Western Deep State Expels Russian Diplomats from their Turf

The Deep State is tired of assassinating Russian diplomats. Now, they are satisfied with merely expelling them from their US and EU dominions. This is to divert attention away from scandals involving high society pedophilia, financial corruption and bankruptcy, and “to make the Russians hate Putin.”
President Donald Trump has ordered the expulsion of 60 Russian diplomats and the closure of the Russian consulate in Seattle. It comes in response to the poisoning of Sergei Skripal in Salisbury, which the UK has blamed on Russia.
The move follows major diplomatic pressure by the UK on its allies to follow their lead in expelling Russian diplomats. The Russian embassy in Washington had previously urged Trump not to heed the “fake news” on Skripal’s poisoning.
British Prime Minister Theresa May has accused Moscow of being behind the poisoning of the former spy Skripal and his daughter in the town of Salisbury in early March.
During a summit in Brussels last week, the 28 EU leaders agreed with Britain’s assertion that it is “highly likely” that Russia was responsible for the attack on Skripal.
Members of the EU numbering 16 have also decided to expel Russian diplomats following Britain’s lead.
Canada has also jumped on the bandwagon, announcing that it will expel four Russian diplomats “in solidarity” with the UK.
The timing of the expulsions by the US, EU and Canada appears to have been coordinated between Washington and Brussels. Eight EU countries confirmed within 15 minutes of each other on Monday afternoon that they would expel a number of Russian diplomats. Canada’s announcement followed shortly after.
Such unprecedented move, of course, is not supported by proportionate evidence relevant to the accusations against Russia. The desperation stems from the fact that their aggressive operations worldwide are no longer working, and the recently inaugurated Petro-Yuan oil exchange in China.
- https://geopolitics.co/2018/03/27/death-of-us-dollar-china-launches-petro-yuan-to-challenge-greenbacks-dominance/
War with Russia, or China, is also not an option, especially if you have a defense system that doesn’t work all the time.
In fact, the entire Aegis Defense System has been demonstrated to be incapable of withstanding Russian eWarfare System on many occasions.
US patriots, as they love to call themselves, are until now not taking actions against the Deep Swamp that are doing its filthy work in plain sight.
They just talk, talk, and talk some more.
In order to have an idea how effective is the current counterpropaganda effort of the US-based online activists is to count the number of those who participated in the “March for Our Lives” rally, which demanded nationwide gun control.
That kid is right. There should be gun control in America, since it is useless anyway under some show off individuals who accomplish nothing beyond maiming mannequins.
Yes, these guys are still “waiting for somebody to attack them in their communities.” Pathetic.
9 thoughts on “Western Deep State Expels Russian Diplomats from their Turf”
Either its financial collapse or WW3, doesn’t matter which comes first for it will trigger the other. And IF somehow were lucky to survive both, Fukushima might just get the last laugh on the survivors. Sheesh…some future huh? 🙂
Who on this site is calling the Arizona Militia pathetic. I hope it is not Covert Geopolitics.
Blind Freddie can see that Russia did not carry out the Nerve Gas Attack.
Did the attack even occur?
Is Trump with Deep State?
Does Trump know?
Actually Brian J I did not think of that? Yes, a good question, did the attack even happen?
The Deep State is from offplanet. The phantom, shadow self is beyond the 7 chakra physical body. Mac robes are also called Archons. These plasma entities are not physical. Countries are really corporations. China is being set up to takeover as Chinese DNA is easier to hack and hijack with Orion Empire shapeshifters using Han Purple. The military industrial complex place their facilities over Earth Grid Sacred Geometry powerpoints to milk the lifeforce of this living being and parasite that prana to birth stars in the Orion Nebula. Pesh-Meten search out that term. Your friendly neighbourhood shaman.
And without further evidence! I do believe we are coming to the point where the situation has its own momentum such that no voices can stop it. A kind of death spiral. History repeats itself. Paradoxically I also believe that it is only at the brink, the very last moment, that the possibility exists for transformation. We are at the end of the kalpa so perhaps this is the time we finally grasp it. She waits for us.
Its gonna be a thermonuclear war… MAD. The missile technology that the Russians have achieved pretty much made US conventional war machines (carriers, tanks, jets, etc) obsolete. No time to reflect, it will be all over in a matter of hours.
“That kid” (David Hogg?) you speak of is a 21 y/o crisis actor from Redondo Beach, CA. He speaks like a professional orator, but he was likely trained by probable Soros associates. His female cousin is also a crisis actor. Neither attended Parkland!
DEEP STATE Named & shamed. Thanks.
From the UK; The Skripal poisoning was not just a False Flag it was incompetent all the way along. Porton Down Laboratory refused to validate anything and the whole Theresa May in Parliament & the EU made her look completely insane. The media followed the line though. As with the UK White Helmet Terrorists in Syria they had no valid protective procedures. The policeman who was “contaminated” said it was a “surreal experience.”
The only inkling as to what is going on is the Benjamin Fulford report that the anti Khazarian forces were now moving from the USA into the UK & Europe.