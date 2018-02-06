The Deep State Stock Market is Plunging

It’s happening. The global stock market is plunging. The Dow index tumbles to its lowest 1-day decline in history, -1175 points. The rest of the global market are all in the red. This must be the beginning of the end for the Wolves of Wall Street.
There is suddenly stock-market carnage on Wall Street, shattering what has been a protracted period of low volatility and a mostly uninterrupted climb toward the moon for stocks.
There was no clear-cut catalyst for the decline, which came as the long-running rally fueled by improving corporate earnings and strengthening U.S. and global economic growth accelerated in January.
- https://www.marketwatch.com/story/the-stock-market-is-plunging-heres-what-advisers-say-you-should-do-2018-02-05
There was no clear-cut catalyst for the decline?
How about asking who controls the stock market?
These so called expert financial analysts tend to give us their analyses based on a false notion that the stock market acts according to the will of the market, or funnier, as if the stock’s volatility is an Act of God, or force majeure. That is only accurate if the Wolves of Wall Street are acting like gods, which is really the case indeed.
The rigged Deep State casino can drop its own butt anytime it wants and as it deem fits, and to shred itself of the financial cholesterol that’s been sagging all along. But is this the final death knell to the Deep State economy?
No, it’s just a means to an end. The ongoing carnage will be used to launder their fiat money into asset-based currencies, with an added benefit of serving as a pretext for more austerity and draconian measures against the Western population.
This is done in parallel with the continued operation to provoke Iran to be hostile against its own misguided people, i.e. those who attempted a full scale riot a few weeks ago at the direction of the Deep State CIA, so that the mercenaries could finally come in which is really a long shot by this time.
The US Pentagon’s posturing against Russia by sending a reconnaissance plane and a frigate along its border, or the recent shooting down of the latter’s Su-25 plane with a MANPAD, and Trump’s continued verbal nuclear tussle with North Korea remain a marketing ploy to create the need for an increased payout to the military industrial complex.
America need only worry about the football, which is already competing the Nunes memo conversation. One can only ask, what part of the real economy is still operating right in the heartland.
Meanwhile, China targets the year 2020 when poverty is eradicated completely. To date, they have already elevated the living standards of about 800 million of its population. This is hardly surprising considering that the real economy of China will continue to operate in order to accommodate its own domestic requirement and that of the Eurasian landscape.
But why is the Hang Seng stock exchange mirroring the Wall Street carnage?
The answer is simple. China’s financial sector is two-sided. They have a separate National Bank for its own infrastructure activities, and another banking system that is interfacing the Western casino. The Hang Seng stock exchange is part of that Western financial system.
In short, no matter how the Western Oligarchy plays its hand, it would only be hurting itself, or more precisely, its own people.
What if this is really the beginning of the end of the western fiat system?
The move to end the fiat dollar’s dominance in the forex is an ongoing process, and it’s gaining more momentum this year. But the Deep State could always transfer their assets elsewhere, which in effect leaves the local economy in tatters.
It is therefore illogical to just let other countries do the actual offensive while the affected populations remain apathetic to their own situation. A real global reset will not just involve the Eastern countries, but the other side of the hemisphere, too.
Again, we reiterate our simple observation: the mass arrest is yet to happen, and the low level pedophiles are the ones being arrested. In fact, Ben Fulford even reported that the Nazis are joining his group, too.
- https://geopolitics.co/vital-issues/ben-fulford/nazis-align-with-white-dragon-as-isolated-satanists-continue-their-death-throes/
The rest of the Satanists are still playing their game in the stock market and Bitcoin, too.
The ongoing plunge will continue for sometime until it bottoms out. Hopefully, this will turn out to be an impetus instead, to rise against the Magis lurking behind the scenes.
But that’s a long shot, too.
10 thoughts on “The Deep State Stock Market is Plunging”
Joseph Farrell who has authored many books about Banksters and their war policies gets interviewed here:
Speaking on the Earth Grid which is connected to $$$aturn via magnetism vortexed. Out of our galactic center and mathematically tied to DA’AT ( death / blood sacrifice ) via Magic Squares. https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=-Tbd3dzlRnY
So what will the fed do? To print or not to print?
How does the fed save the market? Buying stocks in the open (its called ‘free markets’, doncha know)? If (((they))) print moar, will the dollar finally plunge into the abyss???
