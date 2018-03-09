Steven Greer Explosive Testimony on Deep State Advanced Technology

Steven Greer brilliantly exposes how secrecy is maintained through the hybrid of corporate and government programs. Which military bases and facilities and which corporations are involved? How is black-budget and criminal activity funding these operations?

The Connection between the financial system , UFO technology, and covert military airspace and bases. Where are the key Underground Bases (UGBs) and how are they connected via subterranean tunnels ? Greer goes in depth on who has been involved in managing this secrecy and how is that entity (MAJIC) controlled and operated. How do Unacknowledged Special Access Projects (USAPs) operate and how are they kept secret from the people, the President and Congress?

The History of UFO secrecy since and how it has devolved into its own trans-national cartel. See explosive documents on secrecy, how human military controlled “Abductions” are “stage-crafted” and what is the agenda for this Deception. What is the future agenda for the cartel managing UFO secrecy-and how you need to prepare for this future!

The ongoing multi-faceted Disclosure Project was inaugurated on May 2001.

Actual evidence of non-terrestrial entities…