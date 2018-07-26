Alliance Launching Final Assault vs. Deep State

It is very interesting to see the immediate actions of the Alliance right after the highly anticipated Trump-Putin Helsinki Summit, and the wild, preposterous reactions of the Deep State intelligence hierarchy and corporate media.

The Russian military announced the successful deployment of the highly advanced weaponry that were mentioned during Putin’s March 1 speech to the Federation;

Chinese President Xi advised the local media to not say anything offensive against Trump in spite of the multi-billion tariff imposition plan against Chinese products;

Instead, the Chinese government ordered the devaluation of its Yuan currency to make it more competitive against the US dollar, which should diminish the financial power of the Deep State;

Western clout in Africa is further diminished by the active implementation of Chinese infrastructure investments in exchange for minerals and oil;

Russia and China continue to unload their US treasury bills in exchange for more gold bars;

The first batch of displaced White folks from Africa has settled in the Russian Far East courtesy of the free hectares of land accorded by Putin’s government;

Rothschild’s involvement in the 1MDB- Prime Minister Najib Razak scandal is exposed;

The Swiss financial regulator has concluded its investigations into the Malaysian 1MDB scandal by finding Rothschild Bank AG and one of its subsidiaries in serious breach of anti-money laundering regulations.

The Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FINMA) said on Friday that it has appointed an auditor to make sure the bank and its Rothschild Trust vehicle properly implement an internal overhaul of its practices.

Rothschild Bank AG is the third Swiss bank to be directly implicated in the 1MDB fraud that saw billions of dollars syphoned off from the sovereign wealth fund into the pockets of corrupt officials.

BSI and Falcon banks have also been subject to FINMA enforcements. In addition, the Swiss Attorney General is conducting criminal probes into those two banks plus six unnamed individuals. The long-running scandal has also seen criminal actions in Malaysia, Singapore and the United States.

Concerning Rothschild, FINMA stated external link that the two entities were found to be “in breach of due diligence, reporting and documentation requirements”.

The Western Deep State has been using high profile agents to carry out their plunder around the world. In the case of 1MDB, the operation to ferret out the extent of the crime pertaining to and exposing those who were directly involved with, was globally extensive.

Here’s the iMDB scandal back story:

On 22 June 2015, Xavier Justo, a 48-year-old retired Swiss banker, walked towards the front door of his brand new boutique hotel on Koh Samui, a tropical Thai island. He had spent the past three years building the luxurious white-stone complex of chalets and apartments overlooking the shimmering sea and was almost ready to open for business. All he needed was a licence. Justo had arrived in Thailand four years earlier, having fled the drab world of finance in London. In 2011, he and his girlfriend Laura toured the country on a motorbike and, two years later, they got married on a secluded beach. The couple eventually settled down in Koh Samui, a tourist hotspot, just an hour’s flight south of Bangkok. After trying out a couple of entrepreneurial ventures, Justo eventually decided that he would go into the hotel business. He bought a plot with an imposing house and began building: adding a gym, villas and a tennis court. That June afternoon, he was expecting a visit from the tourism authorities to sign off on the paperwork. Instead, a squad of armed Thai police burst through the unlocked door, bundling Justo to the ground. The officers tied their plastic cuffs so tightly around Justo’s wrists that he bled on the dark tiled floor. The police quickly moved into his office, ripping out the computers and emptying the filing cabinets. After two days in a ramshackle local jail, Justo was flown to Bangkok and paraded before the media, in a press conference befitting a mafia kingpin. Still wearing shorts and flip-flops, he was flanked by four commandos holding machine guns, while a quartet of senior Royal Thai Police officers briefed the assembled reporters on the charges against him. Justo was charged with an attempt to blackmail his former employer, a little-known London-based oil-services company named PetroSaudi. But behind this seemingly mundane charge lay a much bigger story. Six months earlier, Justo had handed a British journalist named Clare Rewcastle Brown thousands of documents, including 227,000 emails, from the servers of his former employer, PetroSaudi, which appeared to shed light on the alleged theft of hundreds of millions of dollars from a state-owned Malaysian investment fund known as 1MDB. The documents that Justo leaked have set off a chain reaction of investigations in at least half a dozen countries, and led to what Loretta Lynch, the US attorney general, described last week as “the largest kleptocracy case” in US history. According to lawsuits filed last week by the United States Department of Justice (DoJ), at least $3.5bn has been stolen from 1MDB. The purpose of the fund, which was set up by Malaysia’s prime minister, Najib Razak, in 2009, was to promote economic development in a country where the median income stands at approximately £300 per month. Instead, the DoJ alleged that stolen money from 1MDB found its way to numerous associates of Prime Minister Najib, who subsequently went on a lavish spending spree across the world. It also accused Najib of receiving $681m of cash from 1MDB – a claim he denied. Money from 1MDB, the US also claimed, helped to purchase luxury apartments in Manhattan, mansions in Los Angeles, paintings by Monet, a corporate jet, and even financed a major Hollywood movie. The US justice department breaks the alleged theft down into three distinct phases: the first $1bn defrauded under the “pretence of investing in a joint venture between 1MDB and PetroSaudi”; another $1.4bn, raised by Goldman Sachs in a bond issue, misappropriated and fraudulently diverted to a Swiss offshore company; and $1.3bn, also from money Goldman Sachs raised on the market, which was diverted to a Singapore account. https://www.theguardian.com/world/2016/jul/28/1mdb-inside-story-worlds-biggest-financial-scandal-malaysia

Of course, the 1MDB expose is just one of the massive financial offensive against the Deep State. This single case illustrates the cooperation of various entities, and organizations out to defeat the Deep State imperial financial infrastructure for good.

