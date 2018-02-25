This is a story of one Wall Street whistle blower who switched sides and tried doing her part of informing the American population about the financial crimes that their own government is doing domestically and in many parts around the globe, only to find out that even a close friend would shun her in favor of the Deep State.
This is first hand account of what ills about the fabric of American society.
2 thoughts on “When America Loves Only the Winner”
Reblogged this on Puppet Master's Slave Market and commented:
THE GEOSTORM IS UPON UA. NOTHING ELSE MATTERS WE ARE BEING EXTERMINATED BY ATMOSPHERIC AEROSOLS OR CHEM TRAILS. THIS IS BIOLOGICAL AND CHEMICAL WARFARE BEING WAGED UPON US BY OUR OWN DEEP STATE PSYCHOPATHIC , GENOCIDAL, TYRANNI CAL POWER MATRIX
“…a lot of the evil on this planet requires all of us going along being complicit…”
Yeah well, the average person is stupid, the 99%ers are stupid as fuck. The ave IQ of the elites vs the ave IQ of the plebs?? Its a no fucking contest and the results shows. The 99% lemmings have fallen for every single fairy tale story, from the woar on drugs, woar on terror, woar on poverty, climate change, and every worthless social/political telenovelas obviously meant to distract. How do you cover one lie?? With tons and tons of more lies of course.
Play a game of Monopoly where one player can write numbers on a slip of paper and all other players have to accept it. Don’t be surprised when this (((player))) always win. Any 9 year-old kid can understand it.
The US Fed, the Bank of England, Bank of Canada, ECB, and the Bank of Japan have all started their own respective rate hike programs. This global trend of “fiscal tightening” is yet another piece of evidence indicating that central banks are NOT governed independently from one another, but that they act in concert with each other based on the same marching orders. Sadly, this earth shaking news is lost on the sheeple.