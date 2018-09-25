Deep State’s Red October Plot vs. Duterte Foiled, Arrest Order vs. Sen. Trillanes Issued

A Philippine Regional Trial Court has issued a warrant of arrest to Sen. Antonio Trillanes, one of the alleged ringleaders of the “Red October” plot to remove Duterte for having taken successive measures to limit the political and economic power of the local Oligarchy, and for his relentless anti-drug war against the CIA.

The court’s order to arrest Sen. Trillanes is based on the fact that he failed to acknowledge guilt from launching coup d’ etat against the government, a requirement for the granting of amnesty by ex-president, Deep State stooge, BS Aquino.

The defective amnesty grant to Trillanes is BS Aquino’s security insurance should the senator launch the same coup d’ etat against him. There might be some code of conduct among thieves, but certainly, no mutual trust.

Trillanes has been holding himself up inside the senate building since September 4th, as the government is taking proactive measure against the plotter via the judiciary.

The arrest order against Sen. Trillanes is for rebellion, and he has posted bail a few minutes ago. But while the Regional Trial Court Branch 150 has allowed bail for Trillanes, the other RTC Branch 148 is expected to issue an arrest order for coup d’ etat charge, a non-bailable crime in the country.

Another source of Trillanes’ headache is the impending General Martial Court that has its own rules to prosecute erring military personnel, retired or otherwise.

It must be understood that the Deep State stooges in the country are merely shooting the moon when almost 8 out of 10 of the population approve of Duterte’s drug war, recent Social Weather survey shows.

The Deep State’s Oust Duterte Plot has been leaked by a US Embassy insider in 2016.

The recent Red October plot to oust Duterte involves various personalities and groups with varying motivations:

BS Aquino / Liberal Party – manipulated the 2016 presidential elections with the participation of George Soros’ Smartmatic AES; implicated in the deaths of 44 SAF operatives for deliberately failing to provide airlift service to the same during a covert operation inside MILF camp; multi-billion DAP/PDAF malversation of public funds; Dengvaxia mass vaccinations of 830,000 children of ill-informed parents, 87 deaths [and counting] have been autopsied indicating they have died of massive hemorrhaging;

We have also received information much earlier that a US Embassy political officer [CIA operative] went to the senate last week to talk to the senate president, after the latter has been reported to be taking measures to make Sen. Trillanes stay inside the senate building uncomfortable.