These tweets summarize what is going on with the West today

The multi-awarded UK-based White Helmets’ chemical attack false flag could not pass Rotten Tomatoes movie critics ever. Here’s why…

As a cardiologist I can say that these ECG electrodes are completely wrong positioned. They would not get any signal. This picture is faked!@VanessaBeeley @EvaKBartlett pic.twitter.com/rSurzvK51b — Thomas Binder (@Thomas_Binder) April 13, 2018

But it doesn’t mean that the White Helmets have not accomplished anything else. They were actively part of the destruction of Syria. Soon, they will be coming back to Europe.

When these guys end up in Europe (many are there now), you will regret that the alleged chemical attack was a hoax and wish it was real! Anyways, prepare to welcome your beloved jihadi rebels as they are on their way to you..! pic.twitter.com/bBs59y2kMP — Fares Shehabi MP (@ShehabiFares) April 14, 2018

Even the most passionate Trump supporter can’t take it anymore.

Even Pink Floyd musician Roger Waters is ashamed of his own government.

Roger Waters denounces the "fake" #WhiteHelmets, who do propaganda for jihadist terrorists in #Douma #EastGhouta . Don't bomb #Syria. Thank you جوري الورد, The former Pink Floyd musician spoke at a concert in #Spain . April 2018. pic.twitter.com/RywmfJHUzZ — tim anderson (@timand2037) April 14, 2018

Russian FM Mr. Lavrov continues to put Western diplomats in their rightful place.

French president refuses to share intelligence on Damascus 'guilt' for Douma —Lavrov https://t.co/PxCJsD09mR pic.twitter.com/UTKDhtgOL7 — TASS (@tassagency_en) April 14, 2018

They eat with knives and forks and call themselves 'civilized', but their mouths are farting and puking toxins and lies, shamelessly. And they kill, kill, kill; tens, hundreds of millions, for centuries. How long will our Planet tolerate their global dictatorship? pic.twitter.com/OEiaD7C0E5 — Andre Vltchek (@AndreVltchek) April 14, 2018

Swiss experts have found out that the biochemical weapon used on the Skripal false flag was Western made.

Unexpected discovery in Salisbury poisoning investigation by Swiss experts.

Read our comment:https://t.co/7KWQ3nOBBh pic.twitter.com/za8JeOxs8e — Russian Embassy, UK (@RussianEmbassy) April 14, 2018

Lavrov: – #Skripals poisoned with 3-Quinuclidinyl benzilate ('BZ') – That’s according to Swiss lab that worked with the samples that London handed over to the @OPCW – Toxin never produced in Russia – Was in service in the US, UK & other NATO stateshttps://t.co/8etAAEN7S2 — RT (@RT_com) April 14, 2018

Theresa May after her big fat failure in Syria.. pic.twitter.com/89VYjdcOm8 — Fares Shehabi MP (@ShehabiFares) April 14, 2018

Meanwhile in Syria, independent Western journalist Pearson Sharp told us that Syrians are wishing America well.

At a rally in Damascus today, celebrating their victory in shooting down American missiles. The Syrians I'm meeting are unbelievably friendly.. I talked to a soldier at the rally and when I said I was American, he beamed and said "welcome! We still love you" pic.twitter.com/czqXkuUxNv — Pearson Sharp (@PearsonSharp) April 14, 2018

A Statement Issued by Syrian Patriarchs: We condemn and denounce the brutal aggression that took place this morning against our precious country #Syria by the USA, #France and the #UK

@BLIKOPENER333 pic.twitter.com/pghcZhU8zz — Hanan Shamoun (@HananShamounNL) April 14, 2018

Just like before, the UNSC failed to do what is right.

UNSC fails to adopt Russia-drafted resolution condemning Syria strike https://t.co/fz3FidS5p9

© AP Photo/Mary Altaffer pic.twitter.com/88tUsgqtrB — TASS (@tassagency_en) April 14, 2018

They don’t need to. That’s because they consider the whole event as a “one time shot…”