For centuries, the Deep State has been using the power of leverage through the training and privileged career path for their preselected agents that span race and continents. That is being undermined now by middle rank officers tired of carrying out tasks that are in deep conflict with their own morals.

The more than a thousand CEO resignations that we have compiled early in 2012, which culminated in the unprecedented Papal resignation in 2013, have continued on even to this day.

What is highly notable now is the reduction of false flag frequency, which indicates the deteriorating clout of the Deep State’s intelligence hierarchy to use its network of MK-Ultra sleepers. This explains the open desperation of the likes of Brennan in calling out for a military coup against Trump.

Top Reasons Why Trump Must Be Assassinated

There are many reasons why assassinating “Treasonous Trump” is justified:

He wants to make peace with a country that is the primordial justification why NATO needs to exist; He plans of taking over the Federal Reserve; He might be able to subvert the Deep State’s control over the US Supreme Court; His Justice Department might be able to carry out the mass arrest of Deep State 5th columnists who are now the subject of more than 40,000 sealed indictments; The list of Trump’s accomplishments inside the US, including the “making the economy great again,” is not insignificant enough as to warrant media’s silence;

While China is actively manipulating its Yuan currency, the FED is raising interest rates multiple times to undermine Trump’s economic policies:

In the second quarter of 2018, the growth in non-seasonally adjusted money supply (M2) has been zero. That’s right, the money supply did not grow at all. This is because the Fed is shrinking its balance sheet ultimately by $50 billion per month. In addition, the Fed has raised interest rates seven times since Q4 2015. Supposedly there are five more rate increases coming. This is the tightest monetary policy since Paul Volcker headed the institution in the mid-1980s. It will be recalled his policies led to back-to-back recessions. Current Fed monetary policy is directly in conflict with the president’s economic goals. Moreover, the Treasury is estimating it will pay $415 billion in interest on the federal debt in this fiscal year. A better estimate might be $450 billion if rates keep going up. There are a lot of bridges and tunnels and jobs that could be created with this money. Then there is inflation. It is likely to rise if the Fed eases its policies. If that happens paying down the federal debt becomes easier. On a less desirable note, higher interest rates lower real estate values. Lower rates that stimulate inflation increase real estate values. Bottom Line The president can and will take control of the Fed. It may be recalled when the law was written creating the Federal Reserve the secretary of the Treasury was designated as the head of the Federal Reserve. We are going to return to that era. Like it or not the Fed is about to be politicized. https://www.cnbc.com/2018/07/20/trump-poised-to-take-control-of-the-federal-reserve.html

What the Fed being politicized actually means is to return its control back to the representative of the people which is their elected officials.

Just like the prelude to North Korea denuclearization, all Trumpian rhetorics against the Iranians are a mere smokescreen to the backdoor negotiations that are already going on between the US and Iran. Trump is a businessman who decides on extracting the best outcome even on unfavorable situations.

On the other hand, the Russians cannot afford to sit idly by while the Korean Peninsula and Iran have the potential to fall into the hands of the Deep State. The strong governments of both Turkey and Iran are allied against Netanhayu’s government, which is now formalizing Apartheid Israel to secure his own political survival.

The UK operatives are losing the narrative in Syria big time.

In fact, the terrorists and their coddlers are now shooting each other!

The Russian ministry said that a strike on Israeli territory on Wednesday was made from Daesh* positions and that the response from Israel had hit terrorists’ missile launchers in Quneitra. The ministry also expressed gratitude to the Israeli Defense Forces for the counterattack. “Russian armed forces’ command in Syria used the existing communication channels to thank the IDF leadership for killing terrorists and stopping a massive provocation,” the ministry said in a statement. https://sputniknews.com/middleeast/201807261066689478-russia-thanks-israel-syria-deash-strikes/

Only days ago, Israeli buses were seen moving the White Helmets out of Syria through Jordanian soil. This recent friendly shootout could only occur with a properly setup scenario via electronic means.

But it is the unavoidable outcome of the Western population’s unquestioning support to their ow governments’ militarism abroad, which resulted in the flood of refugees moving into Europe, that finally wake them up to the disconnect between what they’re being told and the reality on the ground.

Truly, the removal of dictators spun the rise of terrorist organizations which cannot be controlled even by those who organized, trained and funded them.

Clearly, the global geopolitical conditions are not in the Deep State’s favor by now.

The Deep State stooges surely can continue to bark at the moving caravan of progress…

I just filed a resolution with @Jim_Jordan and several colleagues to impeach Rod Rosenstein. The DOJ has continued to hide information from Congress and repeatedly obstructed oversight–even defying multiple Congressional subpoenas. We have had enough. — Mark Meadows (@RepMarkMeadows) July 25, 2018

To summarize, all over the Eurasian and African continents, it is the Great Alliance between the Eastern and Western new and ancient organizations that is gaining a gamechanging foothold.

The “conspiracy theorists” are finally vindicated and their stories are more palatable than those coming from the fake news media, because their analyses continue to be the only logical explanation why the institutions are acting the way they are.