Bitcoin is US Dollar 2.0 Created by CIA | Kaspersky Co-founder

There’s a reason why China, Russia and South Korea are about to shut down Bitcoin operations in their turf. It has been a CIA project from the very beginning. That explains why there’s no transparency as to who actually created it, and the impending shutdown is bringing bitcoin’s market value down to at least 40%, for now.

Natalya Kaspersky claimed that Bitcoin was designed to provide financing for US and British intelligence activities around the world. The expert called the cryptocurrency “dollar 2.0.”

The Bitcoin cryptocurrency was developed by “American intelligence agencies,” Natalya Kaspersky, CEO of the InfoWatch group of companies and specialist in cyber security systems, said during her presentation at ITMO University in St. Petersburg.

Kaspersky was giving a speech on information wars and digital sovereignty. Photos of her presentation entitled “Modern technologies – the basis for information and cyber-wars,” have been published on social media.

“Bitcoin is a project of American intelligence agencies, which was designed to provide quick funding for US, British and Canadian intelligence activities in different countries. [The technology] is ‘privatized,’ just like the Internet, GPS and TOR. In fact, it is dollar 2.0. Its rate is controlled by the owners of exchanges,” one of the slides read.

She also claimed that Satoshi Nakamoto (the pseudonym used by its founder or founders) is the name for a group of American cryptographers.

The presentation also claimed that a smartphone cannot be considered as a personal gadget.

A smartphone “is a remotely controlled device designed for entertainment, work and at the same time for spying on its owner,” according to Kaspersky, who is also the co-founder of Kaspersky Lab.

This revelation is part of the ongoing crackdown on the Deep State worldwide. The move towards the establishment of an AI-based totalitarian control in Western countries requires that everyone must use any of the cryptocurrencies so that their lives could be shut down whenever necessary.

The Deep State has no other choice but to keep using the same scheme of luring ambitious investors in with their teaser about the Bitcoin’s ability to reach $125,000 a piece by 2022, only to bring it down, so the cycle could begin again.

Surely, the real economy has nothing to do with that.