World Chaos Diagnosis: Acute Zionist Infestation

“Average Joe”, who’s an American veteran down on his luck, he could have begun his own landscaping or mechanic business when hard times came. Only Uncle Sam was too broken to gift good old Joe $30,000 or so to get things rolling. It’s too bad, because Joe got a bronze star and lost a leg over there in Iraq. If Joe’s family only knew how Zionist, pig bankers had cost millions of Americans an alternative future, then maybe we’d all stand a better chance of life and liberty. But, they don’t know yet.
For a couple of years now I’ve laid awake nights trying to figure out how to convey to my countrymen the catastrophic abuse of power leveraged by Israel’s Washington based henchmen. At first, I was like most people, worried friends and enemies alike might call me an “anti-Semite” for the insinuation of Zionist lobby skullduggery. Then, a murdered and sodomized Libyan leader made fun of by a presidential candidate, and a few tens of thousands of dead kids over there in Syria, Yemen, and in Gaza, and some more in Yemen, they caused me not to give a damn what people label me as. But wait, what about my Jewish friends? What would they think if I jumped feet first into Bibi Netanyahu and his AIPAC vampires? Alas, my Jewish pals mostly got fed up too, at envisioning the bitter end of an abusive Israeli regime. None of them want a Hitler “final solution” on a global scale. And that’s where Tel Aviv is headed in my opinion. Seeing Netanyahu dangle US President Donald Trump like a wooden puppet in front of a live audience – well, the jig is up for most sane people I think. Realizing just how dastardly these Israeli (Zion Israel that is) interests are, that’s what spurred me to find the “Average Joe” quotient! The slap across the face that hopefully wakes some Americans the hell up.
The All-American Hobo
Let’s profile our All-American Joe here. He just like most of the rest of us, you know? Joe loves his country, his neighbors, and he adores all the legends of freedom and liberty, and especially the red-white-and-blue dream, remember he’s a vet too. Even though his future got shattered and stagnated a bit while serving in the US Army, Joe lives in the same information bubble as the rest of us. He’s wrapped up tight by CNN, Hollywood, the New York Times, and the Atlanta Journal Constitution. Once a week Joe goes to the unemployment office, just like he’s told. Unable to get an even break, he does the house chores while his wife works at Burger King flipping Whoppers with cheese. Good old Joe sometimes has to go to the pawn shop to unload something of value, something worth less than a grocery store visit to buy Cheerios for his little kids. Yeah, you get the picture now. I am hammering like hell on your sense of brotherhood, community, and civic pride in war heroes. You bet I am. Because I know most of your fail to care anymore. I know most of you are contented in that little bubble of existence. But, suck it up and read on. This is the reality of your apathetic and lazy patriotism – Average Joe is your next-door neighbor. And Average Joe should not be contemplating blowing his brains out – but you let Joe down – we let Joe down – Washington caused Joe to consider blowing his goddamned brains out, because we collectively turned a blind eye. We populated the halls of power in our country with liars, cheats, criminals, and the puppets of evil men, and of evil nations.
Now let me educate all the past, present, and future “American Joes” out there. Just so you know what has been happening while you slept.
While I’ve no space here to discuss properly what’s known as the “Movement for Greater Israel”, it’s important that the reader grasp the ultimate goal of new and old Zionists (see a moderate Zionism definition here). What this group wants is nothing short of the reestablishment of King David’s Empire, which encompassed all of the so-called “Mandate Palestine, the British Mandate of Palestine and British Palestine” plus Lebanon, Syria, Jordan, and Iraq, as well as Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Oman, Yemen, most of Turkey, and all the land east of the Nile river. Granted, this is an ambitious plan that is hard for “Joe” to grasp, but any reader can watch the news and put two-plus-two together. If Joe can accept my assertion here, then I am sure he will better understand why he is in such a fix. But let’s move on to examine the Zionist plan, stumbling blocks, and progress so far. Yes, of course, that is if this plan actually exists.
There are only two big problems with creating this great big land of “Greater Israel”. First, there are one hell of a lot of Arabs in the way. Second, getting those Arabs the hell out of the way is costing Americans and the rest of the world an unbelievable price. On the first point the proxy militaries of Zion and America are rapidly subtracting Arabs from King David’s former territory. Those that cannot be cluster bombed, beheaded, shot, blasted, or otherwise butchered are simply starved to death or die of disease. The rest will probably move to Europe if the lobbies there work hard enough, and if not America has lots of free land left. And this brings us to our main point, how AIPAC, the American Jewish Committee (AJC), the Zionist Organization of America (ZOA), the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) and hundreds of other supporters of Netanyahu’s dreams of empire robbed poor heroic Joe of his future.
