Bitcoin is US Dollar 2.0 Created by CIA | Kaspersky Co-founder

There’s a reason why China, Russia and South Korea are about to shut down Bitcoin operations in their turf. It has been a CIA project from the very beginning. That explains why there’s no transparency as to who actually created it, and the impending shutdown is bringing bitcoin’s market value down to at least 40%, for now.
Natalya Kaspersky claimed that Bitcoin was designed to provide financing for US and British intelligence activities around the world. The expert called the cryptocurrency “dollar 2.0.”
The Bitcoin cryptocurrency was developed by “American intelligence agencies,” Natalya Kaspersky, CEO of the InfoWatch group of companies and specialist in cyber security systems, said during her presentation at ITMO University in St. Petersburg.
Kaspersky was giving a speech on information wars and digital sovereignty. Photos of her presentation entitled “Modern technologies – the basis for information and cyber-wars,” have been published on social media.
“Bitcoin is a project of American intelligence agencies, which was designed to provide quick funding for US, British and Canadian intelligence activities in different countries. [The technology] is ‘privatized,’ just like the Internet, GPS and TOR. In fact, it is dollar 2.0. Its rate is controlled by the owners of exchanges,” one of the slides read.
She also claimed that Satoshi Nakamoto (the pseudonym used by its founder or founders) is the name for a group of American cryptographers.
The presentation also claimed that a smartphone cannot be considered as a personal gadget.
A smartphone “is a remotely controlled device designed for entertainment, work and at the same time for spying on its owner,” according to Kaspersky, who is also the co-founder of Kaspersky Lab.
This revelation is part of the ongoing crackdown on the Deep State worldwide. The move towards the establishment of an AI-based totalitarian control in Western countries requires that everyone must use any of the cryptocurrencies so that their lives could be shut down whenever necessary.
The Deep State has no other choice but to keep using the same scheme of luring ambitious investors in with their teaser about the Bitcoin’s ability to reach $125,000 a piece by 2022, only to bring it down, so the cycle could begin again.
Surely, the real economy has nothing to do with that.
2 thoughts on “Bitcoin is US Dollar 2.0 Created by CIA | Kaspersky Co-founder”
LOL LOL LOL LOL LOL LOL LOL
YOU’RE DAMN RIGHT ABOUT THE CIA.
PT I THINK THE FIRST WARNING ABOUT BITCOIN WAS THAT THE MSM WAS PUSHING IT LIKE CRAZY. THERE ARE 10+ CRYPTO CURRENCIES SO WHY IS BITCOIN THE ONLY ONE BEING PUSHED? WHAT MAKE BITCOIN BETTER?
PT THEN THERE ARE THE IDIOT LIBERTARIANS WHO BUY BITCOIN BECAUSE THE USD ISN’T BACKED BY GOLD.
PT SMALL “INVESTORS” GET HIT WITH FEES WHILE LARGE “INVESTORS” GET PAID BONUSES.
PT SO WHAT, YOU KNOW THE NAME OF A BIT COIN WALLET . LET’S SEE YOUR PROVE WHO THAT PERSON ACTUALLY IS. THEN OF COURSE THERE IS THE NUMBERED ACCOUNTS. YEAH, LIKE YOU’RE GOING TO RUN AN AUDIT ON 415K ACCOUNTS. DREAM ON HOME BOY.
PT NO REGULATIONS. NOT EVEN CLEAR WHICH COUNTRY IT IS HQ IN.
PT BITCOIN WAS TO UNDERMIND THE FEDERAL RESERVE WHICH HAS EMBRACED IT–AS DID CONGRESS THAT HAS A BITCOIN ATM ON CAPITOL HILL.
PT I FIGURED IT WAS A SIMPLE WAY OF MOVING DRUG AND TERRORIST MONEY AROUND THE GLOBE WHILE HAVING ITS VICITMS PAY FOR THE EXPENSE.
PT AND THEN LIKE MT GOX, ONE DAY IT VANISHED INTO THIN AIR OR GO BUST AND YOU MONEY DISAPPEARS TOO.
How many people own Bitcoin? The answer may be less than you …
https://steemit.com/bitcoin/@hisnameisolllie/how-many-people-own-bitcoin
This by itself means nothing, almost all users will have multiple addresses ( Multiple Personal Wallets and Exchange Wallets). Let’s start filtering down these numbers (please take this as a rough @hisnameisolllie opinion guide, more than happy to debate my process);. Almost 148m addresses with less than 0.001 BTC held: …
yikes