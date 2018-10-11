Robert Mueller’s Gathering Storm: Thieves Fall Out

Over the past few days, there have been dramatic developments in the countercoup with Robert Mueller’s “obstruction of justice” case against Donald Trump now clearly hanging in the balance.

The testimony former FBI General Counsel James Baker to the House Judiciary and House Oversight Committees last week produced the following new developments:

(1) Baker testified that he personally met with David Sussman, the lawyer for Hillary Clinton and the DNC, to receive their British intelligence generated dirty dossier on Donald Trump, and other materials on Russiagate, and then, as FBI general counsel, shepherded through a FISA warrant on an American citizen, Carter Page which never told the court that this was the FBI acting on behalf of the Clinton campaign to spy on a U.S. citizen and a rival presidential campaign. This aspect of Baker’s role was redacted from the House Intelligence Committee’s report on Russiagate by the Justice Department on “national security grounds.” It is clear that there was no national security rationale for the redaction. Instead, the redaction was based on the job security of certain officials and the desire to cloak from the public the massive scandal now enveloping the top levels of the Department of Justice. While this aspect of Baker’s testimony has been widely reported, it is important to add that this spying was on behalf of the British and the Obama White House, in addition to the Clinton campaign.

(2) Baker also testified, according to accounts provided both by Sara Carter on Fox and by John Solomon in The Hill, that Andy McCabe and Lisa Page came to him shortly after a May 2017 meeting first reported in the New York Times. Baker’s testimony, corroborated the Times account that Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein was talking seriously about wearing a wire to record conversations with the President and to gather evidence against him following Trump’s firing of James Comey as FBI Director. Rosenstein, according to this account, said he was working with two members of the Cabinet to invoke the 25th Amendment to remove the President from office. Rosenstein has denied the Times’ report of this meeting and, clearly, Baker is pushing back on behalf of the fired Deputy Director of the FBI, McCabe and his former attorney, Page. In addition, Baker has a very close and sycophantic relationship to James Comey. Baker also testified that he told McCabe and Page that he saw nothing unethical about wearing a wire in order to set up the President.

Again, it is useful to remind the reader of the backdrop. Fired FBI Director James Comey has previously told the Congress that he choreographed every single one of his meetings with the President, contemporaneously taking notes and returning for “murder boards” with FBI lawyers concerning the next steps in this process. It is clear that Comey was operating in an entrapment operation against the President. It would not be a stretch to imagine that Comey himself was wearing a wire. As one of John Solomon’s sources summed up implication: “You walk away from the Baker interview with little doubt that the FBI leadership in that 2016-17 time frame saw itself as far more than a neutral investigative agency but actually as a force to stop Trump’s election before it happened and then maybe reversing it after the election was over.”

All of the people involved here are key witnesses concerning Mueller’s claim that Trump’s firing of Comey could represent an obstruction of the Justice Department investigation of Trump. All of the people, with the exception of Rosenstein, namely, Baker, McCabe, and Page have been fired or resigned, with Rosenstein’s concurrence, over egregious misconduct. While many have argued, correctly, that the President was lawfully using his constitutional powers to fire Comey, the case goes totally awry, in public perception, if the FBI and the Department of Justice were running a soft, illegal coup against the President and the President acted to stop it. The evidence for that assertion by the President seems slowly to be coming into view.

(3) Baker also was fed a version of the Steele dossier by reporter David Corn of Mother Jones, who was one of Steele’s journalistic contacts. Corn appears to have functioned in the same back door fashion, during the period when Steele had been fired by the FBI, as Deputy Associate Attorney General Bruce Ohr. The objective was to keep the Steele disinformation flowing into the FBI, protocols be damned. Quite an astonishing picture.

Deputy Attorney General Rosenstein, who rode with the President to Florida on Air Force 1 on Monday and provided his account of these meetings, received the President’s pass, as least temporarily. It is unclear what Rosenstein told the President about the May 2017 meetings. Rosenstein was scheduled to appear before the House Judiciary Committee in a closed door session on Thursday, but that appearance may very well be put off. The Andrew McCabe Memos which document McCabe’s account of these meetings have been subpoenaed by the House Committee, but not turned over. It is unclear whether their release to the House is being blocked by Special Counsel Robert Mueller who has copies of the McCabe memos. McCabe himself is under criminal investigation for lying about press leaks and is the target of a sitting grand jury in Washington D.C.

Two things are absolutely clear regarding these developments: Rosenstein is hopelessly legally conflicted in terms of supervising Robert Mueller’s investigation, as he is a critical witness to the very events being investigated and his job is at stake. That conflict may very well have evaporated if there, is as they say, “no there, there” with respect to Mueller’s pursuit of the obstruction charge. Whatever his role in the May, 2017 meetings, Rosenstein was present when someone proposed running a soft coup against the President of the United States in meetings which we are now hearing about for the first time. Instead of withdrawing from this conspiracy and reporting those responsible, Rosenstein decided to appoint the Special Counsel, Robert Mueller, who has conducted the witch hunt against Trump. Again, the implications are relatively astounding. Yet, the fact that Trump gave Rosenstein a pass here, at least temporarily, in all probability means that something much bigger is evolving other than the linear implications of the already reported, public facts.

A second major development was reported last week which, in any normal time, would represent a complete scandal in and of itself. According to stories in both the New Yorker and the Daily Caller, a Democratic Senator on the Senate Intelligence Committee reached out and outsourced the Senate’s own investigation into Russiagate in March of 2017 to a group led by former Senate Intelligence staffer Daniel Jones. The Democratic Senator was outsourcing the Senate Intelligence Committee’s investigation to a private group funded for this purpose by George Soros and a bevy of Silicon Valley billionaires. Soros, et al, funneled $50 million to Jones to continue the work of Christopher Steele of Britain’s MI6 and Fusion GPS to take out Trump. This obviously contaminates any conclusion which might be made by the Senate Intelligence Committee concerning Russiagate and the extent of the outsourcing should be the subject of a major investigation. Was the Senate Intelligence Committee entirely bought by Soros, et al.? Washington, D.C., speculation concerning the Senator involved centers on Senator Diane Feinstein who is Jones’ former boss.

As we have said before, the public needs to know all of this, most importantly the documents revealing the British role in this entire sordid mess which has torn our nation apart, and it needs to know this most urgently. Please, sign the petition demanding declassification of these documents.