The Zionist Dream
Now, you’ll recall I said that all our hero Joe needed was a small grant to rev up his business. Most of you reading this probably have better math skills than me, so please try and divide and subtract or multiply some numbers here. According to the most recent figures from the US Bureau of Labor Statistics (which are always WAY conservative), there were 453,000 jobless veterans as of 2016. So, let’s focus on these “GI Joes and Janes” for a moment. For an initial instance, let’s assume that the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, Arab Spring, and the Ukraine mess are not for the benefit of “Greater Israel”. Let’s just do some math with the massive funding through tax breaks and donations for Israel’s defense industry, the IDF, and gigantic weapons loans from the US that never get paid back. Let’s pretend Americans care more about “Joe” and less about genetically pure Israelis (more on this in a later post). For the moment, let’s forget the $9 billion dollar trade deficit the US has with Israel, and focus on the $38 billion US Senator Lindsey Graham and others approved for Israeli defense recently.
$38 billion dollars divided by 453,000 out of work vets, that’s $83,885.21 rounded to the nearest cent for each-and-every GI Joe or Jane out there. But I know it will take some IMPACT here for readers to share this with ALL their Average Joe friends out there. Let me spell this out. No funds for the IDF to blast Palestinians to smithereens – 453,000 new businesses and zero unemployment for down and out vets. Yes, Utopia, I know. But let’s continue, because this is just the chump change the Zionists levy from us. I won’t break down the private funding direct to the IDF. I will not harp about the star studded galas and auctions Hollywood and high society hold to shower gifts of “BILLIONS” on Israel. Read this article and discover those. Now, it’s time to return to the big picture, and to the role of Zionists in the wider world’s affairs. Let’s assume logically that the enemies of Israel, especially Arab nations, was the real cause for the so-called “war on terror” initiated after the 9/11 attacks by then US President George W. Bush.
Most of your reading understand I am not the first analyst or journalists to presume Israel and the Zionists have been behind recent wars. And I am not just talking about admitted anti-Semites like Louis Farrakhan, who always called the Twin Towers attacks a false flag operation. Forget wild eyed conspiracy theories for the moment, and instead look at evidence inside books like “The Zionist War on Terror Creates More Terror”, by Christopher Bollyn. A short excerpt from Bollyn serves to set the stage for my last assertion here:
“As long as Western governments and societies allow themselves to be deceived about the true nature of terrorism, the “War on Terror” and the threat it is meant to eradicate will only get worse. For our political leaders and media to go along with false-flag deceptions and to flail away at phantoms is to ensure that the “War on Terror” will go on for a very long time. The only way to liberate ourselves and our nations from this madness is to expose the true source of terrorism.”
Without bombarding you with 9/11 theories and anti-Israel rhetoric, it’s completely fair to say hard liner Zionists in Israel, America, and across Europe have played a major role in brewing conflicts in the Middle East. If we can admit that Greater Israel is part of this chaotic stew of destruction, then it is far easier to show “Average Joes” everywhere just what the costs of American and Israeli policies is. For the sake of this argument, here are some even more amazing “if” figures.
Since the so-called “War on Terror” was launched, experts claim that the United States has squandered in between $3.2 and upwards of $5 trillion dollars. I think it’s fair to assume that it’s costs Americans more than $4 trillion since 2003, so let me run with this figure.
I Want My 80 Grand Back!
Yesterday I was on hold with the Social Security Administration for 47 minutes on an international call to solve my initial retirement payments. While I waited the robot in charge of held calls kept telling me, “We provide benefits to over 50 million Americans, so there are very busy times. We are sorry for your long wait”. At that moment, this article was on my mind. I thought to myself over and over, “fifty million, fifty million into $4 trillion or so?” As I type this I am recalling over 40 years of hard work. I’m thinking about my fellow 50 million countrymen, and all the hard work I saw those “Average Joes” doing over the decades. And I am thinking about the $900 bucks a month my early retirement (63 instead of 65) gets me. I think I am “Average Joe” perhaps, and I am thinking $4,000,000,000,000.00 divided by 50 million. What is that figure? Wow, it comes out to $80,000 dollars! Now let me frame (or hammer) this in.
