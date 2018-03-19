Putin’s Landslide Mandate Defeats Skripal False Flag

Russian President Vladimir Putin got an overwhelming vote in this year’s election. This is in spite of the desperate poisoning false flag using double agent Sergie Skripal by UK henchman Christopher Steele, the author of the “Russian Dossier” on Trump.
In the run up to the election, both Russia and UK expelled the other camp’s diplomatic personnel. The aggressor UK is yet to substantiate its claim that it was Putin who supposedly ordered the use of nerve agent against the Skripals.
Skripal Poisoning a Desperate British Attempt to Resurrect Their American Coup
by Barbara Boyd, barbara@lpac-organizers.com
This statement explores the strategic significance of major events in the world starting in February of 2018. Our goal is to precisely situate Theresa May’s March 12–14 mad effort to manufacture a new “weapons of mass destruction” hoax using the same people (the MI6 intelligence grouping around Sir Andrew Dearlove) and script (an intelligence fraud concerning weapons of mass destruction) which were used to draw the United States into the disastrous Iraq War. The Skripal poisoning fraud also directly involves British agent Christopher Steele, the central figure in the ongoing coup against Donald Trump. This time the British information warfare operation is aimed at directly provoking Russia while maintaining their targeting of the U.S. population and President Trump.
As the fevered war-like media coverage and hysteria surrounding the case makes clear, a certain section of the British elite seems prepared to risk everything on behalf of their dying imperial system. Despite the hype, economic warfare and sanctions appear to be the British weapons of choice. Putin, as we shall see, recently called the West’s nuclear bluff. With their Russiagate coup against Donald Trump fizzling, exposing British agent Christopher Steele and a slew of his American friends to criminal prosecution, a new tool was desperately needed to back the President of the United States into the British geopolitical corner shared by most of the American establishment. The tool is an intelligence hoax, a tried and true British product.
According to the British spy tale, a former Russian military intelligence colonel, Sergei Skripal who spied for Great Britain in Russia from the early 1990s until 2004 was poisoned, along with his daughter, on March 4 in Salisbury, England, using a nerve agent “of a type developed by the former Soviet Union.” In 2010, Skripal had been exchanged in a spy swap between the United States and Russia. He had served six years in a Russian prison for spying for Britain. He had been living in the open in Britain for the last eight years. Skripal’s MI6 recruiter and handler, Pablo Miller, listed himself as a consultant to Orbis Business Intelligence, Christopher Steele’s British company, on his LinkedIn profile. When the Telegraph called attention to the Orbis reference, it was removed from the LinkedIn profile. Steele, who worked on the Trump dossier through his company Orbis, has denied that Miller worked directly on the Trump dossier.
Theresa May and her foreign minister Boris Johnson insist there is only one person who could be responsible for the poisoning, described as an act of war, and that is Vladimir Putin. No evidence has been offered to support this claim. In fact, there is a substantial doubt whether the putative nerve agent, Novichok, even exists. No plausible motive has been provided as to why Putin would order such a provocative murder now, ahead of the World Cup, when the Russiagate coup against him in the United States has lost all momentum. Rather than following the protocols of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons, which require that evidence of the alleged agent be presented to Russia, the eccentric and unpopular May instead delivered an ultimatum to Russia and whipped up war fever throughout the UK. She now seeks to pull Donald Trump and NATO into ever more aggressive moves against Russia.
Thus, just like Christopher Steele’s dirty dossier against Donald Trump, the British claims against Putin are an evidence-free exercise of raw power. The Anglo- American establishment instructed us, with respect to Steele: “trust him, ignore the stinky factless content presented in this dossier, just note that he is backed by very important intelligence agencies who could cook your goose if you object.” The same can be said for Teresa May’s crazed assertions now.
