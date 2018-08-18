The Church Pedophiles are now exposed in mainstream media big time, but their useful diversionary terrorist assets are scampering for safe havens into US, Canada and Europe. The instigation for racial hate wasn’t that effective, too. So, they have no other choice but do this…
Religion is a long tested tool for division, but taking it to another level with open Satanic worship should grab the headlines right away from the serial rapists within the Vatican hierarchy, or so they believe.
In his first public comments since Tuesday’s release of a Pennsylvania grand jury report that documented a systemic coverup of child sex abuse by more than 300 priests, Cardinal Sean P. O’Malley said the crisis the church faces is “the product of clerical sins and clerical failures.”
The church, he said in a statement released Thursday, has “yet to establish clear and transparent systems of accountability and consequence for Church leadership whose failures have allowed these crimes to occur.”
The Pennsylvania investigation, the broadest inquiry into church sex abuse in US history, identified 1,000 children who were victims but added that there probably are thousands more.
Meanwhile, the largest underground logistics system used by CIA-Israel-Saudi operatives, as an elaborate supply line for their ISIS terrorists on the ground in Syria, has been turned into an underground art museum…
5 thoughts on “Terror and Other False Flags are Not Working Anymore, So…”
Zionists ,Masons ,Jesuits ,Islam,BIS,etc negative negative
The REAL REAL roots of the problems we face is the patriarchy. it is really only mostly women researchers who have exposed this over the years. Especially Monica Sjoo. I very much recommend her book Return of the Dark/Light Mother or New Age Armageddon? So how does the patriarchy maintains its power structure through the ages, and changing paradigms? it wears MASKS which fool people to think they are having a choice when they go from eg Christianity to New Ageism, or vice vera, or become a Muslim, or a Jew, or an atheist and embrace secular materialism, or get into Satanism, and/or other occult groups, or try Eastern forms of beliefs like many of the hippies in the 60s were seduced into, usually sold to them by famous bands like The Beatles etc. When you really look into the myths of all this you find connecting factors which expose their patriarchal roots, which comes from an ancient solar mythos. They all in one way or another reject the natural world! They either want to escape from it, ‘put it right’, call it a trap, ‘fallen’, or ,mechanical and dead like the prevailing toxic materialist myth does. You have controlled opposition like David icke who on one hand will expose some real sht about what’s going on, and with the other pump absurd ideas about shape-shifting lizards, and how nature and the body is a ‘3D prison’ stopping us from experiencing ‘infinite luuuurve’ amd how the moon is not real and a base for evil aliens. And extremely sadly some people buy this utter crap like other do Scientology, and like the other myths I mention which all instill a sense of dis-connection between us and out own nature, and others, and other species and the natural world.
These priests believe this anti sexual toxic myth which demands they sacrifice their sexuality, and then let these VERY frustrated men loose with nubile young children…? Recipe for disaster.
ALL these myths forbid all of us having access to psychedelics. Remember one of the earliest tales about this was the ‘forbidden fruit’ tale in Genesis. That forbidden fruit is cryptically referring to psychedelic fruit and the religion of the Goddess.
The religion of the Goddess is not solar mythos but lunar, and is not dualistic like the patriarchal myths, because it sees nature and the body, and natural cycles as sacred. And psychedelic fruit in that mythos is for the eating, because the experience is CELEBRATORY. it is the deeper communing with nature. We ARE nature, and Earth is a place full of wonder and mystery and intelligence/ Patriarchal thinking tries to suppress this because it wants slaves, and us being totally dependent on their virtual reality. Soon they are getting ready to impose 5 G on one and all which is known to be detrimental to the health of organisms. Do they CARE? No because they only worship profit. WE have to wake up to their toxic games because noone is gonna do it for us…
Im a little confused…are the higher ranking denying any responsibility because they didnt get caught?
Because surely the innocent would bring the whole fucking house down with them if it meant no more abuse… right?
Just like to add 5 G is not only detrimental to organisms but to plants etc.
No big secret to the “Informed “…The POOP’s (Pope) even announced TWO YEARS ago that he OFFICIALLY recognized LUCIFER as God (2016)
What MOST people have YET to understand that ALL RELIGION (Christianity included!) is LUCIFERIAN/SATANIST!
ALL “Trapped Souls” will be SAVED by the coming “Magnetic/ORG” energies…ONLY those who choose to stay in “Rebellion” to Divine Providence/Prime-Source will be Removed
DON’T BE FOOLED AGAIN!