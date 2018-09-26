Trump Shook the UNGA 2018 with Superlatives, Here’s the Antidote

The world is still reeling on the tectonic speech made by the US President Donald Trump at the UN General Assembly, where he showcased his administration’s greatest accomplishments in just a short span of less than 2 years.

“In less than two years, my administration has accomplished more than almost any administration in the history of our country.”

When his immediate audience suffered an involuntary fits of laughter, he quipped with a smile, “Didn’t expect that reaction, but that’s okay.”

From there, he went ballistic with a litany of superlatives that the offended parties are now condemning with great resolve, but strangely enough, have continued to amuse us nonetheless.

As one may have noticed, his constant head swinging without his hair falling, that’s a skill onto itself, but it only indicates that he himself is not taking his speech too seriously. Only the US to UN Ambassador Nikki Haley and the Israeli diplomatic corps were absolutely amazed during the entire time.

It is, however, easy to decipher what Trump is really doing while he’s on that podium, bearing in mind that during his campaign sorties, he already outlined the problem with the Deep State’s endless war abroad, and he promised to end it all and he would focus more on the return of industrial America.

So, if one interprets Trump’s UN speech as one great sarcasm of what America has become, then it is much easier to swallow.

Trump said… What we think he meant… “We have secured record funding for our military — $700 billion this year, and $716 billion next year. Our military will soon be more powerful than it has ever been before.” The military industrial complex will get richer as before, yet our military still has the worst defense capability in light of the nationalistic nature of its counterparts abroad. “In other words, the United States is stronger, safer, and a richer country than it was when I assumed office less than two years ago.” But I still have a problem with fake news media. “We are standing up for America and for the American people. And we are also standing up for the world.” No, it’s all for Corporate United States, and we cannot even stand for the ordinary American’s welfare like the toxic municipal water in Flint, Michigan. “We believe that when nations respect the rights of their neighbors, and defend the interests of their people, they can better work together to secure the blessings of safety, prosperity, and peace.” Don’t look at me pal, but Israel. “That is why America will always choose independence and cooperation over global governance, control, and domination. I honor the right of every nation in this room to pursue its own customs, beliefs, and traditions. The United States will not tell you how to live or work or worship.” But America is not Corporate United States, so don’t bet on it. “With support from many countries here today, we have engaged with North Korea to replace the specter of conflict with a bold and new push for peace. In June, I traveled to Singapore to meet face to face with North Korea’s leader, Chairman Kim Jong Un.” Other countries have done the hard work, and all I did is to Tweet about the Rocket Man’s folly. Still, I could not forget the whole show. Since that meeting, we have already seen a number of encouraging measures that few could have imagined only a short time ago. I’m the greatest ever to have walked on this planet. “I am pleased to report that the bloodthirsty killers known as ISIS have been driven out from the territory they once held in Iraq and Syria.” We still have at least 2,000 foot soldiers, which made the ISIS terrorists a bit harder to wipe out completely from Syria and Iraq. “Our shared goals must be the de-escalation of military conflict, along with a political solution that honors the will of the Syrian people. In this vein, we urge the United Nations-led peace process be reinvigorated. But, rest assured, the United States will respond if chemical weapons are deployed by the Assad regime.” We are still reviewing the false flag chemical attack videos produced by the White Helmets, and see if we could sell them to the public. “Every solution to the humanitarian crisis in Syria must also include a strategy to address the brutal regime that has fueled and financed it: the corrupt dictatorship in Iran.” Our friend Saudi Arabia just completed a successful operation to send operatives to rain bullets on a military parade inside Iran, killing soldiers, women and children alike. “The Iran deal was a windfall for Iran’s leaders. In the years since the deal was reached, Iran’s military budget grew nearly 40 percent. The dictatorship used the funds to build nuclear-capable missiles, increase internal repression, finance terrorism, and fund havoc and slaughter in Syria and Yemen.” I believe I’m still talking about Saudi Arabia right now. “The United States is committed to a future of peace and stability in the region, including peace between the Israelis and the Palestinians. That aim is advanced, not harmed, by acknowledging the obvious facts.” Yeah, I know that the Palestinians were there first. “America’s policy of principled realism means we will not be held hostage to old dogmas, discredited ideologies, and so-called experts who have been proven wrong over the years, time and time again. This is true not only in matters of peace, but in matters of prosperity.” Q fanatics will celebrate this. “For decades, the United States opened its economy — the largest, by far, on Earth — with few conditions. We allowed foreign goods from all over the world to flow freely across our borders.” Good for the likes of Amazon’s Jeff Bezos, who got richer by the minute because of the flood of cheaper Chinese products into the American market. “Yet, other countries did not grant us fair and reciprocal access to their markets in return. Even worse, some countries abused their openness to dump their products, subsidize their goods, target our industries, and manipulate their currencies to gain unfair advantage over our country. As a result, our trade deficit ballooned to nearly $800 billion a year.” China is too good a competition. American workers always want higher wages than their Asian counterparts. The WTO must be sabotaged. “Many nations in this hall will agree that the world trading system is in dire need of change. For example, countries were admitted to the World Trade Organization that violate every single principle on which the organization is based. While the United States and many other nations play by the rules, these countries use government-run industrial planning and state-owned enterprises to rig the system in their favor. They engage in relentless product dumping, forced technology transfer, and the theft of intellectual property.” I remember it now — we created the whole god damned system! “The United States lost over 3 million manufacturing jobs, nearly a quarter of all steel jobs, and 60,000 factories after China joined the WTO. And we have racked up $13 trillion in trade deficits over the last two decades.” And the war industry is only raking up $600 billion to $1 trillion a year. “But those days are over. We will no longer tolerate such abuse. We will not allow our workers to be victimized, our companies to be cheated, and our wealth to be plundered and transferred. America will never apologize for protecting its citizens.” We need to bring our troops back. “I spoke before this body last year and warned that the U.N. Human Rights Council had become a grave embarrassment to this institution, shielding egregious human rights abusers while bashing America and its many friends.” But Saudi Arabia does pay good money. “Our Ambassador to the United Nations, Nikki Haley, laid out a clear agenda for reform, but despite reported and repeated warnings, no action at all was taken. So the United States took the only responsible course: We withdrew from the Human Rights Council, and we will not return until real reform is enacted.” Every time she does her Israeli- friendly thing, it amuses me to see how those on the other side of the table are choking themselves to death. Have they all lost their sense of humor? “As far as America is concerned, the ICC has no jurisdiction, no legitimacy, and no authority. The ICC claims near-universal jurisdiction over the citizens of every country, violating all principles of justice, fairness, and due process. We will never surrender America’s sovereignty to an unelected, unaccountable, global bureaucracy.” I’m sure Rodrigo Duterte will agree with me on this one. “Around the world, responsible nations must defend against threats to sovereignty not just from global governance, but also from other, new forms of coercion and domination.” That’s the kicker, folks and freaks. “…the United States will not participate in the new Global Compact on Migration. Migration should not be governed by an international body unaccountable to our own citizens… Ultimately, the only long-term solution to the migration crisis is to help people build more hopeful futures in their home countries. Make their countries great again.” We are shutting down our door to ISIS escapees and returnees from the Middle East, and surely, we will not follow UK’s resettlement of the White Helmets in its own backyard.