A short statement of the reasons why the British are now staging the Skripal provocation can be found in a March 14 London Sunday Telegraph call to arms by Allister Heath, who rants: “We need a new world order to take on totalitarian capitalists in Russia and China… Such an alliance … would dramatically shift the global balance of power, and allow the liberal democracies finally to fight back. It would endow the world with the sorts of robust institutions that are required to contain Russia and China… Britain needs a new role in the world; building such a network would be our perfect mission.” Across the pond, as they say, a similar foundational statement was made by 68 former Obama Administration officials who have formed a group called National Security Action, aimed at securing Trump’s impeachment and attacking Russia and China.
… Russia and China have embarked on a massive infrastructure building project in Eurasia, the center of all British geopolitical fantasies since the time of Halford MacKinder. Moreover, China’s Belt and Road Initiative now encompasses more than 140 nations in the largest infrastructure-building project ever undertaken in human history. This project is a true economic engine for the future, while neo-liberal economies continue to see their productive potentials sucked dry by the massive mound of debt they have created since the 2008 financial collapse. This debt is now on a hair trigger for implosion. It is estimated by banking insiders that the City of London is sitting on a derivatives powderkeg of $700 trillion with over-the-counter derivatives accounting for another $570 trillion. The City of London will bear the major impact of the derivatives collapse.
In this strategic geometry, President Trump’s support of peaceful collaboration with Russia during the campaign and his personal friendship with President Xi, marked him for the relentless coup against him waged by the British and their U.S. friends.
On top of that, President Putin delivered a mammoth strategic shock on March 1, showing new Russian weapons systems based on new physical principles which render present U.S. ABM systems and much of current U.S. war-fighting doctrine obsolete, together with the vaunted first strike capacity with which NATO has surrounded Russia. Not only is the West sitting on a new financial collapse; its vaunted military superiority has just been flanked.
Likewise, China President Xi Jinping virtually obtains indefinite term extension as the ““great helmsman” for China, owing to his decisive war on domestic corruption, and independent foreign policy. This means that the West needs to deal with the reality that the current geopolitical trajectory away from their favor will continue indefinitely, too.
In fact, even a small country and longtime colony, i.e. the Philippines, is asserting its sovereignty by refusing the Deep State ICC’s selective human rights intervention in the country. The weaponization of the international courts and treaties has always been the phase following a mass media demonization campaign against any uncooperative leadership.
While we are looking at this ongoing tit for tat geopolitical maneuvers, we must not be distracted away from the ongoing digitization of the economy and the continued mass surveillance on all our online activities.
Instead of succumbing to fear of retaliation by attenuating our offensives against the Old Paradigm, we can overload their system instead, by flooding the cyberscape with the true interpretation of the events of the day.
Great news, no western Rothschild Puppets, come close to Putin a True sovereign leader, continue kicking out Rothschilds criminal banksters, for a better world for all, F&CK your NWO !
AMEN
@Haut
Please don’t let yourself be “Fooled Again” by this Putin win…Here’s WHY:
The “Reptiles Are Dead”, long live the TRIAD of XI – TRUMP – PUTIN…!
These are the most wonderful, most bright & enlightened days of Humanity and our Mother Plant Gaia – DIMITRA..!.the Goddess of Justice NEMESIS is exacting her revenge and clearing out this garbage, this rubbish, these reptiles, who had tried to envelope humanity and reduce it by more than 90%…!
The clearing out of this rubbish-shit has not completed yet, with the leadership of the TRIAD – in full force and effect these reptiles will be annihilated and in the garbage bin of history, and all their looted wealth confiscated, seized, and re-instated to their victims.
The Deep State – NWO – Vatican – Black Nobility – Babylonian Satanic Talmudic Khazarian Mafia Cabal Adherents scam and organized criminal acts against humanity are over..!.. and all of humanity are most grateful..!
ARISTOTELIS ELLINAS
You don’t know who your real enemy is not one mention of the British Empire.(NWO Is not new it is the British Empire.
Aristotle Ellinas above…whilst I wholeheartedly embrace the ethic and jist of what you are saying I am concerned that it is MUCH TOO EARLY to be so jubilant. We have a LONG way to go!
