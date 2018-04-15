These tweets summarize what is going on with the West today

This morning, I am greeted by a series of tweets that will put to shame the mainstream journalists of the West.
The multi-awarded UK-based White Helmets’ chemical attack false flag could not pass Rotten Tomatoes movie critics ever. Here’s why…
But it doesn’t mean that the White Helmets have not accomplished anything else. They were actively part of the destruction of Syria. Soon, they will be coming back to Europe.
Even the most passionate Trump supporter can’t take it anymore.
Even Pink Floyd musician Roger Waters is ashamed of his own government.
Russian FM Mr. Lavrov continues to put Western diplomats in their rightful place.
Swiss experts have found out that the biochemical weapon used on the Skripal false flag was Western made.
So, with all these madness that’s going on in plain sight, what exactly is the so called brave and noble US patriots are doing today?
With all due respect, Sir, use them already!
Here’s how you should do it…
Meanwhile in Syria, independent Western journalist Pearson Sharp told us that Syrians are wishing America well.
Just like before, the UNSC failed to do what is right.
They don’t need to. That’s because they consider the whole event as a “one time shot…”
So, while the world is burning through your own boy scouts, keep entertaining yourselves America. That’s what you are really good at.
What Good is the second Amendment if you don’t use it now
The people Occupying the Halls of Government are not our Government
they do not represent Us . They don’t give a s–t if Our young men and women Die. America if full of cowards that won’t even fight to save their country from these Scum.
This is a world-class intel composition. I would like to see it posted everywhere anyone would ever look, at least for a week. While we are still in simmer mode, this is worth a thousand AR15s.
Wonder if Geo has the guts not to censor this link? 😅
new post from neon revolt https://www.neonrevolt.com/2018/04/14/yes-trump-did-it-again-and-a-disinfo-op-uncovered-newq-qanon-greatawakening/ this link^
Nah, you’re just gathering more audience for your site.
i lost all respect for Trump despite what they say he is doing It’s pretty obvious he is compromised. We have no business in Syria and this is all because Assad said no to the Gas and Oil pipeline they want to bring Whatever happened to Free Energy President Trump?
Maybe because we expected more truth from our own media for once?
https://qanon.pub
https://www.neonrevolt.com/2018/04/14/yes-trump-did-it-again-and-a-disinfo-op-uncovered-newq-qanon-greatawakening/
