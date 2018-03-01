This should happen in Palestinian lands, too. The South African parliament voted on Tuesday in favor of a motion seeking to change the constitution to allow white-owned land expropriation without compensation.
In the case of Israel, it should compensate for the loss of lives in Gaza and within all occupied territories. That’s called social justice, not antisemitism.
Overall, there is now a growing number of patriotic leaderships around the world. This is partly due to the continuing exposure of the true nature of Western globalist leadership. The blatant lie behind the War of Terror and the constant rigging of the financial system broke the camel’s back.
“The time for reconciliation is over. Now is the time for justice,” Malema told the parliament. “We must ensure that we restore the dignity of our people without compensating the criminals who stole our land.”
South Africa has a population of over 50 million people. According to a 2017 government audit, white people own 72 percent of farmland.
Last week, South Africa’s new president, Cyril Ramaphosa, pledged to return the lands owned by white farmers since the 1600s to the black citizens of the country. He added that food production and security must be preserved.
The official opposition Democratic Alliance party (DA) has criticized the motion, saying it will undermine property rights and scare off potential investors.
20 thoughts on “South Africa Overwhelmingly Votes to Return White-Occupied Lands to Africans”
LS…
I wonder if it will help the Black Africans food production on the short term as the country is totally raped from there natural way of life…
land confiscation without compensation, further more the land in question was never occupied by black africans as the original people are KhoiSan … not black african
We have a perfect example of ,”The chickens coming Home to Roost” and “cry-baby” Europeans,British and Americans cannot accept what they did to Black Africans in Africa is now being done to them, with one major EXCEPTION- So far the Black INDIGENOUS Africans are NOT slaughtering Whites as the Whites did to the Blacks
Maybe this will start something in all of the countries where Black/Brown INDIGENOUS people have been invaded and murdered for their land and resources and kept POOR and IGNORANT, so they could never compete, by WHITE British, Europeans and Americans
I look forward to the Palestinians doing the same to Zionist Jews
Whites may now need to learn that their ARROGANT misplaced feelings of SUPREMACY are coming to an end and they will need to (re) negotiate with Indigenous people.
Right…and non-Europeans, especially Africans and people from the Middle East should be immediately expelled to make room for the resettlement of the Boers in Europe.
Well said.
I should have added for YOUR BENEFIT, the KHOISAN were ALSO black,hunter gatherers: https://www.npr.org/sections/goatsandsoda/2014/12/22/371672272/the-khoisan-once-were-kings-of-the-planet-what-happened
Africa was for BLACK people and Europe was for White people-PERIOD
Every other settlement arrangement should be up to WILLING NEGOTIATION with the INDIGENOUS, not FORCE and DECEPTION, as WAS done against Blacks and Brown people in their NATIVE lands
Were you just mistaken or DELIBERATELY trying to mislead readers here because you are one of those SUPREMACISTS I talk about in my other comment.???
How did that work out in Zimbabwe?
This is a very evil Crime Learn your history you idiots White People settled South Africa . it was in inhabited at the time .. You call changing something that happened in the 1600 justice .. Well then I guess All the white people in the Americas have to give back the land the Indians had too. In south America all the Spanish descendants have to give South America back to the Incas..
But Wait the Incas stole it from the Carnarie .. So how far we Go back..
South Africa Will turn into a complete Sh—-le if this happens and rightfully so
was uninhabited at the time I meant to say
Imo, the Boers should have gotten out while the gettin’s good. I am by no means writing off the Boers contributions to SA but c’mon man…No fucking country can survive when an outside minority who only makes up about 9.7% of the population owns 72% of the land. It cannot work, it just won’t work with that kind of disparity.
The Boers need to be repatriated back to Europe at the same time the African and Middle Eastern invaders are expelled: quid pro quid.
How was the land acquired and who turned it into productive farm-land ?
How will the “original owners” be determined ?
Sounds like community organization initiated by the foreign alien, alias Barack Hussein Obama, with an Idi Amin type eager to carry out the expropriation.
MOST people are NOT even aware of Africa’s entire history and that ALL Mankind’s existence STARTED there! The Black “Human race” was the FIRST race seeded there, and from there spread from there.
Just do research on the subject “Origins of Mankind”…That’s IF you are ALLOWED to FIND it…Because the WHITE race is been trying to bury it from the public over the centuries to HIDE what THEY did over those centuries to other races!