Ahhh, questions questions….If (((they))) do decide to finally pull it, this world will break. Good luck to y’all.
Anybody here ever watched the Movie: ENRON, The Smartest guys in the room???
If you did you should have learned WHY the stock markets work the way they do (Almost ALL FRAUD!)…Its even disclosed by one of the “Insiders”! (Laugh!!!)
They called “Hyperthedical FUTURE Earnings” …Which worked EXACTLY like the Bankers idea called “Fractional Reserve practices”!
No wonder ALL the BIG bankers went along with WHAT they were doing there, WITHOUT even searching into there business practices! (Laugh!!!)
Enter the invention of PROMIS AI software (Newest version of Artificial Intelligence computer technology)…and THERE you have it!
THIS BS, turned the ENTIRE world markets into a “One Armed Bandit” Casino machine…Where ONLY the HOUSE WINS (“Insiders & Traders” make the REAL money!) (Laugh!!!)
Because its all RIGGED that way…UNDERSTAND???
So IF you are not smart enough to GTFO of it, then you become as “Gordon Gecko” put: a FOOL and his MONEY! (Laugh!!!)
I got OUT of it decades ago, BEFORE even learning about the PROMIS software, because I LEARNED they were even falsifying prospectuses (Cooking-the-Books) even before then.
The PROMIS software made it MUCH easier for the markets to Phuck-Over the STUPIDS (Sheeple)
So if you are still IN..COUNT ON being PHUCKED!
It WILL be TOTALLY Destroyed SOON, from OUTSIDE “Forces”!
PT CENTRAL BANK MONEY PUSHED THE NYSE. THE NYSE IS TOTALLY MANIPULATED BY BANKS AND HEDGE FUNDS.
PT FOR 2 YRS THE COMPLAINT HAS BEEN OVER PRICED STOCK. FOR THE PAST 18 MOS WARNING ABOUT THE “BANKS” DRIVING DOWN THE PRICE OF STOCK.
PT DRIVING DOWN THE PRICE OF STOCKS SIMPLY MEANS THEY WILL BE INFLATED AGAIN. TRUMP LIKE HIS PREDECESSORS ARE PLAYING FAST AND FURIOUS WITH STATS TO MAKE IT LOOK LIKE THEY STILL HAVE ALL THE BALLS IN THE AIR. TRUMP WILL DUMP PRICES NOW AND IN ABOUT MOS THE PRICES WILL START TO RISE; AND, TRUMP WILL DECLARE HE IS MAKING AMERICA GREAT AGAIN.
IN A FINANCIALIZED ECONOMY THE ONLY WAY TO SHOW GROWTH IS THROUGH INFLATION OF ASSETS.
ONCE THE SHARES ARE SOLD THROUGH THE IPO THE ISSUING CORPORATION REALLY HAS LITTLE TO DO WITH THEM. IN FACT DEFLATING THEM WOULD MAKE IT CHEAPER TO BUY BACK.
THE PENSION PLANS MIGHT BE HURTING. CERTAIN DERIVATIVE CONTRACTED WILL NEED TO BE PAID OUT.
PT THE LITTLE GUY HASN’T BEEN IN THE MARKET SINCE 1987.
SO GO BACK TO YOUR HOME CHICKEN LITTLE THIS AIN’T NO BIG DEAL.
Just what exactly is the “Deep State” and does it go off planet or inter dimensional via occult ritual? How intelligent is AI? If the British pound , Euro and Fed Res Note symbols all mean Saturn lord of the rings – then maybe the currency is time. BAR is an old. Irish Cuthite word that means $aturn. This article reveals that CAPITALISM is a system of converting a man into a security by enslaving him through CAPITAL spelling of the name:
https://mainerepublicemailalert.files.wordpress.com/2015/04/632-retired-judge-spills-the-beans.pdf
If you enjoyed THAT Darren…You will LOVE This:
Because right from BIRTH we became SET’s slaves…Make sure to watch ALL Four of the segments!
Reblogged this on Satu Insan – Malaysia and commented:
Blessed are the AWAKENED ONES! Dear brother.
One thing we can be sure of, is that the Zionist MOB backing TRUMP, will Have you watching their “LEFT” Hand while the “RIGHT” hand does the MAGIC trick
THEY didn’t Fool YOU one bit brother..Blessed are You!