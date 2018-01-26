A couple of days ago, while we were setting up a Facebook account for our new healthcare site, cancerbuster.net, it demanded that we submit a photo that clearly shows our face. Facebook promised that they will delete the photos from their servers afterwards.
So far, this is the most aggressive imposition of the Deep State surveillance mechanism online, and we believe that this is a desperate move to shut down all unarmed online activism around the world.
We strongly condemn this blatant attack on free speech.
It looks like we’re not the only ones being bullied by these “free speech” pretenders. They are now undergoing a wake up call from the spate of outages in their system worldwide.
Instagram, which is now under the Facebook umbrella, is also experiencing a rather bigger problem.
For those who are incensed by this latest surveillance state offensive, start moving to other alternative social media sites.
Facebook has admitted that it is under a “growing pressure” from the Deep State regulators…
To the Deep State, continue with what you’re doing because those who will make peaceful revolution impossible will make a violent response inevitable.
2 thoughts on “Facebook and Instagram are getting a Dose of their Own Medicine”
“So far, this is the most aggressive imposition of the Deep State surveillance mechanism online” – You must never have travelled via US airports then.
As a non-yank, when i first went to US around 2006 i was SHOCKED AND APPALLED by the TSA and the ‘deep state police state’ which the likes of facebook are now following suit.
For the first time ever i felt like i was a criminal – yet i did no crime.
I had my photo taken twice, my fingerprints taken, my passport scanned, had a mini interrogation, was frisked and strip searched with most of my belongings dismantled and a lot of items of clothing removed like I was entering a prison…I vowed NEVER to go back to the US while this nazi TSA still exists.
And that was over a decade ago!! From what I see online and hear from ppl, it’s gotten much worse! You have to now hold ur hands up in surrender motion while u get irradiated in a giant machine, many items banned or confiscated, the tsa agents now bark orders at you with no sense of respect or dignity, they demand you declare any “online presence” like social media accounts, etc etc.
The last time I had to travel by air was when my mother died. I pray I will never have to travel by air again. Waiting and prepared for being stopped on roads for ID checks. I always carry anti VAXX documents and my instructions on what to do if stopped by police, just in case they want to steal my car or my freedom. I assume the Deep State knows everything about me, but hope they do not care. Gave up and recently purchased a new tv with all the bells and whistles. Will never use any of them, but cannot buy a tv without them anymore. They can see me now…