Africa BELONGS to the Black race by virtue they were THERE First…They were also the FIRST Americans, making them the REAL American Natives!
Do RESEARCH on this subject…Its all over youtube (LOADS of Videos!)…Best yet TRY and find a copy of a DVD entitled: “Out of Darkness” on line (w.outofdarknessmovie.com)
It has the BEST info about the subject in the shortest amount of time (Two and a a half hours)
Looked up a series called “Whited Out” (Six Videos MANY hours)
There are LOADS of info on line…WITH LOADS OF PROOF!
MOST Black people are NOT even aware of their REAL History because it was STOLEN from them by WHITES…The very creators of what is called RACISM!
Right and let us not forget as Boers are repatriated back to Europe the Africans and Middle Easterners need to be expelled: quid pro quid.
To Add…Africans have the RIGHT to take back what was theirs in the FIRST place…Those “Mislead” Whites should do research on WHAT their forefathers did to GET there. From there HUMBLY Ask about making arrangements to stay there…I’m SURE most BLACK African’s would be willing to settle on some kind of compromise arrangements…After all LOOK at WHAT They had to put up with for almost 1000’s of years from WHITES!
The SAME needs to be applied in America, IF it ever hopes the “Be GREAT Again”..so far NOTHING has been dealt with regarding its REAL “Natives” even though its been brought to the WHITES attention LONG AGO!!!
It will be nice to see Africa in total control of their destiny. But I’m sure their glaring failures will be blamed on whites. They never so much as invented the wheel and there is very little evidence that they even bothered to explore like Asians and Europeans. The territorial size of Africa is large enough to place the land mass of China, India, the US and Western Europe in it. They have vast quantities of natural resources and farmland. If they fail with such great attributes then they can’t blame the rest of the world.
One–
Can anyone tell me, whether, throughout modern history– say the last 800 ears and even before– when the World was not a dog-eat-dog world? — even during the likes of the Roman and Grecian Empires– the plotting and scheming ones were always there– those with the gold and the might, ruling and dictating to weaker nations and the greater mass of humanity– left with no choice– but to tow the line and throughout, had built and established, what became the global infrastructure and helped establish the big corporations all over our planet– for the thieving few.
With little access to a decent education, the many had to try and feed their families and serve in armed forces to conquer, colonise and destroy– But fodder, they died by the millions in strange lands far from home– hatred entrenched in many– others, sick of wars and the stench of death returning home maimed or their inner psyche’s scarred forever– all the horrors perpetrated in the name of their global masters– ensuring global division would perpetuate and reign between race, creed and culture in every corner of the world.
It is no different today– for it continues, only that modern tech, makes it ever more deadly– lethal to the ongoing existence of both humankind and our dear old planet.
My point is, how can the mass of humanity, their countries invaded and decimated by the lackeys of the global bankster gangsters, faced with wholesale death and destruction, not flee en masse in fear of their lives, to find some place of harbour and peace, hoping there to build a new and more stable life.
The Boers of SA, were a God fearing lot and when things heated up too much in the Cape, protection against livestock theft ignored– it resulted in the Great Trek. Yes, deep inland, they met up with Africans and made fair arrangements and agreeable exchanges to acquire some land and continue farming– they wanted peace and finally a safe place to call their own.
Everyone knows the victors gave us the histories of the many colonised countries– which we sucked up as truth– proud of our heroic and powerful past– how we brought “democracy” to the ignorant. Yeah, right … but the Boers did not hunt down Africans to scalp them as their way of life prohibited such wanton slaughter of others.
However, I am not pleading either for whites or for blacks here- but rather for what is fair and just in modern day SA– but yes, in fairness, as many farmers as there are who should have let their farms go decades ago when they were offered compensation by the ANC government– and whether offers were fair or not– still, a number of them did accept the offers and chose to leave the country and make their futures elsewhere.
SA farmers are generally clever and enterprising people, so in their hearts they must have known that they would have to consolidate the size of their land, had recognised that the land issue was not only highly emotive, but would grow to be explosive, if not redressed.
The past is gone, the realities of the future have to be faced– An African government in power for over two decades and even when farmers legally paid for their land and some had owned their farms for many generations– the rules of the game had changed and that too, most must have known long ago.
That if whites wanted to remain in SA– their black compatriots, so long repressed by a cruel white regime, black resentment, often flaring up into avid hatred was natural, as their rights to a decent life had been trampled to the ground– now whites have to abide by the new rule of law– if we don’t like it, we must make another plan.