Without a war to destroy all of Israel’s neighbors and enemies (in my scenario) the people still alive who helped build and fuel the American dream could EACH have a lump sum payment of 80 grand! Eighty thousand dollars, what could the average retired person do – buy a small house – never pay rent again – get that eye surgery so desperately needed – live a little bit longer or more comfortably – survive instead of subsist! I am now thinking about an aged couple I know back home in South Carolina, and about the cat food I once caught them eating a couple of days before their US Treasury checks arrived. I’m thinking about my US veteran retired friend, who has to go to the VA to be treated like an animal. I am thinking about my own $900 dollars and how I will make due abroad, with no medical insurance except what my wife can pay for. Peace and $80,000 for America’s retired “Average Joe or Joanne” – or perpetual war until Greater Israel is established. Until the Syrians are killed or un out of the coming “Northern Jerusalem Empire”….. Take note folks, Americans got ZERO from these lost wars.
This is harsh, I know. It seems a bit conspiracy theoretical too, I understand. But after three or four years of research and analysis, and roughly twelve to fourteen hours a day hard at it, I’ve made my diagnosis. If killing and chaos, if the economical warfare and crookedness of our political processes are the illness, then rampant Zionism is the contagion. From my perspective western societies have been literally infected by an insidious flesh eating bug, a blood sucking tick that spreads a bigoted and elitist disease that will eventually destroy us all. Like the small, seemingly harmless little tick, the animal driving American policy breeds more animals in the blood it extracts from its host. And you think my seemly affront on Zionism dastardly or inappropriate? Then go and do your own pathology work. Look at the patient in his eyes, check his pulse, listen to that frail heartbeat, see his suffering, and try and cure humanity yourself. All I know is, “Average Joe” has not even been made aware of the parasite that has cost him everything.
How’s that for a wakeup call Joe?
Phil Butler, is a policy investigator and analyst, a political scientist and expert on Eastern Europe, exclusively for the online magazine “New Eastern Outlook.”
17 thoughts on “World Chaos Diagnosis: Acute Zionist Infestation”
great work and much appreciated – though sad
These types of analysis, and heart-felt articles with personalized inflections, are surely an inspiration.
My own concern, is that if we continue to intelectualize our predicament, we will one day lose our freedoms for good.
Is there anything we, or others, are doing to genuinely win? If so, what. If not, why?
when all the “average joes” turn their guns toward israel and their puppets in gvnt instead of turning them on innocent civilians in another country, then they will be given what they deserve, by those who have been keeping it from them.
..Some random crackpot attacked rand paul and nearly killed him the other week. Other random crackpots have shot at Trump cabinet members before. Why is no “random joe” attacking lyndsey graham or mccain or pelosi or merkel or netenyahu or anderson cooper or don lemon??
Justice doesnt work if the good guys are also pacifists. Especially when you learned how to be a soldier/guerilla fighter in the military. Why not use your “skills” outside of the military too?? Or are they waiting for a cue from the same corrupt gvnt that put them in that position to begin with??
World Chaos Diagnosis: ACUTE Zionist Infestation
AND
World Chaos Diagnosis: CHRONIC Zionist Infestation
By one name or another, the worldwide Crypto-Jew Zionist infestation has been expanding its influence on planet Earth for millennia as a chronic disease, metastasizing like a malignant cancer from cell to cell, organ to organ, throughout the whole body. The English-language call to arms against the crypto-Jew Zionists began in the early 1900s with the published statement by Henry Ford and has been repeated many times since.
The solution is to end private, national, central, fiat banking with fractional reserve lending and usury interest charges a/k/a the Babylonian Debt Slavery System a/k/a the Serpent System.
And the way to end the crypto-Jew Bankster central banking is to end the primary mechanism of political influence, i.e., child sex trafficking, rape, torture and murder, the Achilles Heel of the Serpent System.
Bravo.
Excellent overview summary !
Removing the “dual citizens” in congress and the USGov who pledge 1st allegiance to the territory that was fraudulently named “Israel” is long overdue.
World-renowned Rabbi, Henry Siegman verified the terrorism conducted by Judaism´s army general, David Ben-Gurion in 1947-1948. http://www.washingtonsblog.com/2014/08/prominent-jewish-leader-israel-intentionally-killed-civillians-1948-engaged-ethnic-cleansing-ever-since.html
Judaism´s army drove 700,000 Palestinians from their homes, property, and towns murdering thousands, 1947-1948, enabling the UN to convey the “land-grant of 1948” to Judaism´s Ben-Gurion and terrorist army in 1948. The terrorism of “Israel” continues not only in the Middle-East, but through CIA/MOSSAD´s proxy army, ISIS, around the world in 2017.
All 50 States have laws rescinding our 1st Amendment right of free speech to criticize Israel. See https://mycommonsenseparty.com/zionist_bullies.html
Author’s diagnosis absolutely accurate, correct and on-target. The blood-sucking parasite is a deadly one indeed — and Americans have been robbed blind of quality lives, and their nation’s true destiny.
