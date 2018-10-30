The Deep State Suffered Major Defeats in Brazil and Germany

The tide has finally turned away from the Deep State. Angela Hitler is not running for chancellorship after her Christian Social Union allies gained the worst election results in Bavarian history, and her own CDU suffered the same fate in Hesse’s regional vote. In their stead, the anti-establishment Alternative for Germany has captured the last 16 state parliaments, reports said.

On the other hand, the B in BRICS is making a comeback when a nationalist congressman Jair Bolsonaro wins the presidency in the latest Brazilian national elections, in another rebuke to hegemonic politics emanating from the Western hemisphere.

Brazilian Election: Nationalist Congressman Jair Bolsonaro Wins Presidency

Some have called him the Brazilian Trump, a populist candidate for the presidency. His mantra: “Brazil Above Everything, God Above Everyone”. The professional political elites who rule within international circles have been throwing every attack possible at candidate Jair Bolsonaro.

Two-months-ago his left-wing political opposition stabbed him in the liver in an attempted assassination. Bolsonaro believes in open market free-trade; Brazil-first nationalism, and protecting the integrity of the Brazillian national identity.

Today he wins the presidency. The global progressive movement is going bananas…

(Via Associated Press) 7:50pm – Brazil’s Supreme Electoral Tribunal has declared far-right congressman Jair Bolsonaro the next president of Latin America’s biggest country.

With 96 percent of ballots counted, Bolsonaro has 55.5 percent of the votes. Leftist Fernando Haddad of the Workers’ Party has 44.5 percent.

Voters in Sunday’s runoff election apparently looked past warnings that the brash former army captain would erode democracy and embraced a chance for radical change after years of turmoil.

Bolsonaro went into the election the clear front-runner after getting 46 percent of the votes to Haddad’s 29 percent in the first round of the election Oct. 7.

After opinion polls in recent weeks had Bolsonaro leading by as much as 18 percentage points, the race had tightened in recent days. But Haddad was unable to make up the difference. (read more)

The video embedded within the tweet below shows the assassination attack when Bolsonaro was stabbed in the liver. Horrific.

Bolsonaro’s win today is another rebuke to the globalist system of elite central planning authority controlled by multinationals.

Returning to Germany, the German cabinet’s spokesman Steffen Seibert said that Merkel will keep the post of Germany’s chancellor until the end of her term in 2021 and the next national election, although she had earlier claimed that the party leadership and the country’s highest government post are indivisible.

Commenting on her decision, Merkel stated that the two main issues she plans to address during the remainder of her term as chancellor are Brexit and US-Russian tensions.

Merkel announced that it was “time to start a new chapter,” as she has taken responsibility for her fourth-term government’s poor start and voiced a need for changes. She admitted that her party would have secured better results in Hesse’s regional election if not for its performance at the federal level.

However, Merkel revealed that she’d made the decision to drop out of the competition for the party leadership before the parliament’s summer recess. The incumbent CDU leader has also declined to back any of those hoping to succeed her as the party chair. Amid what the German outlet Focus describes as the “CDU quake,” the former leader of the CDU group in the German parliament Friedrich Merz is ready to run for the party leadership, the German outlet Bild reports. CDU’s General Secretary Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer and German Health Minister Jens Spahn have also announced plans to compete for the party leadership post, according to sources within the bloc.

The reports have followed the CDU/CSU fiasco in the regional elections in Bavaria and Hesse…

SPD and CDU’s State Election Deja Vu

Hesse’s election has mirrored the Bavarian state vote, held just two weeks ago, which brought big gains for the Greens and AfD, but dealt a sensitive blow to the CDU’s Bavarian sister party, the Christian Social Union (CSU), as well as the SPD. The CSU, led by German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer, lost 10 percent in comparison with the 2013 election and scored its worst result in 50 years, which was branded “painful” and “bitter” both by the CSU and CDU.

The SPD’s results showed the same dynamics, as the party attracted 10 percent fewer voters than in 2013. The party blamed its problems on federal-level politics, as SPD leader Andrea Nahles stated that the performance of the CDU/SPD grand coalition was one of the reasons for the crash and claimed that it was “clear that something has to change.”

Following the Bavarian election, some politicians noted that it was “a clear signal to Berlin.” Speculations in the German media arose that the results in Hesse could undermine Merkel’s government in Berlin and even shatter her position ahead of her expected reappointment as the head of the CDU in December.

Both Brazil and Germany are key areas where the Nazis are wielding too much power before this day. It is just a matter of time when all of the minions of the Vatican are all removed from the driver seats of power.