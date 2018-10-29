Boeing 737 Crashes in Indonesia, Sheer Bad Luck or Sabotaged?

Indonesia has just been hit by a series of earthquakes and tsunami recently, and now its Boeing 737 that just started operating in August 2018 dropped into the sea with no survivor. But is there something more to the events?

We’ve pointed out in more than one occasion that Indonesia has been subjected to Deep State extortive efforts for some time. It is among the biggest stakeholders of the Collateral Accounts, which serve as the foundation of the Western controlled financial system.

Interestingly, among those who died were some officials from the country’s public assets service (KPKNL) and the treasury (KPPN). Coincidence?

There were a number of precedence about the Deep State extortion activities in the recent past.

This Indonesia plane crash should remind us of the two Malaysian flights MH-17 and MH-370, which were not purely accidental, but were deliberately targeted for multiple geopolitical movitations.

These passenger plane disasters may have also involved Rothschild controlled financial institution, when the Rothschild Group has been found in violation of anti-money laundering regulations by Switzerland financial regulators in August of this year. This violation occurred sometime in 2011, among other violations committed by Rothschild affiliated banks, which led to the mass resignations of financial CEOs worldwide in 2012.

Switzerland’s financial regulator has accused Rothschild Bank AG and its trust subsidiary of violating anti-money laundering law in relation to 1MDB, the troubled Malaysian sovereign wealth fund. According to the regulator, both Rothschild Bank AG and Rothschild Trust AG failed to check where assets from a client came from. The firms reportedly disregarded signs that the funds could be connected to money-laundering and took the money anyway. The companies run by the Rothschild family are also accused of reporting on the issue too late. https://www.rt.com/business/433993-rothschild-caught-money-laundering-switzerland/

It seems that the former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak was forced and used in the extortion effort against Saudi Arabia, which is also now being subjected to another round of extortion via Kashoggi murder.

Since three days ago, Goldman Sachs Asia Chairman, Tim Leissner, has taken a “personal leave” obviously to escape from the recent money laundering and bribery scandals involving with no less than Malaysia Prime Minister Najib Razak, involving Saudi royal money. It turns out that the unexplainable disappearance of some portion of the $681 million of Saudi royal family “donation” to Razak are scattered through various bank accounts throughout Asia. This is huge because now we can see a possible correlation of this scandal to the two Malaysian airliners’ disappearance in the Indian Ocean and false flag shot down inside Ukrainian airspace. https://geopolitics.co/2016/02/02/large-number-of-bank-accounts-seized-re-1mdb-goldman-sachs-laundering-scandal/

Returning to today’s event in Indonesia, the plane Boeing 737 MAX 8 with registration number PK-LQP had only been in operation since August 2018, and its pilot and copilot have a combined 11,000 hours of flight experience.

IN PHOTOS: Relatives of passengers on the crashed plane Lion Air #JT610 hold each other for comfort and pray at the Depati Amir Airport in Pangkal Pinang, Indonesia pic.twitter.com/l2Mqyu6NNn — TicToc by Bloomberg (@tictoc) October 29, 2018

Captain Bhavye Suneja pilot Lion Air #JT610. The pilot and co-pilot of the plane had a combined total of 11,000 hours flying time. pic.twitter.com/OrsgqygC8p — Balqis Sidiqia (@BalqisSidiqia) October 29, 2018

Boeing PR department has offered to provide any technical assistance required in the investigation of the wreckage of the plane.

The plane’s fuel tank has been recovered with an indication of a leak from its top portion.