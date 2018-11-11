How the US Midterm Election Was Rigged According to SocMed Pioneer

The outcome of the recently concluded US midterm elections only shows how divided the US is today, if only it was the true result of the actual voting November 6, 2018. While the immigrants prefer a diversity-friendly America, it doesn’t mean that they are ignoring the crimes committed by the likes of Hilary Clinton, et al. They are way smarter than that. So, why is it that the US Congress is split with Democrats controlling the lower house and the Senate to the Republicans?

Michael McKibben, CEO of Leader Technologies, the real inventor of social media, explains how the Florida, Ohio, and other state elections are being rigged. Bet you never heard of Cloudflare and a guy named Joe Sullivan.

Joe Sullivan: World’s Top Election Rigger

Joe Sullivan now at CloudFlare after running Digital Certificates at Obama White House (2016), Uber, Facebook, Ebay and PayPal

This is the (Wo)Man-in-the-Middle Election fraud.

What’s the connection with Hillary’s Acxiom- LiveRAMP?

Eureka, CloudFlare and GlobalSign – Digital Certificates is the magic behind the “template for winning elections” along with mind control brain washing and the move to China

CloudFlare Works with GlobalSign to Make SSL Faster Across the Web

Sep. 2010 – CloudFlare founded by Matthew Prince.

Same Month, Hillary contracts with Facebook for State Department services and template for winning elections.

http://www.fbcoverup.com/docs/cyberhijack/cyber-hijack-findings.html#election-rigging-by-facebook-and-hillary-2010

On Sep. 30, 2010, Hillary Clinton and the State Department signed a $265,000 Contract No. SAQMMA09M1870 with Facebook to provide “Facebook pages to build an international community to discuss relevant issues of the day.” The Facebook contact was Dmitry Shevelenko whose LinkedIn profile states that between Feb. 2009 and Aug. 2010 he was a Facebook Relationship Manager.

All in the Family: CloudFlare is partnered with GlobalSign (all in the [China] family)

“In December 2014, Cloudflare raised $110 million in a Series D round led by Fidelity Investments, with participation from Google Capital, Microsoft, Qualcomm, and Baidu (China).” Wikipedia.

Sound like Richard C. Walker?

The GlobalSign Belgium CA servers are “chained” to Microsoft’s and “other’s” (READ: NSA, CIA, SERCO, Lockheed, etc.)

According to GlobalSign, Leader Technologies’ value is growing to $14.4 trillion.

The only good thing that will come out from this is that there won’t be any united position to launch a new war for Greater Israel. But we can’t hold our breath on that.