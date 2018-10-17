It’s Saudi Arabia’s Turn to Feel the Heat

Until a few weeks ago, all eyes were set on Israel’s post-mortem diplomacy with Russia in the aftermath of its sneak attack on Syria, which resulted in the untimely deaths of 15 Russian personnel onboard a surveillance aircraft. Now, it is Saudi Arabia’s turn to formulate a good public relations plan to mitigate the effects of the Khashoggi murder fiasco.

Khashoggi’s family is allied to the founder of Saudi Arabia, Abdulaziz Al Saud, and was a nephew to Adnan Khashoggi, a known CIA asset in arms smuggling – the same orbit where Osama bin Laden grew up and died.

Khashoggi was also the cousin to Dodi Fayed, who died with Princess Diana in an MI6 car crash in 1997.

Now, those are not the only interesting facts on the case. Recently, Donald Trump is distinctively blaming “rogue killers” as behind the Khashoggi murder, and take this, he is not expected to risk any economic war with the Saudis over the case.

Washington has threatened consequences if a Saudi link is proven, but isn’t willing to risk the consequences, some observers say. … Mojtaba Jalalzadeh, an Iranian US watcher and international relations expert at the Islamic Azad University in Tehran, suggested that it was pretty obvious how Washington’s bluster over the Khashoggi case would end. “Even before his election, Donald Trump promised Americans a prosperous economy and a reduction of unemployment. We remember that the first country that Trump visited as president was Saudi Arabia. At that time, the Saudis signed a very ‘generous’ contract with the United States in the amount of $400 billion, including $110 billion which they would have to pay in the first phase,” Jalalzadeh recalled. Therefore, the analyst suggested that notwithstanding pressures from the Democrats and some Republican lawmakers, economic sanctions against Riyadh are unlikely, even if it is conclusively documented that Saudi authorities did murder Khashoggi. https://sputniknews.com/analysis/201810151068910770-trump-saudis-khashoggi/

What this means is that, while the intelligence section of the Deep State is twisting the arm of the Salman clan inside the House of Saud through a high profile murder done at the Saudi consulate in Turkey, the White House is also not hiding its intention to milk the latter for more of that petrodollar. The combination is called in ordinary times as extortion by way of a blackmail.

Saudi Arabia is one of those countries which are keeping the Deep State afloat, and this event will keep it that way. The Deep State media exclusive news cycle is making sure that Saudi Arabia under King Salman must pay its regular extortion budget.

Saudis preparing to admit Khashoggi was killed The Saudis are preparing a report that will conclude Jamal Khashoggi’s death was the result of an interrogation that went wrong, one that was intended to lead to his abduction from Turkey, according to two sources. Source: CNN

So, the Game of Thrones in the House of Saud and in general, across the entire Middle East, will continue to be played along the script prepared for them by the Deep State. This should cover those who will rise and fall in the service of the men behind the Vatican-led Corporatocracy.