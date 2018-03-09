Unprecedented Trump and Kim Meeting on NK DeNuclearization Soon!

There is now talk about a North Korea-US dialogue on a possible peaceful resolution of the Korean conflict with the US. The NK leader is said to be committed to putting a stop on the series of nuclear testing, after a series of talks conducted between the two Koreas.

Any action towards peace is always highly appreciated. But will the Deep State just sit idly by and do nothing?

It’s too early to conclude that this will be an indication that the White House may be departing itself from the Deep State control for good. Or, that the Deep State is indeed losing control of its US intelligence and military arm. But if peace will come to the fore, then it will be the harbinger of great things to come.

No, it’s not only the North Korean economy is collapsing as the video suggests, but also that of the US.

Meanwhile, Ghouta Syria is still burning. Fortunately, the Syrians there are openly resisting the CIA Al Nusra militants’ desperate attacks.

Some analysts are saying that this is the endgame in Syria.