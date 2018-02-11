Terrorist Netanyahu Got Slapped by Assad with a Downed F-16

The Syrian landscape is beginning to recover from the 6-year onslaught of CIA-MOSSAD Islamic State terror when Bibi Netanyahu decided to try his luck against his neighbors by picking a fight with Iran through Syria, under the advisement of his puppeteers within the Deep State CIA and State Department.

The Israeli Air Force has just completed its air sorties on 12 Syrian targets when, in the most profound military countermeasures since 1970s, a battery of anti-aircraft fire brought down one US made, US taxpayers’ paid F-16, with one of its pilots seriously injured.

Israel claims that an Iranian drone violated their airspace at the Golan Heights, when under international law belongs to Syria.

This operation, of course, is with the full blessings of the Kremlin, and the rest of the BRICS, simply because this renewed Israeli intrusions into Syria will defeat the gains already achieved.

The attacks by Israeli forces on targets in Syria are a cause of serious concern for Russia, the foreign ministry said. They may trigger violence and destabilize the de-escalation zone in south of the country. In a statement on Saturday, the Russian ministry called on all regional players to “exercise restraint and avoid any action that could further complicate the situation.” It stressed the need to respect the sovereignty of “Syria and other nations in the region.” https://www.rt.com/news/418414-russia-statement-syria-israel/

Russia just lost an Su-25 pilot from a US manufactured MANPAD fired in the CIA-IS controlled area within Syria.

The rules of engagement on red line scenarios have already been defined in a series of multilateral military organizational conference between Russia, Iran, China and ASEAN counterparts, in the last 6 years.

The breaking point for this unprecedented military to military cooperation was the escalation of the Deep State aggression for OPLAN: Greater Israel, which was very evident in the systematic destruction of Libya and other progressive countries in the region.

For Bibi Netanyahu, it was an operation which could have diverted the public’s attention away from his own corruption charges, but even the Israelis are getting wary about the man, and what their bogus state has become.

What this all means is, every attempt at starting a full blown war in the Middle East will never be permitted. And all the Deep State will get is a forced increase in its military budget, which The Donald is more than happy to oblige.

In a larger context, this can also be viewed as a skillful distraction away from the UK-Saudi genocide of the Yemeni people.

Beyond that is the continued deterioration of the American reputation overseas, courtesy of their own Deep State.