Philippine FM Telling CFR to Convert US Military Bases for Economic Dev’t

Who may have done this before, whereby somebody told a CFR crowd point blank that the US can convert its military bases abroad for more constructive pursuit such as their conversion into industrial locations, is certainly out of his mind. But the incumbent foreign secretary of the Philippines, Peter Cayetano, did it in US soil.

Although, this may just be a pipe dream for the global community but certainly a better, mature America is desirable.

The conviction that one can be on top by bringing others down emanates from a gross misunderstanding about the true relationship between peoples around the globe.