The American Founding Fathers did not put the Second Amendment in for hunting (of animals), but for the very real Zionist threat they also found themselves under during the 1776 Revolutionary War:
http://citizensamericaparty.org/happiness.htm
To rid the deadly infection from within, engaging the Second Amendment essentially means doing this:
http://citizensamericaparty.org/AmericanFreedom.htm
Along with this:
http://citizensamericaparty.org/americafirstpledge.htm
To see the depth of the infection and the complete cure, see this:
http://911truthawakenings.org/OpenLettertoNRA.htm
Also know that Israel is a fake Israel artificially created by the Zionists, and that Zionists have also hijacked the word “semite” — the real ones being the Palestinians themselves–along with Christians and Muslims of “The Book.” The Zionists, when you read their writings, are actually Talmudists – the devil’s spawn.
http://citizensamericaparty.org/Return_Palestine_Dissolve_Israel.htm
http://citizensamericaparty.org/America_Under_a_Jewish_President.htm
They are not only the sworn enemy of the Human race (Children of God), but are also an Alien race:
http://citizensamericaparty.org/Them_and_US.htm
They lack both conscience and soul and do all the sub-human stuff on the Planet:
http://citizensamericaparty.org/Serpent_Race.htm
Food for more thought here, but author is already on right track having had an “aha” moment by smelling the infection.
Oh yes, Israelis do live wonderfully comfortable lives on the American taxpayer dime:
http://citizensamericaparty.org/16thAmendment.htm
Spread the above links far and wide to prevent the infection from becoming interminable.
Excellent article, of which I whole heartedly applaud..
Not enough people seem to realize the impact these few Ziofreaks, as I call them, have on our lives, and now if you include to their other agenda of world domination through their pet controller facetiously called the United Nations we have their UN Agenda 21(2030), and once you read that and see the cull figures for America 365 million,down to 65 million serfs left to live in Mega Smart cities in little boxes stacked on top each other, and your told what and how much you can eat and where and what you will work at, no private care or property allowed , and forget about families any longer they will regulate peoples breeding by license to selected people ONLY, It is SO insane what these few billionare Ziofreaks have planned to keep them at the top in total power.
We need to wake up and throw these few insane inhumans out!!
They are NOT human. They are of the Serpent Race:
http://citizensamericaparty.org/Serpent_Race.htm
Hey fuckfaces, the average American is NOT MALE. Please use some respect in your articles and do not assume every person is a male. Your misogyny bespeaks the total backwardness of Russia. You are misogynist to the core. This American FEMALE knows full well about the zionists. You are as scummy as they are.
A retired person gives 0 f###s about identity politics. And so should those of more recent generations. Gets your priorities straight and it might be clear to you that such identity crap only serves as a distraction to serve exactly the ones you supposedly hate.
Nice try at a strawman argument…fuckface troll.
There is no nation in the world that understands, and I mean really understands, the true meaning and definition of “freedom and liberty” than America. No other nation comes close. It saddens and angers me, these modern day American idiots, they have no idea what a great thing they (and this word) are about to lose.
America has become a nation that employs death and destruction as a ready solution, for problems domestic and foreign. A degenerate culture lacking in creativity and forward energy. A society without humanitarian vision, no moral purpose, no message, falling in downward trajectory. The socio economic structure and presumed “leadership” is merely a mirror reflection of society writ large. The congress critters, intellectuals, thought leaders and such come from American families. The apple doesn’t fall very far from the tree. Lawlessness at the top of the food chain, begets lawlessness at the bottom.
Wtf America??? Your founding fathers had a higher goal for you…
Absolutely, right on. America has to be restarted in her original vision. Here is America’s true vision distilled even further:
http://pledge.onehumanityonelove.org/
Our founding fathers were the ELITE 1% that we have today. All MEN created equal? what about the lady posting here? Never got to vote until just before WWII. African Americans were 3/5ths of a person, and also could NOT vote. No we need a NEW New 21st Century Declaration of Independence with a Constitutional Convention. Already have 34 States voting for it, Congress just NOT DOING IT !!! http://officialcommonsenseparty.com/index.php/forum/constitutional-reform/9-21st-century-declaration-of-independence-from-usa-imperialism.html
The REAL “Israelites” were a BLACK race, that IS supposed to bring “Blessings” to ALL the Earth…The FAKE Jews are NOT “Peace-Makers” and have blessed NOTHING…except WARS. Revelation 2: 9
They don’t even FIT the bible’s description and prophecies about WHAT would happen during the “Time 0f the End” …and are described as “The synagogue of SATAN…during THIS time!