True. Dont mind my shear exuberance in watching this “satanic cabal beast” kicking and gasping for a few more breaths before it “kicks the can”, and goes straight to hell..”
I love your exuberance…I am just anxious that we may lose by being too complacent or relaxing prematurely.
@ARISTOTELIS
DON’T BE FOOLED AGAIN BROTHER…Remember WHAT the Chinese president just became??? Ruler for LIFE = DICTATOR
Chine is PART of the NWO.
http://batr-org/forbidden/091217.html/
Note: don’t be surprised if you cannot link to this…just understand WHY you couldn’t
KENNETH, THE NWO-CABAL… [ OR AS PHIL SCHNEIDER TOLD US…”THE ALIEN AGENDA = NWO ]…HAS BREACHED THE “COSMIC LAWS” AND THEY ARE BEING ANNIHILATED…OUR BEAUTIFUL MOTHER PLANET GAIA – DIMITRA – IS OUR CREATOR’S GIFT TO HUMANITY…AND GODDESS OF JUSTICE NEMESIS, WILL SIMPLY NOT ALLOW ANYTHING BAD TO HAPPEN TO HER..!
THIS IS WHY, ABOUT A MONTH AGO, THE KHAZARIAN MAFIA CABAL – WAS PREVENTED FROM ATTACKING HAWAII WITH AN INTERCONTINENTAL NUCLEAR MISSILE THAT WAS PICKED OUT AND DESTROYED IN MID AIR…AND THE SUBMARINE THAT LAUNCHED IT WAS SANK BY THE ALLIANCE…!.. [ THE SUBMARINE WAS TO THE NORTH OF HAWAII, ON THE SAME TRAJECTORY WITH NORTH KOREA, AND THE SCUM – MASS MEDIA FAKE & DECEPTION ORGANIZATIONS – WANTED TO BLAME IT ON NORTH KOREA, AND THUS START THE WWIII WITH NUCLEAR WEAPONS…!… [ YOU PROBABLY ARE AWARE OF THIS ].
AND THIS IS WHY IN APRIL 2016, THE KHAZARIAN MAFIA NWO CABAL, WAS ATTACKED…”BY AN ARMY OF UNKNOWN PROVENANCE IN JAPAN, WHEREUPON “THE UNKNOWN ARMY” ATTACHED AND DESTROYED 3 GIGANTIC UNDERGROUND BASES, KILLED MORE THAN 500.000 SOLDIERS WHO WERE ARMED TO THE TEETH, WITH THREE ATTOMIC / NUCLEAR WEAPONS….. [ DO YOU REMEMBER “THE THREE STRANGE EARTHQUAKES OF JAPAN, IN APRIL 2016, WHEREBY, THOSE EARTHQUAKES, ALTHOUGH THEY WERE ABOUT 7.0 – 7.2 ON THE RICHTER SCALE…”THERE WAS ONLY ONE TREMOR PER EARTHQUAKE…AS YOU KNOW “IN A NORMAL EARTHQUAKE, WHEN ONE STRIKES, THERE ARE MANY, MANY AFTER SHOCKS…!….NOT IN THIS CASE…!
[ SOMETHING ELSE…REMEMBER WHAT NIKITA KHRUSCHEV SAID IN HIS SEPTEMBER 1960 UN SPEECH, ABOUT THE INTERSTELLAR CUSTOMS CIRCLING THE EARTH UNTIL TIME COMES FOR THEM TO LAND…]
THESE ARE OUR MOTHER PLANET’S BRIGHTEST AND MOST ENLIGHTENING DAYS, FOR A LONG TIME…AND THEY WILL GET MUCH, MUCH BRIGHTER…!
AND HUMANITY WILL BE FOR EVER GRATEFUL..!
ARISTOTELIS ELLINAS
check this one http://redefininggod.com/understanding-the-nwo-strategy/
Other than your believing Trump is some kind of “Messiah”,. I agree.It is a great article
He is surrounded by our Enemy, in his Personal life, Businesses and Congress and even co-operated with our enemy by allowing them to steal more land, including Jerusalem which they have no right to, at the expense of the INDIGENOUS owners, the Palestinians We will pay a terrible price because of those who support him
We have not advanced past the Barbarism of European religious ZEALOTS taking land and slaughtering the Indigenous of North and South America, Australia and Africa
SUPREMACISM is a FALSE leader !
