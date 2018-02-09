LIVE: Disgusted Duterte Condemns the Twin Evil of the Deep State

The Deep State International Criminal Court has sent a prosecutor to investigate the so-called human rights violation of the incumbent Philippine government. However, the same institution is ignoring the plight of Overseas Filipino Workers who are being abused everywhere in the Middle East, most notably in Kuwait.

For sometime Duterte has been using the diplomatic channel to solve the problem, but it seems his patience has been exhausted already because of the measure taken by the other hand of the Deep State, i.e. the ICC, to investigate him instead.

There are recent reports of a number of deaths involving Filipino domestic helpers in Kuwait, on top of the recent discovery of one OFW, who was kept in a freezer for at least a year.

Due to these verified reports, Duterte ordered the Department of Labor and the two airlines to repatriate the aggrieved workers in the next 72 hours.

This is the strongest message from President Duterte to the Kuwaiti government, and the Deep State ICC, so far.

Firstly, the ICC initiated investigation is being conducted to apply political pressure now that the Duterte government is proven to be consistent in its drive against the economic abuses of the local oligarchy, and in pursuing a truly independent foreign policy.

The second motivation to investigate Duterte for possible human rights violation is the no-nonsense investigations against Sanofi’s highly questionable vaccination of 830 000 Filipino children using the untested Dengvaxia, in 2015 onwards.

The third motivation to undermine the Duterte government is the successful military operation against the CIA ISIS terror in Marawi City, and the unrelenting military and psychological offensives against the 50-year communist insurgency that is fueled by the Jesuit Liberation Theology.

The advances of the government against the insurgency is very evident when those New People’s Army combatant, who surrendered voluntarily to the military, were accommodated in Malacanan Palace, the seat of power in the Philippines.

Karl Marx himself was a Jesuit coadjutor serving the interest of the Vatican, through its highly effective divide and conquer doctrine.

In fact, the communist movement in the Philippines is now a legitimate criminal armed extortion syndicate responsible for the destruction of a number of economic installations, both private and public.