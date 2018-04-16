See, that’s no chemical weapons factory, Mr. Trump

Mission accomplished, that’s how Triumphant Trump congratulated himself after the missile attacks on an alleged chemical weapons factory used to gas Syrian civilians in Ghouta, days ago, in compliance to the Deep State narrative that the Assad government is killing its own people, which therefore, requires the highly indispensable Western intervention .
But the reality in ground zero is exactly the opposite.
Nobody is wearing any chemical suit after the Trumpian missiles hit this particular “chemical weapons plant.”
Now, compare that to the Skripal investigations where everyone, at least, wore the mandatory plastic props, made in China probably, to signify that they are indeed dealing with deadly toxins…
… supposedly right at the door knob.
Yeah, we can excuse the London police who were there maskless, too, in the immediate aftermath of the Skripal false flag. They’re not part of the earlier briefing.
The fully documented destruction of Syrian chemical weapons was the first Russian intervention, which put the Deep State on the defensive.
On 23 June, the head of OPCW, Ahmet Üzümcü, announced in The Hague that the last of Syria’s declared chemical weapons had been shipped out of the country for destruction. The last 8% of the chemical stockpile was loaded onto ships at Latakia. … On 4 January 2015, the OPCW confirmed that the destruction was completed. – Wikipedia
Reviving the same strategy right now is just showing that the Western criminal cabal is running out of ammunition by which they can implement their Greater Israel Plan and control the sea and land based gas fields in the region.
Everybody should watch this video in order to understand the bigger problem in Syria that the Western population needs to see. After all, it’s their taxes which made this hell possible.
Even the two-state solution is not something that the Jews deserve. Apartheid Israel must go inside the United States instead, where they are mostly welcome by the government and its Jewish friendly people.
The same people who are barely surviving the onslaught of chemical attacks in their municipal water supply, legislated mandatory vaccinations, full legalization of chemotherapy that even the prescribing doctors are not willing to take, and the genetically modified industrial food sources that they are forced to partake.
Apathy, indeed, is not without cost.
An excellent expose’ of Deep State theater. Can we now kill off the main actors?
ONLY when the EXPOSURE of WHO the REAL Jews are from the FAKE ones will the world saved from ISRA-HELL’s Satanic goals.
Also includes exposure of what the VATICAN’s role is in world affairs.
You know what is sad to me– is that the whole global scenario at the top is so complex and so much truth remains hidden from ordinary people– because it is not revealed due to behind the scenes arrangements or pacts– as Putin said in his interview with Soloviev– every player (nation) looks to achieve only its own interests– but then situations arise, where nations have to arrive at an agreement which works for all– which is damaging to none of the parties bound to the agreement.
Trouble is, us ordinary cusses, have no clue what is going on behind the scenes. Yes, some genuinely worry that Russia is too soft on Israel– but when none knows the full story– how can they judge?– especially in situations as explosive as we have witnessed unfolding in the ME– in Syria, Gaza and also the ongoing Palestinian situation and not forgetting the Kurds…
Case in point– Trump strikes Syria; Syria defends herself well– oh me lord!– people go mad criticising Russia for not setting the US on its ear there and then– for not supplying Syria with S-400’s — but especially, as is happening now– even Putin admirers, say he needs to up his game as the US only understands a full on returned military response.
These couch potatoes suddenly become top military experts and call out Putin and Russia as weak and scared— sorry but it really gets my goat! How ruddy shortsighted and actually basically blind — not only ordinary people, but supposedly seasoned journalists still remain! When Putin is nobody’s fool and neither are the highly experienced military strategists and experts surrounding him!
When some amongst us definitely know that Putin knows of US/UK/Europe and Israel transgressions of the past– I mean really grave and horrific ones– still while officially not a word is there to confirm what many of us have come to learn through our own investigations– then one comprehends just how complex global politics are. As I said in the beginning– its all about protecting interests that these horrible truths of the past remain secret– are hardly every revealed by global leaders– no matter how bad things get.
With this background the case– and full scale bloody media wars the order of the day– it still is us ordinary folks who lose out– while only a small percentage of us know what is really going on– the moment attempt to inform our fellows– our comments are not acceptable… get deleted. As if by bringing the truth we are attempting to stoke unrest! Ludicrous!
In other words deception at the top, due to pacts and arrangements between global leaders, keep the common man in ignorance– like a mushroom left in the dark– not worthy of knowing the truth– while only a few seekers of the truth and nothing but the truth, no matter how ugly it is– know quite a bit about what is going on behind the scenes at the top– but not even the relatively informed amongst us, are considered worthy of knowing it all– only our taxes are!
That is what puzzles me. I mean– If we share the truth with each other and with others– naturally it makes virtually no difference– because it carries no weight– but if for instance, Putin brings the same truth to light– then of course, its backed by official evidence and it instantly hits the headlines– no longer relegated as a conspiracy theory– ha ha!– while of course the west will do their best to shoot it down!
So I ask– How can the world progress towards God honesty– when our past and even our present, remain hidden from us all– ensures we remain divided and set up against each other? What a screwed up world!
shame on you trump supporters… We told u not to vote for a racist fascist lunatic…but you said “but clinton….”
bernie 2020
Wish I could have given the one who wrote this a 1000 up votes– and more, I was a magician too– capable of writing this short essay in flaming letters across the global sky!
Thank you for your tireless commitment to open hearts and minds!~
Excellent conference
..How is it the Russians can give news conferences, with any questions from any news agency, and come across as actually answering those questions, but when we have an Amerikan or British Conference its usually by invite only and to questions already vetted so all we get is sound bytes and unsubstantiated accusations?
I believe the best solution to the “Jewish” problem is to bring ALL the Jews (real and fake) of the world and wall them off within Palestine and under Palestinian Management for the next 60 years. Sending them somewhere else would be akin to spreading the virus to again metastasize at a later date. The Jews could then be on the receiving end of all that love and caring they inflicted upon the Palestinians. Karma would then be served.