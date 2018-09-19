Blaming the Victim of Aggression

The tragic loss of a Russian military aircraft with 15 personnel onboard, off the Syrian coast, has to be seen in the context of the Arab country being attacked.
by Finian Cunningham
Attacked by the Israeli air force and facing an unprecedented buildup of NATO warships.
Yet, Syria – the victim of aggression – is the one being blamed.
What’s more, the Western news media are shamefully silent on condemning the aggression. Their silence is giving cover for further violence.
What exactly happened to the doomed Ilyushin IL-20 recon plane on Monday night is still being investigated. It appears to have been accidentally shot down by Syrian air defenses as it approached the Russian base at Hmeimim in northwest Syria.
Russia’s defense ministry blamed Israeli forces for putting the Il-20 in danger by flying four F-16 fighter jets in the vicinity, thereby possibly confusing Syrian radar signals to fire on an allied Russian plane. Was that a deliberate move by the Israelis?
But here’s the infuriating thing. Israel is saying that the “Assad regime” is fully to blame for the shoot-down of the Russian aircraft, adding that it “regrets” the loss of Russian lives.
Hold it a moment. How insulting is that? It is Israel and other NATO military forces that are attacking Syria in flagrant violation of international law. Syria is facing intensified aggression, and yet the aggressors are shifting their culpability to somehow impugn Damascus.
At around the time of the Russian plane disappearing from radar screens, air strikes were being conducted on the northwest city of Latakia, as well as the port city of Tartous, according to Syrian state media reports. It is not clear who was firing the missiles.
Israeli warplanes were active, but it could also have been American and other NATO forces.
Russia’s defense ministry claims that a French navy frigate was firing missiles at the time. It seems certain that, at the very least, the US would have approved the air strikes by the Israelis, if they carried them out. The suggestion is a concerted NATO-Israeli offensive.
Earlier, over the weekend, the Israelis carried out air strikes on Syria’s international airport in the capital, Damascus. Those strikes follow hundreds of similar attacks by the Israeli air force on Syrian territory over the past two years.
In the past week, NATO warships have converged in the East Mediterranean within striking distance of Syria. These vessels include US guided-missile destroyers, British nuclear submarines, as well as warships from France, Canada and Greece.
NATO member Turkey is amassing tanks and troops along Syria’s northern border.
Russia’s President Vladimir Putin agreed this week to a deescalation deal with Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan over the situation in Syria’s northwest province of Idlib, which is the last-remaining stronghold for anti-government militants.
But it remains to be seen how viable or trustworthy the Turkish deal will be.
The signs are not good when NATO forces are building up relentlessly around Syrian territory. What is more, the NATO aggression is being carried out with impunity. Where are senior United Nations figures denouncing this aggression?
The pretext used by the US and its NATO partners of “protecting civilians” in Idlib from an offensive or from “the use of chemical weapons by the Syrian Army” is a risible charade. NATO’s aggression against Syria is to complete the criminal task of regime change against the Assad government which the NATO-backed terror proxies failed to achieve after nearly eight years of war on the country.
In the south of Syria, US land forces are conducting live dire drills with jihadists under their control, near al Tanf. In northeast Syria, US-backed Syrian Kurdish militants have recently carried out murderous attacks on the Syrian Army. The American presence in Syria is totally illegal, having been imposed without any mandate.
In the coming days it will be clear if the low-intensity aggression on Syria by NATO forces and their Israeli accomplice mounts into a full-fledged war on the country.
But it seems already clear that a US-led overt war on Syria is underway with aggression from different directions.
Given the combustible configuration of forces in Syria – with NATO, Israel and Saudi Arabia potentially pitted against Russia and Iran – the dangerous dynamic could explode into an all-out regional war, if not a world war.
The silence of the UN and the Western news media is shameful. The aggression being waged against Syria is transparent and totally unacceptable. What is particularly unacceptable is the way Syria and its sovereign right to defend its territory is being blamed. The victim is being vilified.
In this volatile, reckless situation, any incident could ignite a conflagration. The shooting down of the Russian Il-20 recon plane evinces the very real danger of that happening.
However, the responsibility for this criminal and potentially catastrophic situation lies with the US, and its NATO and regional partners which are pouring fuel on to a fire. A fire, it has to be said, that they already lit through stoking an illegal war for regime change in Syria.
What’s more is that Putin is reported to have “absolve Israel” for the incident by Israeli media.
