mongers who control the CIA. Nor do we need foreigners such as you, who speculate about controlling airliners, visiting the USA. As a pilot since 1964, I suspect you do not possess an aircraft pilot license.
However.
You spin fairy tales very nicely, suggesting Khazarian heritage.
ThThis sentence only damages GEOPOLITICS credibility
“ But what can we expect from the same people who claim that inexperienced Arab pilots were able to dive into the World Trade Centre towers with pinpoint accuracy to pull them down?”
Those large modern jets are not all that hard to fly as long as nothing goes wrong the hard part is landing them but they did not have to waste time learning to land them and you have in your mind they were of low intelligence than you Americans ( I experienced this years ago at the school at Clark Airbase where all the kids that were Filipino or Half Filipino were not placed in normal classes ,but special classes as they were automatically classified less intelligent than the American Children -but that is nothing new for the USA I remember how the Afro Americans were ( are) treated in the USA. TO HIT THE TOWERS required sufficient intelligence to learn navigating the planes. 9/11 did happen but the big question is who was behind it but the 28 pages and researchers came up with the truth and not the bullshit floating around that it was not aeroplanes that bought the towers down. But one thing that they were not designed to withstand was large Aircraft with a lot of Fuel flying into them.
And in regards to this mass shooting Jon Rappoport it is too early to be writing such a large article on how the shooter or shooters did not do it , But in a large packed crowed you don’t have to aim at people ,just the mass and with Automatic weapons they fire a lot of bullet’s and there was more than one shooter is more polarisable than what you have written – me accepting articles on this blog will never have the same face value again . Next you will be publishing a lot of Green Bullshit .
WHEN WILL USA TELL THE GUN LOBBY WHERE TO GO AND START REMOVING GUNS FROM THE POPULATION STARTING WITH SEMI & AUTOMATIC WEAPONS AND LIMIT THE SIZE OF MAGAZINES ON ALL OTHER GUNS.
It can be done large fines and long Prison Sentences for those that still have banned weapons. Plus property confiscation of property where guns are stored and large Rewards for people who dob in owners of illegal weapons.
Nearly everything you said about 911 is wrong you talk like an expert you are not one .. Those Building are built to withstand a jet impact loaded with fuel also jet fuel cannot melt steel . Also any airline pilot will tell you how difficult
it would be to hit those buildings .. And many have mentioned it
Fuck you. Diesel fuel does not melt steel, and untrained senior citizens don’t mow down 500+ people from elevation and at range at night, by themselves, without the cops showing up until they conveniently shoot themselves. On what planet does your point of view make any sense? If people were as stupid as you seem to think they are, there wouldn’t be any of them left.
If indeed over 450 persons were hit by bullets, as reported, this is another “lone gunman”, false news report. The idea of one elderly man acquiring a machine-gun and at least 450 rounds of ammunition for the gun, and firing all of them from a hotel window falls within the range of fairy tales, similar to those of the alleged “Holocaust“. Four hundred fifty (450) rounds for a machine-gun or automatic rifle would not be sold inconspicuously to an elderly man. Also, a 62-yr-old man who spent his after-hours “shooting crap“ in gambling halls instead of shooting guns, would need a wheel-barrow to transport 450+ such rounds to his hotel room. The shooting from an upper story window suggests that the same approach used by CIA leaders with the assassination of President John F. Kennedy Sr. was repeated in Las Vegas. Similarly, murdering the patsy on the scene and planting the fraudulent evidence is cleaner than having another person murder the patsy after the major event, as was done to Lee H. Oswald. Having the MSM release the ISIS-involvement fairy-tale reflects additional CIA cover-up.
RonaldR. You don’t have a clue
Google WTC7 which is the 3rd building
It came down evenly by controlled demolition
And! faster than free fall
If you look closely at the footage and watch the roof line you will see the centre of the roof collapse first. The lift shafts were collapsed first
The official reason is fire from the other two buildings. Yeah right
You have a lot of reading to do and a long way to go. Get with it
It came down out of sympathy for the first two 😀
New reports released about the Las Vegas Massacre state that the firing lasted about 11 minutes not just 4 minutes as reported in this article. That said, This seems like another false flag operation to me.