It will come back to us as the “Chickens coming home to roost”, or as I prefer- “What GOES around, COMES around”. IN fact it is already starting in South Africa
Those Ashkenazi Zionist Jews have proven in the past to be very evil and CRUEL Rulers ( Bolshevik War)
Remember the ‘triple double cross” that Yelsin – Putin & the Russian White Officer Patriot Corps played upon the Baylonian Satanic Talmudist Khazarian Mafia Cabal scum – for them to “feel free and all powerful and let go Mother Russia from their “clutches” ” while embarking on the looting of the Russian Wealth…..”however, they saw the cheese and not the trap…”
The ‘”really nice part here is that, the Global Patriot White Brotherhood, White Hats Movements have “united in a Global Patriot Alliance”, which was never foreseen by these satanic scum, and it has proven to be their undoing.
These satanists were “so sure of their satanic success” that they thought they were not “walking on earth, and were above the clouds”.
[ For posterity….Lets go back 10.000 years…remember what happened in Ancient Lydia, when Solon went to King Kroisos, who, was the richest person in the world at that time…???..and Kroisos went about to show Solon the myriad of gigantic warehouses full of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, rubies, and other precious stones and artifacts…??? Do you remember what happened to King Kroisos, when Cyrus the Great from Parsia swooped into Ancient Lydia, sacked it, and carted off all the wealth to Persepolis…??? and this was “real wealth”, not the “electronic fiat, fake currency based on this air so called money invisible wealth of the current cabal..”
Patriots, globally, have “seen – watched” these scum rampage globally and put into motion their satanic plans – and have awaited, and planned, and organized patiently for decades on end – and finally ‘the trap has been sprung'” upon the Babylonian Satanic Talmudic Black Nobility Khazarian Mafia Cabal scum, and Goddess Justice NEMESIS is exacting her Justice at this very moment.
Just imagine, more than 70% of Congress, is involved – entrapped into some sort of pedophilia satanic scandal – and ALL OF THE CONGRESSMEN – have – each one of them – at least 3 Khazarian Ashkenazim Zionist Lobbyists on each one of them, every day, courtesy of the Zionist Criminal AIPAC – co-incidence you will say…???? [ maybe planned co-incidence I will say…! ]
Just wait and see the more than 100.000 sealed indictments being unsealed at a torrid by the Justice Dept & President Trump, which, together with the US Marines and JCS General Joseph Dunford having raided and taken over the CIA, the FED, and other cabal operational centres, and we are well on our way, to “drain all of these swamps..”
ARISTOTELIS ELLINAS
You Have plenty of amo to support your position so why do you use history to heap guilt on people that were not even alive in the times you speak of .. I only say this because Palestine has been treated badly plead your case with the crimes of now their are pleanty
True. Everyone knows that Palestine has been invaded – stolen – confiscated by the Vatican – Jesuit – Rothschild – Zionist – Ashkenazim – Babylonian Satanic – Talmudic – Khazarian mafia cabal – [ with all such criminal acts being only temporary, since the International Legal Doctrine of “Fraud Vitiates Everything” being in full force and effect globally, against all such criminal acts of this cabal inclusive of the criminal acts against Palestine ] which is being decapitated at present by the Alliance White Hat – White Brotherhood Patriots, and it is the best thing that has happened to our Mother Planet Gaia – DIMITRA – and Justice will reign over Palestine as well…!
How I am looking forward to the expulsion of all and any Zionist Rothschilds Rockefeller stooges and I hope their ill gotten gains are confiscated by the trillions to reimburse countries robbed by them, and the sooner this Zionist Geo Engineering is stopped the sooner the Earth can stabilize again from false weathers globally and will be able to be saved from utter destruction to life.