Only recently ordinary whites came to know, that behind the scenes, the Apartheid regime had been supported by the global cabal (Israel to be precise), but what few know is that their club is multiracial– the colour of money, not skin is their credo.
Two–
By lies and deception, these banksters command a vast global network, infiltrated in all spheres of our lives, also from behind the scenes they rule the world– protect their precious assets in South Africa too– despite the resistance of peoples of all races who genuinely love South Africa, want what’s best for all her people– and whether white or black, pink or purple– they despise the traitors who are part of their club and want to sell them out to those who have deceived the world, from the outset.
Seem many whites had little idea how blacks had suffered, their families torn apart and that at last free of Apartheid’s yoke– they would want the land– ownership of it, so long denied to them.
Yes, since 1994 multiples of farm attacks and murders have occurred and have increased sharply, over the last few years. Is it worth suffering the loss of ones loved ones to retain a farm? — or any material asset for that matter? Even if one walks away with nothing– if one has one’s family– one has e v e r y t h i n g!
Yet, if one takes what happened in 1994– it was but another even more wicked con– because the global cabal and their local traitor satellites, ensured that SA’s rich resources, its global big corps, its banking system and stock market, remained in the hands of those who’d forever be imperialists– However, I want to reiterate again–
that it is not only white monopoly capital– but global monopoly capital which comes in all colours– even out of Africa, India, Saudi– you name it– local traitors everywhere, those belonging to this global club– have no loyalty and or allegiance to any nation– only to their full spectrum global dominance, one world government agenda.
Three–
Still the bulk of black folks now want both the land and the natural resources returned– and without compensation to those, who in fairness ensured our breadbasket remained full, our exports strong.
Still why did the white owners of massive tracts of land, work in conjunction with government and traditional leaders, to share their land with their black fellows and, trained and taught them to also become skilled and proficient farmers?– which needs experience over many years. To my mind, if whites had committed to share and teach their black fellows, 23 years down the line, SA would have been a far more equal society, apartheid gone and the economy roaring. Not a dream– it could have been an all round reality, which would have stunned the world and placed SA in the position to sent the global bankster gangsters packing.
But then, unfortunately SA was cursed with a corrupt government, which was virtually on the point of stealing away the country and bringing it to it’s knees. That’s more or less all sides of the story. The poor and loyal voters of the ANC — grossly betrayed by those they trusted.
Where does this leave white South Africans? Having lived as second class citizens, tasting the medicine they’d dished out to blacks, with agriculture the last bastion to fall– food security and even residential properties threatened, whites would either go with the flow, or flow with the go– to my mind a wholesale white exodus could ensue– which at this point, whites over all probably constitute about 4.5 million souls– plus or minus.
While about 40% white South Africans are generally well skilled and hard working, they’d probably be in the position to emigrate successfully and this includes SA’s white farmers– but poor whites and old age pensioners, would perhaps have no option but to become refugees? If this land issue is not approached with sensitivity all round– with the iron will to find a workable, practical and lasting solution to the land issues, whites would feel completely disenfranchised and alienated– as if they’d been shown the door and IMO, not many would remain in South Africa, only but the extremely poor, who may relocate to Orania if this volkstaat would accept them? Just playing with possibilities here.
Should current developments turn nasty, as possibly some whites may defend what they view as their land– I suppose the global cabal’s reaction to such a situation would be anybody’s guess. But would think the UN would probably intervene– either followed by peacekeepers and or big bad wolf NATO– my reasoning for it, is that the cabal would dig in its heels– due to the vast wealth still not even touched under SA’s soil.
Furthermore, SA’s geographical location, reasonable proximity to Antarctica and close proximity to Gough Island– her sophisticated harbour facilities and infrastructure, banking system– all those factors would make the west ensure it continues keeping her an captive to their imperial agenda. But my thoughts anyway …
One thing is a surety– if anarchy ensues, foreign investment would pull out and even China and Russia would be ultra cautious before investing in a country so wrought with internal conflict — brought to its knees by a government unable to think on its feet and show foresight of genuine leadership– instead, robbing the country blind. Of course agriculture would sustain a massive knock and for some years, with whites gone, blacks would have to pull SA out the cart, or she would end up another failed African state. Such a magnificent country, Gold help us this does not become a reality.
Sorry error– Still why did the white owners of massive tracts of land, [NOT] work in conjunction with government and traditional leaders … is what it should read above.