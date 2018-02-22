CIA Pentagon Helicopters Caught Transporting Daesh Terrorists Again

The US-led coalition is often accused of supporting terrorist groups in Syria, including organizing safe passage and extraction from encirclements and hot zones. Videos have appeared on YouTube and Facebook allegedly showing the process of transportation of the terrorists.

The source from the town of al-Hasakah (north-east part of Syria) has told Sputnik on the condition of anonymity that local people have witnessed US helicopters landing multiple times on the territory of the local prison, controlled by Kurds, and then left.

According to the source, they were taking away some of the Daesh (banned in Russia) terrorists, detained in that prison. There have also been reports of US military bringing munitions to this prison.

This news comes on the hot heels of reports made by Iraqi media, which indicated that American helicopters were moving members of Daesh from the prison in al-Hasakah to their base near the village of Abu Hajar in the eastern part of Syria. According to their sources, over 100 Daesh terrorists, most of them with foreign citizenship, most likely were brought to this prison by the US from Deir ez-Zor.

In December 2017, the Russian Defense Ministry accused the US-led coalition of training jihadist militants on their base near al-Hasakah to fill up the ranks of so-called “New Syrian Army.” According to the refugee testimonies most of the trainees are ex-Daesh and Nusra Front fighters. The spokesperson for the coalition rejected the accusations, saying the claims were absurd.

Eyewitnesses also reported sighting “US military aviation” transferring Daesh commanders from the town of al-Mayadin, covering it with airstrikes, just before Syrian army entered the city in October 2017. In 2018 Chief of Iranian General Staff Major General Mohammad Hossein Baqeri accused the US of transporting Daesh terrorists to Afghanistan after they were defeated in Syria and Iraq in order to maintain tension in the region, using it as an excuse to stay there longer.

Donald Trump should be ashamed of himself. He has no control of the government he represents because he is not asserting his authority. Whatever excuses his fan base might have, don’t really cut it. If other leaders can do it, why not him?

If they say that America is really controlled by the Deep State, and they really can’t do anything about it, then maybe they need to be reminded that their own government is using their taxes to pay for all of the CIA/Daesh operations around the globe.

In short, they are complicit in all the crimes of their own government abroad.

Let’s hope that they can still sleep soundly at night, because this is where their taxes went…

BEIRUT (AP) – Syrian government forces captured 14 villages Monday as they advance on the largest rebel-held enclave in the country’s north amid a wave of airstrikes.

Syrian government forces and their allies have been on the offensive since late October in Hama and Idlib provinces, capturing nearly 100 villages from insurgent groups, including the al-Qaida-linked Levant Liberation Committee. The offensive intensified on Dec. 25 after reinforcements were brought in from other parts of Syria.