Deep State on Death Throes After Massive Multi-pronged Attacks

What has been leaked 10 years ago about a global effort to establish a new financial system, i.e. global reset involving sovereign wealth based currencies for global exchange that would trim down the unwarranted power of the bankers who kept on fomenting wars everywhere, is now fast becoming a reality.

Between Iran and Iraq alone, they have stopped using the fiat US dollar in their “mutually beneficial” cooperation, and rightly so since it’s stupid enough to involve foreign powers in commerce conducted within their mutual border.

Defying Washington’s pressure to break off business ties with Iran, Tehran’s international trading partners are determined to maintain their mutually-beneficial cooperation with the Islamic Republic, some even at the expense of dumping the US dollar. Iraqi authorities have stopped using the US dollar in trade operations with Iran in favor of national currencies and the euro, the chairman of the Iraqi-Iranian Chamber of Commerce Yahya al-Ishaq told the agency Mehr on Sunday. “We abandoned dollar transactions, most of the trade transactions will be in euros, Iranian riyals and Iraqi dinars,” he said, pointing out that in certain cases a system of mutually beneficial exchange is envisaged. According to al-Ishaq, the average annual trade turnover between Iran and Iraq is $8 billion. Earlier, Iraqi Prime Minister Heydar Al-Abadi confirmed that Baghdad would implement US-imposed sanctions on Iran only in the banking sector, abandoning the dollar. He added that he would send a delegation to Washington to discuss financial transactions with Iran in light of the sanctions. https://sputniknews.com/business/201809021067688904-iraq-iran-trade-dollar/

“… implement US-imposed sanctions on Iran only in the banking sector, abandoning the dollar” surely, that’s one way of putting it when one start to lose respect on its erstwhile “savior from Saddam Hussein’s dictatorship.”

Turkey is also moving away from the fiat dollar in response to US sanctions targeting its financial institution to pressure it to remain within the NATO Alliance of convenience.

Earlier this week, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan lashed out at Western rating agencies, such as Moody’s and Fitch, for their negative review of Turkey’s economy, having also accused them of trying to disrupt the country’s banking sector. Speaking at a Turkey-Kyrgyzstan Business Forum in the Kyrgyz capital Bishkek on Sunday, Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that currency manipulations sought to “cast doubt on Turkey’s strong and solid economy.” “We need to gradually end the monopoly of the dollar once and for all by using local and national currency among us,” Anadolu news agency cited him as saying. He also vowed he would pursue non-dollar transactions in trade with Russia and other countries. “America behaves like wild wolves. Don’t believe them. Using the dollar only damages us. We will not give up. We will be victorious,” he added. https://sputniknews.com/business/201809021067684721-turkey-dollar-monopoly-national-currency-trading/

The move to end the dollar dominance was initiated a decade ago from Asia, where most of the hard assets that formed the backbone of the world’s financial system from the very beginning. This initiative gained so much traction when Russia joined in, which subsequently resulted to the establishment of the BRICS Alliance, and the rest is history.

In the last year, the Reserve Bank of India bought 8.6 metric tons of goal, its first big purchase since 2009. New Delhi (Sputnik): The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) purchased 8.46 metric tons of gold during the last fiscal year (April 2017 to March 2018). In its annual report, the RBI revealed that it had 566.23 metric tons of gold as of June 30, 2018, compared to 557.77 metric tons in June 30, 2017, indicating that the bank had purchased gold for the first time since 2009 when it had purchased 200 metric tons of the precious metal following America’s sub-prime crisis. India has joined the league of other BRICS countries such as China and Russia that are actively accumulating physical gold as part of their international reserve assets. https://sputniknews.com/business/201809041067734784-india-accumulates-gold/

In early 2012, we saw the massive resignations of financial CEOs and high ranking bankers, which eventually led to the papal resignation of Ratzinger.

Now, Russia remains consistent in its drive against the fiat financial system.

Russia is actively working to switch over to settlements in national currencies with the countries of the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Latin America and Africa, Russian Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov told Sputnik. “This process is not quick [transition to national currency settlements], and we launched it not in the form of a response to sanctions. We have been systematically conducting this work for several years, accumulated practice and have experience regarding the work of commercial banks and the Central Bank in those countries where it is advantageous for us to carry out this work,” Manturov said. “This applies less to European countries, more to the countries of the Middle East, Southeast Asia, even Latin America, Africa,” he added. Russian car manufacturers are switching to national currencies in payments with Turkey for supplies of components, a number of companies have announced such plans, Denis Manturov said. According to the minister, Turkish producers “are switching now to transactions in national currencies with great pleasure.” https://sputniknews.com/world/201809041067727936-russia-national-currency/

In conjunction with the anti-Deep State financial offensive, a highly coordinated exposé of the false prophets in the House of Lucifer has finally hit the mainstream consciousness. No longer is the so called Vicar of Christ welcomed in Ireland, and Catholic priests everywhere are beginning to be shunned like the lepers of old.

All of the above, combined with the continued realignment of military alliances poised to provide strong deterrence against what remains of the Deep State armed mercenaries, are among the most important development right now. Along this line, another massive exposure made was about the 1960’s plan to nuke Russia and China to oblivion. This should now provide a strong impetus for the final coercive measure to end the Deep State arrogance around the world for good.

However, even when this unprecedented coordination between highly populated Eurasian and ASEAN countries to establish multipolarity succeeds, this is not yet the ideal situation that we all deserve.

For as long as the structures of governments and institutions of control are all still there, humanity is not there yet. What is lacking is the direct involvement of the common folks to assert their true place in the sun with tangible actions towards that aim. Online conversations should not be its end goal.

The shameful disparity between the rich and the poor is not something to be proud of, and should not be accepted as the paragon of civilization attributable to the present generation.

We can do better than this.