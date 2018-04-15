Here’s the real situation in Syria in the aftermath of the Pentagon bombing that the mainstream media refused to report.
In the video below, the Syrian Air Defense System that was acquired from the Soviet era has done its job gracefully.
15 thoughts on “Here’s the Real Situation Inside Syria post Pentagon Missile Attack…”
Until Putin “Bitch-slaps “ back, he is enabling his being DOMINATED, by his AGREEMENT,and other very dangerous behaviour : https://www.veteranstoday.com/2018/04/14/will-russia-destroy-the-wests-self-delusion/?utm_source=April+14th%2C++2018&utm_campaign=VT+Newsletter&utm_medium=email I am disappointed but not surprised. THAT latest bombing of Syria, April 13 (Friday the 13th-take note) https://www.veteranstoday.com/2018/04/13/breaking-us-uk-and-france-strike-syria/?utm_source=April+14th%2C++2018&utm_campaign=VT+Newsletter&utm_medium=email was a TEST of Putin and Putin FAILED, badly.MY suggestion is for Putin to go home and to stop the HYPOCRISY by stating he can only protect Russia, now, so that ASSAD at least knows exactly that he stands ……. alone, like Palestinians.
Agreeing with TRUMP, on this bombing, is NO EXCUSE. Trump SAVED FACE, while PUTIN LOST FACE and once more ISRAEL WON..
Trump SAVED FACE he lost everything his base hates him now we all know he has been compromised by the deep state .. He is of no use to anyone now hes done and I’m was always for him but if hes so dumb as to believe this false flag I don’t stand with him anymore .. This Was Stupid beyond belief
That’s what I’m thinking, too. Plus, now we will have to do a hot civil war here because Trump is not able or willing to flush the swamp.
What is “the swamp,” or even, a swamp?
If you “Understand” that BOTH Trump and Putin are working for the FAKE JEW banking system, it become reasonable that these so-called attacks are more about saving the international stock market FRAUD that is STILL ongoing.
Since NOTHING actually happened that was really destructive, saving a sinking ship stock market makes sense of it all.
Heck, It was posted on that “Operation Disclosure” site that THIS was the case…SAVING THE MARKETS!
Follow Q anon…not disinfo
What’s it all about?! The simple explanation: Look up a map of Greater Israel.
Oh, but no, there’s no Khazarian fifth-column running the Western and US tyrannies?!
Iran is next, and it will be horrible. The destruction of one of mankind’s oldest and grandest civilizations and societies.
Not hate. Just unacceptable.
At least Iran will fight back.
Can fight back. But that is precisely why it will be very nasty.
The Khazarians will infiltrate and cleave Iran’s society to engender chaos, strife and violence. Then military AND economic sites will be bombed, including the use of tactical nukes. Cities with one or more military or economic roles will be destroyed.
Next will be the occupation of Iran’s oilfields in the Central-West, and the occupation by the Kurds of the Northwest.
Iran will then be sat with a Khazarian sponsored civil war that will Balkanize the county (See the Yinon plan for the Balkanization of the Arab world.)
Iran will be setback at least a century in development for the benefit and enjoyment of the Khazarian virus.
One is not a true American until resident in the ADL’s database.
I noticed my comment before K. Chris & Pale hasn’t been posted. R u disinfo now ego?
WE apologize for the inconvenience. Comment author must have a previously approved comment, as per spam control.
No…u r a disinfo operation, new post from neon revolt https://www.neonrevolt.com/2018/04/14/yes-trump-did-it-again-and-a-disinfo-op-uncovered-newq-qanon-greatawakening/
If what you are reading is real and accurate, why is it that Trump is not bombing the hell our of the Swamp Lords in US backyard?
You don’t want that Cossack’s job. Trust me. He has seen some shit . . . (Click, Sirens, Click, Syri
If only they had shot back to where these missiles were fired from, and said it was returning the terrorist fire, leaving USA,UK, France, looking stupid
I’m sure the UN would not have said a thing…other than satanic nikki and that awfull thing from the UK wobbling out her hate speech to justify their lies,
(and where do they get these inhuman women from, they seem to appear in all parts of selling this hubris against Assad and the ME in general, is there an ZioIsraeli connection via ziorothschilds I wonder) ???