New Ebola Outbreak in Congo Part of A Bigger Conflict

As many are already aware of, the China-led Belt and Road Initiative to interconnect the Eurasian Economy with Africa, Latin America, Southeast Asia and the rest of the world has been gaining a lot of traction since its formal announcement in 2013 by Xi Jinping.

This earned a lot of global influence in the region for China. The losing side, however, is not watching idly by as it loses large chucks of its empire, one by one.

This is in addition to its collapsing control of the global financial system that has been stripped away systematically with the elaborate exposure of the Libor interest rates rigging, gold and silver price rigging, and multi-trillion money laundering schemes involving mafia money and sovereign wealth of Asian kingdoms.

Add to that is the ineffective mass media anti-Russia narrative that is also designed to undermine the Trump administration that is seeking transactional peace accords abroad.

With all of the above, the CIA has openly considered that it is China which is the most dangerous enemy to the Deep State’s wellbeing. But what could they do at the time when they could not pay their mercenaries anymore?

Release the Ebola bioweapon, one more time.

A week after the most recent Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo was declared over, the country has confirmed it has found more cases of the disease. The new cases are in a province at the opposite end of the country from the earlier outbreak, making it unclear if this is a new epidemic or a continuation of the previous one. But a statement from the ministry of health on Wednesday said the distance of more than 1,500 miles suggests these cases are not linked to the outbreak in Bikoro. https://www.scientificamerican.com/article/new-ebola-outbreak-declared-in-the-democratic-republic-of-the-congo/

A quick response task force is now in operation.

ADDIS ABABA, Aug. 4 (Xinhua) — The Africa Center for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) on Saturday stressed the need to establish comprehensive and well-coordinated response strategy to eradicate the new Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). The Africa CDC – a special organ of the African Union (AU) established to support African countries to improve surveillance, emergency response, and prevention of infectious diseases – made the call as the Central African nation revealed a new Ebola virus outbreak this week. The DRC on Wednesday declared a new outbreak of the Ebola virus disease in two of its provinces – 32 cases in North Kivu province and one additional case in Ituri province. On July 28, the North Kivu Provincial Health Division notified the Ministry of Health of DRC regarding suspected Ebola cases which were subsequently confirmed by laboratory testing. According to the Africa CDC, the latest outbreak – the tenth outbreak of Ebola in the DRC – came shortly after the ninth outbreak was declared over on July 24 in DRC’s Equateur province. A total of 33 cases, including 26 deaths, were reported with a cases fatality ratio of about 79 percent as of August 1, according to the Africa CDC. North Kivu, the most affected province, is located about 2,500 kilometers from the Equateur province where the just ended outbreak was located. The fact that North Kivu is one of the most densely populated provinces in DRC, with a population of about 8 million inhabitants, is also said to be another concern in effectively controlling the new Ebola outbreak. Another concern is also said to be North Kivu’s proximity to neighboring countries, as Uganda and Rwanda bordered the province. Beni and surrounding areas, with a population of about 2 million inhabitants, is also said to be the epicentre of the outbreak, according to the Africa CDC’s latest statement. Noting the need to build capabilities to effectively respond and control the new Ebola outbreak, the Africa CDC urged the “need to support the leadership role of the Government of DRC to establish a comprehensive and well-coordinated response strategy.” It also stressed the need to operate in partnership and synergy to “control this outbreak and mitigate the impact on the health and economic security of the African Continent.” http://www.xinhuanet.com/english/africa/2018-08/04/c_137368253.htm

Back in 2010, the Deep State Harvard International Review [HIR] sounded the alarm regarding China’s True Intentions in Congo,