Reference: Trump’s UN speech transcript: https://www.vox.com/2018/9/25/17901082/trump-un-2018-speech-full-text

To put it simply, what Trump is doing is to provoke other countries to act accordingly to protect their own interests, as much as he is bound to protect America’s interests in this great game of survival of the fittest. Taking his words at their face value whenever he opens his mouth, or press the Tweet button, could send you to the asylum of a parallel dimension.

Nevertheless, while Iran is constantly at the receiving end of Trump’s outlandish rhetorics, the Islamic revolutionary government is now offering the “authoritarian” US to go back to the negotiating table.

Finally, he did not remiss in pandering the voters just outside of the complex, when he said,

“America is governed by Americans. We reject the ideology of globalism and accept the ideology of patriotism.”

Not too long ago, however, it was America that was spreading the virtues of globalism when it still has the industrial upper hand. Now that other countries are gaining the capability to compete on equal footing, the rules of the game must be changed.

Ultimately, we will be forced to accept the long suppressed technologies that will make the current economic system obsolete. So, instead of prolonging the agony through our collective inaction, why not force Trump to start releasing these technologies now, as he promised to do so during his inauguration:

“We stand at the birth of a new millennium, ready to unlock the mysteries of space, to free the Earth from the miseries of disease, and to harness the energies, industries and technologies of tomorrow.”

Surely, the rest of the world is more than ready to oblige.

Much better is for the world to consider the whole show as purely vaudevillian in nature, which should propel us to do the releasing of those suppressed technologies by ourselves.

Otherwise, we should stand ready to accept the inevitable consequence that we will all suffer from our own collective inaction. Trump is nothing more than a reflection of what we have been tolerating for far too long now.

The next generation deserves something better, but they won’t get it with us still mired by our own protestations. Great actions must follow the Great Awakening.