Deep State Sabotaging Korean Reunification & Kim-Trump “Summit of the Century”

It did not take long for the Deep State to respond to the just concluded Kim-Trump “summit of the century” in Singapore. Deep State CNN has just reported that the DHS [Deep State Homeland Security] identified a new North Korean Typeframe malware which could infect corporate and government servers, according to Engadget.com.

Engadget.com, just like its CNN counterpart, is obviously anti-Trump when it published the “The scary truths about Trump’s nuclear summit… In which Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un compared the size of their nuclear buttons.”

It was a stunning concession when Trump announced, “We will stop the war games which will save us a tremendous amount of money.” It shocked and baffled South Korea and other allies, the Pentagon, US military officials and members of the Republican Party. This came hot on the heels of Trump saying it would be better if South Korea and Japan protect themselves. South Korea and Japan are not feeling the same love in the air as Trump and Kim. “His announcement was a surprise even to President Moon Jae-in’s government in Seoul,” wrote Reuters. “One South Korean official said he initially thought Trump had misspoken.” South Korea’s largest newspaper, Chosun Ilbo, openly worried that the North will keep its nuclear weapons program permanently as a result of Trump’s concessions, describing the summit as “dumbfounding and nonsensical.”

If one analyzes how a US president could tear up on a whim any treaty, signed by the previous administration, knows that the US has nothing to concede as it is the cause of the problem in the first place. No Western military organization should have gone to Asia for any form of intervention because Asia has been taking good care of itself for thousands of years.

The threat of communism is the brainchild of the Jesuits, to which the Nazis who organized the CIA were all in bed with.

North Korea has every right to defend itself, and it is Kim that’s wary about how not to be fooled into giving up its nuclear deterrence capability, with a treaty only to be torn apart by the next US president. Because if the US could tear up arms reduction treaty with Russia and most recently, the Iran Nuclear Deal, surely any agreement with the North Koreans is subject to be violated in a decade, or so. This is the reason why Kim had to go to China and Russia for his nation’s real security insurance.

As for the South Koreans, they’ve been waiting for this moment for a very long time. Their removal of the Deep State stooge Park Geun-hye, now sentenced to 24 years in prison for abuse of power and corruption, is testament to that.

It is never in the North Korean’s interest to ruin the “summit of the century” by hacking any US servers today. But the CIA could always cloak their way into your computers and make it look it is done by the Russians, or in this case, the North Koreans.

Latest WikiLeaks release shows how the CIA uses computer code to hide the origins of its hacking attacks and ‘disguise them as Russian or Chinese activity’

WikiLeaks published 676 source code files today which it claimed are from CIA

It says the CIA disguised its own hacking attacks to make it appear those responsible were Russian, Chinese, Iranian or North Korean

WikiLeaks has published hundreds more files today which it claims show the CIA went to great lengths to disguise its own hacking attacks and point the finger at Russia, China, North Korea and Iran.

The 676 files released today are part of WikiLeaks’ Vault 7 tranche of files and they claim to give an insight into the CIA’s Marble software, which can forensically disguise viruses, trojans and hacking attacks.

WikiLeaks says the source code suggests Marble has test examples in Chinese, Russian, Korean, Arabic and Farsi (the Iranian language).