China’s re-entrance in the Democratic of Republic of Congo (DRC) has been one of superlatives. It has astounded international public opinion by announcing unprecedented investments in the country’s mining sector. Chinese imports from Congo expanded from merely US$1 million in 2000 to US$1.6 billion in 2008, making it the DRC’s largest export market. International officials have been even more surprised by the rapidity with which Beijing has befriended the ruling Congolese political elite. However, Beijing has also unleashed a military charm offensive to protect its newly gained assets. The creeping militarization of the Sino-Congolese relations and the lack of transparency will not only undermine stability in the heart of Africa, but will also cause distrust among Africa’s other partners. … On November 21, 2009, the Congolese national television reported that the Chinese Ambassador and the Congolese Minister of Defense had signed a new agreement for the supply of military equipment. This deal was passed only one month after the Chinese Defense Minister invited his homologue Charles Mwando Simba for a tour in China, where Simba visited several PLA units, Congolese students at the Defense University, as well as companies like Xinxing, Catic, Norinco and ZTE. At the end of the journey, China announced that it would grant a new package of 1.5 million USD in military aid to Congo. … Time is running out for China to show what its true intentions are. Promoting peace and stability in the region requires a concerted approach between all stakeholders. Surely, it is hard to criticize the People’s Republic for trying to secure its economic interests, when all other major powers maintain robust military presence in Africa. But if China follows in the footsteps of countries like France and the United States without communicating its intentions and objectives, it risks sliding back into a downward spiral of distrust and great power rivalry. Such scenario would not only be disastrous for Africa, but also for China’s long-term presence. Beijing should therefore not try to downplay its security interests, cover up its expanding military relations or hide behind the anti-Western sentiment of some of its African friends. Rather, China should realize that it is in its own interest to start communicating about its interests and objectives with other stakeholders. http://hir.harvard.edu/article/?a=2604

In short, the Deep State wants to retain its share of the bounty that is Africa. But isn’t that they’ve been plundering the wealth of Africa for the last 500 years, or far longer, which made the West for what it is now?

Whoever said that China is not transparent of its intentions everywhere?

The Chinese build road and bridges, and connects all borders with high speed railway system, in exchange for mineral resources that are to be used in the production of affordable electronic gadgets through its massive, low cost labor force, that the West has greatly benefited from in the last 3 decades.

To put it simply, it is the Chinese people who worked hard to get where they are, and China is walking its geopolitical and economic talk.

The Chinese proposal of a win-win collaboration under the massive economic program to revive the ancient Silk Road now known as the Belt and Road Initiative is clear enough for those who have embraced and are now benefiting hugely from the program.

Who wants to complain about all of that?

In contrast, it is the Western Deep State’s endless wars that were never clear as to what its ultimate intentions really were.

Without China, Russia and Iran the entire African Continent Would Never Be Set free from its Colonizers

This year, the Chinese UN authorized military contingent would be assisting in the peaceful democratic exercise that should lead to the rise of more popular leaders in the DRC.

UNITED NATIONS, April 10 (Xinhua) — The United Nations said Tuesday that the successful elections in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) was crucial to peace and stability in the wider Great Lakes region of Central Africa. Credible and inclusive elections in the DRC, followed by a peaceful transfer of power, would have a positive effect on peace, stability and development in the wider Great Lakes region of Central Africa, speakers said as the Security Council debated regional developments that also included humanitarian concerns and the activities of armed groups. Said Djinnit, special envoy of the UN Secretary-General for the Great Lakes Region, urged the Council “to remain united” in its support for the implementation of the Dec. 31, 2016 political agreement among Congolese political leaders under which elections would be held on Dec. 23, 2018 for a successor to President Joseph Kabila. http://www.xinhuanet.com/english/2018-04/11/c_137101575.htm

In deep contrast to the Western nations’ grossly one sided exploitation of African resources, China’s engagement involves infrastructure development that is being paid with mineral resources that are still available in the area. To sweeten the deal, China even offered to build the new Congo Parliament building for free.

