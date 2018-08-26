ISIS Godfather John McCain succumbed to his brain cancer few hours ago after he refused any more of those toxic chemical treatments which made his brain more toxic. In his last breath, he accused Russia of having “assaulted the foundation of democracy” aka regime change efforts everywhere.
“According to a statement from his office, Mr. McCain died at 4:28 p.m. local time. He had suffered from a malignant brain tumor, called a glioblastoma, for which he had been treated periodically with radiation and chemotherapy since its discovery in 2017.” – NYT
John McCain was one of those GI Joes who burned Vietnam in an effort to spread democracy in Southeast Asia. McCain came from a family of heroes.
“John Sidney McCain III was born on August 29, 1936, on a US Naval base in Panama, which at the time was under the control of the United States. In joining the navy, McCain followed a family tradition –both his father and grandfather were admirals– though he proved a less-than-model pupil, finishing fifth from bottom in a class of 895.
McCain went on to serve as a combat pilot in the Vietnam War, where he was captured and detained –at one point in the notorious Hoa Loa prison, nicknamed the ‘Hanoi Hilton’– as a prisoner of war. McCain endured unspeakable torture and deprivation until his release in 1973. After release, he was awarded the Silver Star, Bronze Star, Purple Heart and Distinguished Flying Cross.”
McCain leaves behind a battery of failed or tattered states, e.g. Libya, Syria, Iraq, Afghanistan, Ukraine, through his deep involvement in the Islamic State’s terror and plunder operations against those countries.
McCain has been very loyal to the exceptionalist hegemonic ambitions of the Bush-Cheney-Clinton-Rockefeller faction within the Deep State.
May the Bushes and the Clintons be the next ones to bite the dust soon.
8 thoughts on “Perennial Warmonger, Regime Change Operative John McCain Dies at 81”
This article is unusually accurate, and is certainly not supported by the “fake news” elements of the MSM !
Had John McCain not been the son and grandson of US Navy admirals, he would have been drummed out of the USNavy pilot-training program, perhaps out of the USNavy. His intentional “wet-start” on the USS Forrestal, July 29, 1967, causing explosions and a fire that burned 134 US Navy sailors to death, injuring an additional 161, would have led to a court-martial and possible imprisonment had his admiral father and grandfather not interceded and neutralized evidence against him.
Propaganda of Arizona “elite” placed him in the senate and continued him in the senate, similar examples of which are seen throughout the US Congress. He should have been prosecuted for his visit to Syria and his support of ISIS combatants, January 2017, disguised as a visit to U.S. Forces.
Is he really dead or has he simply been taken off the field and is now safely underground?
Good, I am glad that John is gone! 🌟
On Sun, Aug 26, 2018, 8:40 AM Covert Geopolitics wrote:
> admin posted: “ISIS Godfather John McCain succumbed to his brain cancer > few hours ago after he refused any more of those toxic chemical treatments > which made his brain more toxic. In his last breath, he accused Russia of > having “assaulted the foundation of democracy” ak” >
yes insane right to the end,, they know no other path..
Good riddance, John! May you join David Rockefeller in hell and burn in eternity for your crimes against humanity.
“Mc”-Cain or Son of Cain, who slew Abel the perennial murderer … Sacrificer and sycophant to the Orion Empire. Flavio Barbiero , a retired Italian admiral reveals a lot in his book The Secret Society of Moses ( Akhenaton ) regarding the origin of Masonic ritual / Cult of Mithras cosmology. Mithras is Persian for “contract”. The Mithraism Cult, preferred by Roman soldiers was a 7 tiered hierarchy. Brit is Hebrew for contract. A fire god of war. Zoroaster or Zoro hiding behind a mask. Water is the solution to this patriarchical global desertification. No wonder this son of Cain was in the desert – Phoenix. Trial by fire.
I SEE “Divine Providence” at work on this planets extremely “Oppressive Governments/Religion”…Until THEY are GONE Forever!
I can only hope that these zionist rockefellers McCains Rothschilds Warburgs Nuttynethew et al cabal of this world will soon all die out, there satanic evil influence is just disgusting, what a different and more harmonious world it could be.