Who may have done this before, whereby somebody told a CFR crowd point blank that the US can convert its military bases abroad for more constructive pursuit such as their conversion into industrial locations, is certainly out of his mind. But the incumbent foreign secretary of the Philippines, Peter Cayetano, did it in US soil.
Although, this may just be a pipe dream for the global community but certainly a better, mature America is desirable.
The conviction that one can be on top by bringing others down emanates from a gross misunderstanding about the true relationship between peoples around the globe.
3 thoughts on “Philippine FM Telling CFR to Convert US Military Bases for Economic Dev’t”
Uh huh, and what about the Chinese military base “Mr. Foreign Secretary”? You fanatically defend the Chinese so much so (even against legit criticism) I have a hard time telling whether you’re Philippines’ or China’s spokesperson.
All kabuki theater. Watch what they do and not what they say. These are politicians, the dirtiest and the most lowest of scums to ever crawl on this planet.
Fun facts:
Who were Duterte and Cayetano’s biggest campaign contributors? Foreign mining companies….China, America, Canada, Japan, Australia amongst the biggest.. Whatever happened to the promise of closing all open pit mining sites??? None. Coincidence??
Philippines is the world’s 4th richest nation in mineral deposits, to this day, there is not a single (well there is one, only one) smelting plant in the Philippines. Coincidence???
Keep signing all those ‘Free Trade Agreements”, the Philippines is truly giving away everything for FREE!
Identity politics is one helluva of a drug.
He favours China, due to closer geographical, therefore cultural proximity
Also, he knows how erratic the whole “Globalist” community is, and how dangerous the Israel Lobby is, when it wants a certain outcome.
Let this pass, it’s all part of the strategy to show the States that they are autonomous. And that is good.
Lol You don’t know what you’re talking about. Around 2 yrs ago, that faggot was shilling hard for the US and voted for the one-sided EDCA (American-Philippines defense fact) deal which gave American military free reign over Philippines.
“Senator Alan Peter Cayetano said he is not only in favour of the Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement (EDCA ) but the Philippine government must chalked up from the Americans a more unequivocal and strong military agreement in case of a Mainland Chinese attacked to the country.”
https://wwwmortzcortigoza.blogspot.com/2016/01/cayetano-wants-stronger-pact-with-us_7.html