China is making another big bet on copper in the Democratic Republic of Congo, deepening its presence in a country that’s proved very difficult for Western business. Congo holds huge reserves of copper, but is also one of the hardest countries to navigate — with problems with security, transparency and infrastructure. A case in point is Glencore Plc, the biggest producer of copper in Congo. The company is facing three court cases and a possible U.K. bribery probe related to its dealings in Congo, as well as a tax hike and tougher mining laws. Citic Metal Co., a Chinese conglomerate, agreed on Monday to spend about $555 million for a 20 percent stake in Ivanhoe Mines Ltd., which holds the Kipushi zinc and Kamoa-Kakula copper projects. China’s Zijin Mining Group Co. already owns almost 10 percent of Ivanhoe. The investment shows how China, the world’s biggest commodity consumer, is looking to Africa to secure future natural resource supplies and positioning industry to take advantage of the move to battery and electric-car technology. Electric vehicles and renewable applications use four times more copper than traditional cars and energy sources, according to Freeport-McMoRan Inc. “This is China in the ascendancy,” said Paul Gait, an analyst at Sanford C. Bernstein & Co. in London. “The West is losing its tolerance and appetite for securing what is necessary to power an economy.” https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2018-06-11/china-inc-takes-another-bite-of-congo-s-copper-mining-riches

The US has been actively disrupting these gamechanging developments in the region. The recent Ebola bioweapon attack is just a small part of a bigger plot.

