Largest Russian Naval Armada in Syria vs. Imminent US-UK-France Attack

The Russian Navy is building up its presence in Syrian waters as reports of imminent US-UK-France attack on Syria will be preceded with a false flag chemical attack on Syrian civilians by White Helmets and Al Nusra remnants on the ground.

Russia has built up its forces around the Mediterranean Sea in response to reports of the U.S., France, and Great Britain preparing to attack Syria.

According to Yoruk Isik of the Bosphorus Observer, the Russian Navy has sent another armada of ships towards Syria’s territorial waters in order to increase the strength of their forces around the country.

Isik said that the powerful Russian warships, Admiral Grigorovich and Admiral Essen class frigate, were spotted transiting the Bosphorus Strait en route to the Port of Tartous:

Redeployed to Mediterranean after 86 days & armed with Kalibr SS-N-27 missiles, Admiral Grigorovich class frigate #ВМФ #ЧФ Admiral Grigorovich departed BlackSea 03:00Z and transited Bosphorus towards Mediterranean. Turkish CoastGuard TCSG15 monitored the frigates. pic.twitter.com/oCd8rYsuPn — Yörük Işık (@YorukIsik) August 25, 2018

This latest move by the Russian Navy comes just 24 hours after they sent three ships en route to the Port of Tartous in western Syria.

With the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) preparing to launch a large-scale offensive in northwest Syria, Russia fears that the jihadist rebels may fake a chemical weapons attack in order to get the U.S. and its allies to attack the government.

Source: Al Masdar News 25 August 2018