It’s Saudi Arabia’s Turn to Feel the Heat

Until a few weeks ago, all eyes were set on Israel’s post-mortem diplomacy with Russia in the aftermath of its sneak attack on Syria, which resulted in the untimely deaths of 15 Russian personnel onboard a surveillance aircraft. Now, it is Saudi Arabia’s turn to formulate a good public relations plan to mitigate the effects of the Khashoggi murder fiasco.
Jamal Ahmad Khashoggi (Arabic: جمال خاشقجي Jamāl Khāshuqjī, Hejazi: [ʒaˈmaːl χaːˈʃoɡʒi], born 1958[2]– disappeared 2 October 2018) was a Saudi journalist,[3] author, and the former general manager and editor-in-chief of Al-Arab News Channel.[4] He also was editor for Saudi newspaper Al Watan, turning it into a platform for Saudi progressives.[5]
Khashoggi fled Saudi Arabia in September 2017. He said that the Saudi government had banned him from Twitter[6] and later wrote newspaper articles critical of the government. Khashoggi has been sharply critical of Saudi Arabia’s crown prince, Mohammad bin Salman, and the country’s king, Salman of Saudi Arabia.[3] He also opposed the Saudi Arabian-led intervention in Yemen.[7]
Khashoggi disappeared on 2 October 2018 and was last seen entering the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, Turkey, by its main entrance.[8] Anonymous Turkish police sources have alleged that he was murdered and dismembered inside the consulate.[9][10] The Saudi government claims that Khashoggi left the consulate alive, through a rear entrance,[11] but Turkish police say that no CCTV recorded him exiting the consulate.[12] On 15 October, an inspection of the consulate, by both Turkish and Saudi officials, took place. His death has not been confirmed.
Khashoggi’s family is allied to the founder of Saudi Arabia, Abdulaziz Al Saud, and was a nephew to Adnan Khashoggi, a known CIA asset in arms smuggling – the same orbit where Osama bin Laden grew up and died.
Khashoggi was also the cousin to Dodi Fayed, who died with Princess Diana in an MI6 car crash in 1997.
Now, those are not the only interesting facts on the case. Recently, Donald Trump is distinctively blaming “rogue killers” as behind the Khashoggi murder, and take this, he is not expected to risk any economic war with the Saudis over the case.
Washington has threatened consequences if a Saudi link is proven, but isn’t willing to risk the consequences, some observers say.
… Mojtaba Jalalzadeh, an Iranian US watcher and international relations expert at the Islamic Azad University in Tehran, suggested that it was pretty obvious how Washington’s bluster over the Khashoggi case would end.
“Even before his election, Donald Trump promised Americans a prosperous economy and a reduction of unemployment. We remember that the first country that Trump visited as president was Saudi Arabia. At that time, the Saudis signed a very ‘generous’ contract with the United States in the amount of $400 billion, including $110 billion which they would have to pay in the first phase,” Jalalzadeh recalled.
Therefore, the analyst suggested that notwithstanding pressures from the Democrats and some Republican lawmakers, economic sanctions against Riyadh are unlikely, even if it is conclusively documented that Saudi authorities did murder Khashoggi.
https://sputniknews.com/analysis/201810151068910770-trump-saudis-khashoggi/
What this means is that, while the intelligence section of the Deep State is twisting the arm of the Salman clan inside the House of Saud through a high profile murder done at the Saudi consulate in Turkey, the White House is also not hiding its intention to milk the latter for more of that petrodollar. The combination is called in ordinary times as extortion by way of a blackmail.
Saudi Arabia is one of those countries which are keeping the Deep State afloat, and this event will keep it that way. The Deep State media exclusive news cycle is making sure that Saudi Arabia under King Salman must pay its regular extortion budget.
Saudis preparing to admit Khashoggi was killed
The Saudis are preparing a report that will conclude Jamal Khashoggi’s death was the result of an interrogation that went wrong, one that was intended to lead to his abduction from Turkey, according to two sources. Source: CNN
So, the Game of Thrones in the House of Saud and in general, across the entire Middle East, will continue to be played along the script prepared for them by the Deep State. This should cover those who will rise and fall in the service of the men behind the Vatican-led Corporatocracy.
That country’s leaders were IN on what happened on 9/11/2001 here, and are in bed with the FAKE Jews…What else to expect huh?
Zionist FakeJoos will accept anything as long as they get a load of cash… no ethics at all.
Adnan Kashoggi was definitely in with the HW Bush crew, including selling Marcos’ stolen gold, the same stolen wealth that Bush senior [and the Vulcans] used to collapse of the soviet union’s economy from 1988 to 1991.
So the Kashoggi who was murdered recently was likely a relative of Adnan the arms dealer, and very likely knew the truth behind 911, including the massive amount [280,000 tons) of WWII looted gold and gemstone booty that sits ‘off balance sheet’ but has been used by US presidents and governments to finance black-Ops since then, hence the comment by Bush senior “if they knew what we were up to they’d lynch us!”
Bush and the Vulcans are money thieves and launderers par-excellence, especially laundering this stolen gold over the last 45 years or so. Barrick Gold was Bush’s corporate vehicle to do this. 911 was primarily a cover-up of all this dodgy financing, that’s why the SEC suspended its rules in the days immediately the collapse of the buildings, and the US FED pushed around $300 Billion Us into the American financial system over the following two weeks or so when these rules were removed.
If y’all want a serious piece of research ’bout this money laundering stuff try a search for the following pdf:
Collateral-Damage-911-black_eagle_fund_trust
or simply read Gold Warriors by Sterling and Peggy Seagrave or anything else about Operation Golden Lily.
Looks like you’ve read and researched the SAME material I’ve looking the past 19 years…YEAH, This whole damned country (USA) is a total FRAUD!
Remember IT was STOLEN from it’s REAL “Americans” (Indigenous African’s) once the Europeans INVADED it.
Then when the FAKE Jews took over the Banking system after 1913…Then ALLOWING the Nazi’s to take over via “Operation-Paparclip” (The Scherf’s (Bush Family included)…ALL Vatican Jesuit backed.
No small wonder WHY everything is catching up with them…BUT we ain’t seen Nothing YET, that’s starting to “Arrive” Now.
Will the upcoming excuse by the Saudis “an interrogation went out of Hand” become the blueprint for Nine Eleven´s “explantion”, so to speak: an excercise went out of hand”?! Admittedly a joke!