The US has been seeking to disrupt development of the second access/terminal point of the Northern Transoceanic African Route by disabling the Congo-Ocean Railway between Brazzaville and Pointe-Noire. Analyst Gearoid O’Colmain has done an excellent job raising awareness about the incipient Color Revolution that the US tried unsuccessfully to foster in the Republic of Congo in pursuit of this objective. Details of the plot can be found in his writing. Briefly, the US and France (the latter the Republic of Congo’s former colonial master) sought to foment unrest in the Republic of Congo in order to trigger a return to the country’s 1990s-era civil war. This scheme was eventually thwarted by the Republic of Congo government. However whilst it was underway the Western aligned media spent months presenting the Republic of the Congo as Africa’s latest conflict hotspot. The strategic objective was not just to replace President Nguesso with a pliant Western puppet. It was to drive Chinese influence out of the country and to render it impossible for China to use the Republic of Congo’s territory as a complementary alternative to the Kinshasa-Matadi railway for the Northern Transoceanic African Route. If the plot had succeeded the whole Northern Transoceanic African Route would have become completely dependent on the maintenance of stability in Kinshasa. Given the long history of instability in the Congo and in Kinshasa and the strong potential for a Western inspired Colour Revolution there, that would have reduced the prospects of the whole project dramatically. Assessing the Plots An objective assessment of the various plots discussed in the previous section would conclude (1) that they were an attempt by the US to sabotage the two Transoceanic African Routes through conflict instigation in Burundi, Malawi, and the Republic of the Congo and (2) that the attempt failed. The residents of Bujumbura – Burundi’s capital – proved resistant to the temptations to return their country to a state of genocidal civil war. The vigilance of the authorities in Malawi meant that the planned coup there was stopped in its tracks. Finally, the government of the Republic of the Congo managed to crush the planned Colour Revolution there, forestalling the return of Hybrid War to their country. The result of the failure of all these plots is that the Northern Transoceanic African Route’s second terminus/access point in the Republic of the Congo (“Congo Brazzaville”) remains open. This gives China a much-needed alternative to Matadi in case a crisis in Kinshasa ever arises. The Third Congo Crisis US failures in the peripheral states of Burundi. Malawi and the Republic of the Congo (“Congo Brazzaville”) have focused attention on the Congo itself. In order to contain the development of China’s Transoceanic African Routes, it seems as though Washington is now intent on destabilising the Congo – Africa’s geopolitical heartland. Successfully doing so would for Washington serve various objectives. First it would sabotage China’s two great transcontinental route projects. Secondly, the renewal of conflict in the Congo would jeopardise China’s cobalt trade, defeating Beijing’s plan to make China the world’s leader in electric battery technology. The trigger for renewed conflict in the Congo is President Kabila’s presumed desire to continue ruling the country after his mandate expires at the end of the year. This is very similar to what was attempted in Burundi where the trigger for last year’s protests was President Pierre Nkurunzina’s intention to stand for a further term. This makes it possible that last year’s crisis in Burundi was a test run for what is being planned for the Congo. Congo has already been the epicentre of two other globally reported crises. The first was the First Congo Crisis from 1960-1965. The second was the Second Congo Crisis from 1996-2003. With Congo on the verge of yet another crisis, which has the potential to descend into renewed civil war, a Third Congo Crisis may be pending. The origins of this crisis are the US’s attempts to “contain” China in Africa. Colour Revolution In Kinshasa Assuming the US plans a Hybrid War scenario for the Congo if Kabila tries to hang on, either by delaying upcoming elections or amending the constitution, the Third Congo Crisis could ‘naturally’ begin with a Colour Revolution in Kinshasa. There has already been a pattern of provocations recently that might be preparing the ground for such a scenario in Kinshasa and Goma. The objective is to install a pro-Western or Western-friendly leader who would give the US indirect control over China’s cobalt trade and influence over China’s planned Transoceanic African Route projects. The individual envisioned for this role is former Katanga governor and millionaire businessman Moise Katumbi. The Congolese authorities last month charged Katumbi with hiring mercenaries (including ‘former’ US soldiers). Katumbi subsequently fled to South Africa and thence to London for “medical treatment”. It is likely that whilst in London he will lobby hard for Western backing, presenting himself as a “democratic leader” who is being “politically harassed” by a “dictatorship”. Whilst abroad Katumbi will undoubtedly forge closer contacts with Western intelligence agencies, as well as the secret services of allied African “partners”, in order to prepare the planned Colour Revolution aimed at bringing down President Joseph Kabila’s government. Cutting Katanga Out Of The Congo Should the plan for a Colour Revolution in the Congo fail, there is also a possible “Plan B”. This is to revive Katanga’s historic claim to secession from the Congo. Katumbi could return to lead an insurgency in Katanga backed by an army of foreign mercenaries. This would be a repeat of the mechanism used by the US and Belgium during the First Congo Crisis in the weeks immediately following the country’s 1960 independence to destabilise the leftist Congolese government of Patrice Lumumba. On that occasion that was done by engineering a secessionist rebellion in Katanga under the leadership of Moise Tshombe. The key difference on this occasion is that a major non-Western country – China – now has very important mining investments in the four southeastern provinces that used to comprise this formerly unified area of Katanga. An independent Katanga might not impede China’s cobalt trade or its two Southern Transoceanic African Routes. The decision whether or not to cooperate with China would rest with whatever independent Katanga government was formed. On the assumption that it would be led by Katumbi the decision would be his. However an attempt by Katanga to secede would certainly provoke another war. That in itself would cause massive disruption, disrupting China’s cobalt trade and obstructing work on its Transoceanic African Route projects. The situation might be similar to what happened in Libya in 2011 when the outbreak of war caused the mass evacuation of Chinese citizens and China’s abandonment of its capital projects. Of course in such a scenario there is also the possibility that – unlike in Libya – China might act to defend its interests. Whilst this would be a major break with China’s normally passive policy, China’s newly promulgated African policy might encourage China to a policy of “Leading From Behind” – assisting the Congolese Armed Forces, and possibly their regional allies as well by providing material, intelligence, and advisory support. China must certainly be aware that if a Katumbi-led secessionist movement were to succeed in establishing a pro-Western “independent” Katanga, then there would be a serious risk that Chinese companies would eventually be expelled from the country on any of various pretexts – such as that China supported Katumbi’s – and therefore Katanga’s – “enemies” in Kinshasa. One way or the other, a revival of the Katanga separatist campaign has the potential to be as destabilising to this part of Africa as the rise of Daesh has been in the Middle East. Great Lakes, Greater Conflicts: Another potential fault line is the eastern Congo. This has historically been the most unstable part of the country. It was here that the Second Congo Crisis (essentially a series of back-to-back civil and international wars) had it roots. There are unresolved situations in Ituri and North & South Kivu Provinces. All these territories have the potential to burst again into civil war. A major destabilising factor in this area is the presence of dozens of Rwandan and Ugandan militias, some pro- and some anti- government, including Islamist militias and what are called “Allied Democratic Forces”. The $24 trillion of untapped minerals in this region – sometimes called the eastern Great Lakes Region – have been taken hostage by these militias and by corrupt elements within the government. This is the area that produces many of what are subsequently branded “conflict minerals” – a fact that limits their sale by making them ethically undesirable despite their irreplaceable role in modern-day cell phone technology. The tremendous mineral wealth of the eastern Congo makes it one of the most geostrategically important regions of the world. Instability there directly impacts on global mineral and technology markets. Nowadays a sort of cold peace is in place there with foreign customers buying access to the region’s resources either from the Ugandan and Rwandan state sponsors of some of the local militias, or from the Congolese government, or informally work through rebel intermediaries and corrupt officials. However, should the region slide back into violence – which is very possible – this would not only disrupt trade flows. It could also potentially create a situation where one actor might gain control of all the region’s colossal mineral wealth. This would give that actor a massively preponderant position in the globally vital cell phone technology market. For the time being the existing de-facto division of the region between Ugandan, Rwandan, and Congolese government-affiliated militias and ‘rogue’ non-state actors has created a sort of uneasy balance of economic-military forces. This has prevented any one actor from gaining dominance. However should Kinshasa ever regain full control over the Congo’s eastern territories, then – provided Kinshasa properly leveraged the advantages accruing from this mineral wealth and managed that wealth properly – the Congo could quickly rise to become Africa’s dominant continental power. Due to the magnitude of what is at stake in geostrategic and economic terms, a renewal of conflict in the African Great Lakes Region easily has the potential to become a global crisis. This would be particularly the case if such a conflict were sparked by the unfolding of a regime change scenario in the Congo. The US has a range of reasons for wanting this to happen. These include (1) disrupting the existing mineral flow out of the Congo, thereby weakening China’s industrial capacity and (2) gaining control of this mineral rich area in a way that consolidates its hegemonic control in Central Africa and its dominant position in the high technology and cell phone communications industries. The US would of course experience considerable ‘collateral damage’ in the event of the Congo’s third possible collapse since independence. It might however calculate – however cynically – that it has more to gain than it has to lose, especially if it views such a conflict purely in the context of its global duel with China. Concluding Thoughts China is pulling off big moves in the Congo: the Northern Transoceanic African Route megaprojects, the Inga 3 Dam and the purchase of the Tenke cobalt mine. These initiatives complement each other. They make the Congo potentially one of China’s top international partners. These three projects in what is Africa’s continental heartland provide China with a strong foundation for projecting multipolar influence throughout the rest of Africa. Potentially this could allow China to reshape this area of Africa, transforming the Congo – historically one of the weakest states in Africa – within a generation into a stable beacon of prosperity… http://theduran.com/china-vs-us-struggle-congo/