13 thoughts on “Blaming the Victim of Aggression”
This was DELIBERATE by Israel-“War by Deception” – The GOAL is to have Russia leave Syria, so Israel via Proxies and itself can take Syria
Putin said “…like chain of tragic circumstances.”
Not only that statement contradicts his very own Defense Minister but yeah, it also sounds like what the US State Dept would say, have they mixed up their script writers or what?
I believe this is the first time I have something to say against Mr. Putin, however I wanted to, I simply didn’t have the opportunity bcuz he’s very well researched and above all, painfully consistent. Let’s say Mr.Putin just doesn’t want to make any over-reaching mistakes, but imo, the least he should have said or done is to demand that Israel stop attacking Syria. Israel has bombed Syria over 200 times in the past 18 months. 15 Russian lives were lost in this latest ‘Israeli incident’.
Its really hard to believe in any of this anymore.
If Russia ducks away and leaves Syria unprotected against NATO-Israel aggression, then save us God (says an Atheist)!
Doesn’t ANYONE Remember that Putin IS a “Khazarian Fake Jew Himself and is a “Buddy” of Nutty-Yahoo???
Remember…THIS is really all about trying to start a GLOBAL WAR folks…So as to save the Bankoholic’s Ashes…so they can bring on the NWO.
We need divine intervention here. I sometimes feel that this is our fate. Take for instance how many people actually read this story or others that Covert post. There is nearly the same commentators every week, no more or less. This is how futile this is all looking, Why are the people in the US not demanding that this war be stopped as they did when they attacked Vietnam? Why are the populations of the UK, France. Greece, Canada etc also not demanding that their governments stop this war. Nope, I attended a rally about a month ago in London and there may have been 5000 tops???? We have a population of 66 million plus and the only ones really interested were the 5000!
I read how Karen Hudes and her allies are negotiating with these monsters, why not freeze all of their bank accounts, seize their very banks and assets, why are we pussy footing around? Surely humans can do far more to aid each other against this onslaught. Surely…..
That is the problem-People are waiting for “Divine Intervention” !
I read and hear that “hocus pocus” from people every day in comment sections of various sites, videos and podcasts. Could it be their way of convincing themselves that they have done something.by “praying” or are they simply rationalizing their FEAR and INEPTNESS, by convincing themselves and others,that their “God” must solve our human problems???”
After all,why worry, “God” will come to our rescue.
WHY, then do we have a Brain and a Body???
The Jews are winning because they are not waiting for a “God”. They are doing something, themselves, EVIL,yes, but they are doing something and laughing at “GOY”, who is just praying, talking, partying and FIGHTING and Dying for JEWISH Wars……………….
While waiting for “Divine Intervention” !
Pathetic.
Very true what you have commented Freespirit. I often wonder if GOD exists when this terror continues unabated. As I have commented above, besides my involvement with rallies( which by the way is kind of false, as group organisers have to still ask for permission to hold a rally from the very people who give the orders for this evil to continue). I boycott products, etc. But one has just got to go out into the public and one will see that nobody gives a damn. As I have said before, as long as us in the west have our pockets full of cash it doesn’t affect us( bollocks!!!)
My brother reckons that he doesn’t do anything because there is nothing that any of us can do about it. This is what people think and that is why NOTHING is done about it.
AS I also mentioned in my closing paragraph, surely us humans can do more – NOPE, we are not interested.
PEASE…KEEP THAT VIEW POINT…AND WATCH WHAT HAPPENS.
THE FAKE JEWS ARE THE ONES WALKING INTO A TRAP…KEEP WATCHING.
TRUTH WILL EXPOSE ALL THE “LIES” OF LUCIFERIANS.
KEEP WATCHING…There are Already ENERGIES entering our Solar System that WILL Change EVERYTHING…and even NASA , and the rest of the so-called Elites Knows this.
Karen Hudes is a FAKE JEW too…UNderstand???
Understand something…WISE Be-Ings will NEVER support a MONEY Slave System…Money was a creation of the LUCIFERIAN’S.
The BEST way to Oppose Their system is NOT SUPPORT IT…This includes RELIGION…GOVERNMENT…BANKING…ALL OF WHICH ARE DESIGNED TO “ENLSAVE” DIVINE CREATION…GOD-WO-MAN/MAN…WHICH THEY WILL FAIL TO ACCOMPLISH.