The Deep State has been losing power all over the globe,

… as much as its Deep Swamp Washington DC is also being threatened.

The Deep State may attempt to initiate another Ebola outbreak, but they can’t inflict as much pain and destruction like in the time of Obama anymore.

An Ebola outbreak that erupted 8 May in a remote region of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and then threatened to explode in a highly populated city appears to have been quelled. On 12 June, the last known person infected with the deadly hemorrhagic fever had recovered, twice testing negative for the virus. That started the 42-day clock for an official declaration, expected on 24 July, that the outbreak is over. The quick end to this outbreak—after 53 cases in Équateur province, 29 of which were fatal—is a striking contrast to the Ebola epidemic that devastated West Africa from 2014 to 2016, which sickened more than 28,000 people, killing 11,310. “I certainly haven’t seen an Ebola-response time frame that looks this compressed,” says epidemiologist Peter Salama, who heads the Health Emergencies Programme at the World Health Organization (WHO) in Geneva, Switzerland, and led the agency’s DRC response. Much of the credit goes to unusually rapid and vigorous surveillance, contact tracing, containment, and public education efforts by the DRC, WHO, and other international partners, Salama says. “Some of the most important lessons from the West African epidemic were truly learned.” But a new factor played an unknown, and perhaps important, role: an experimental vaccine, used for the first time early in an outbreak. http://www.sciencemag.org/news/2018/07/congo-s-ebola-outbreak-all-over-did-experimental-vaccine-help

Yep, they are still using the obsolete vaccine modality that is far from being reliable. Not to mention that it could also be the source of a new Ebola virus outbreak itself, like what happened in the recent past.

Nevertheless, it’s still a puzzle why would the authorities continue to not use the more decisive solution to all viral pandemic like our newly released Virutron Antiviral System.