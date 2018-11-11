How the US Midterm Election Was Rigged According to SocMed Pioneer

The outcome of the recently concluded US midterm elections only shows how divided the US is today, if only it was the true result of the actual voting November 6, 2018. While the immigrants prefer a diversity-friendly America, it doesn’t mean that they are ignoring the crimes committed by the likes of Hilary Clinton, et al. They are way smarter than that. So, why is it that the US Congress is split with Democrats controlling the lower house and the Senate to the Republicans?
Michael McKibben, CEO of Leader Technologies, the real inventor of social media, explains how the Florida, Ohio, and other state elections are being rigged. Bet you never heard of Cloudflare and a guy named Joe Sullivan.
Joe Sullivan: World’s Top Election Rigger
Joe Sullivan now at CloudFlare after running Digital Certificates at Obama White House (2016), Uber, Facebook, Ebay and PayPal
This is the (Wo)Man-in-the-Middle Election fraud.
Johana Bhuiyan. (Apr. 14, 2016). POTUS [Obama] taps Uber chief security officer to be a part of a cyber security commission. Recode.
https://www.fbcoverup.com/docs/library/2016-04-14-POTUS-taps-Uber-security-officer-Joe-Sullivan-to-join-a-12-member-cyber-security-commission-by-Johana-Bhuiyan-Recode-Apr-14-2016.pdf
Anonymous Patriots. (Accessed Oct. 06, 2018). State Election Encryption Certificate Authorities by State. MX Toolbox. (19.7 MB).
https://www.fbcoverup.com/docs/library/2018-11-06-State-Election-Encryption-Certificate-Authorities-by-State-accessed-Oct-06-2018.pdf
Simon Sharwood. (May 18, 2018). Former Facebook and Uber CSO hired by Cloudflare. The Register (UK).
https://www.fbcoverup.com/docs/library/2018-05-18-Former-Facebook-and-Uber-CSO-hired-by-Cloudflare-by-Simon-Sharwood-The-Register-UK-May-18-2018.pdf
.
What’s the connection with Hillary’s Acxiom- LiveRAMP?
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/General_Services_Administration
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/FedRAMP
Eureka, CloudFlare and GlobalSign – Digital Certificates is the magic behind the “template for winning elections” along with mind control brain washing and the move to China
CloudFlare Works with GlobalSign to Make SSL Faster Across the Web
01 Nov 2012 by Matthew Prince.
Matthew Prince. (Nov. 01, 2012). CloudFlare Works with GlobalSign to Make SSL Faster Across the Web. Cloudflare.
https://www.fbcoverup.com/docs/library/2012-11-01-CloudFlare-Works-with-GlobalSign-to-Make-SSL-Faster-Across-the-Web-by-Matthew-Prince-Cloudflare-Nov-01-2012.pdf
Sep. 2010 – CloudFlare founded by Matthew Prince.
https://blog.cloudflare.com/cloudflare-works-with-globalsign-to-make-ssl/
Same Month, Hillary contracts with Facebook for State Department services and template for winning elections.
http://www.fbcoverup.com/docs/cyberhijack/cyber-hijack-findings.html#election-rigging-by-facebook-and-hillary-2010
On Sep. 30, 2010, Hillary Clinton and the State Department signed a $265,000 Contract No. SAQMMA09M1870 with Facebook to provide “Facebook pages to build an international community to discuss relevant issues of the day.” The Facebook contact was Dmitry Shevelenko whose LinkedIn profile states that between Feb. 2009 and Aug. 2010 he was a Facebook Relationship Manager.
All in the Family: CloudFlare is partnered with GlobalSign (all in the [China] family)
https://techcrunch.com/2012/11/01/cloudflare-globalsign-make-ssl-faster/
“In December 2014, Cloudflare raised $110 million in a Series D round led by Fidelity Investments, with participation from Google Capital, Microsoft, Qualcomm, and Baidu (China).” Wikipedia.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Cloudflare
Anonymous Patriots. (Accessed Oct. 06, 2018). State Election Encryption Certificate Authorities by State. MX Toolbox. (19.7 MB).
https://www.fbcoverup.com/docs/library/2018-11-06-State-Election-Encryption-Certificate-Authorities-by-State-accessed-Oct-06-2018.pdf
Sound like Richard C. Walker?
AFI. (Jan. 11, 2018). Meet The Person Who Can Remotely Crash Planes And Can Your Mind. Americans for Innovation.
https://americans4innovation.blogspot.com/2018/01/meet-geek-who-can-remotely-crash-planes.html
https://americans4innovation.blogspot.com/2018/01/meet-geek-who-can-remotely-crash-planes.html#world-economy
The GlobalSign Belgium CA servers are “chained” to Microsoft’s and “other’s” (READ: NSA, CIA, SERCO, Lockheed, etc.)
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/GlobalSign
Anonymous Patriots. (Accessed Oct. 06, 2018). State Election Encryption Certificate Authorities by State. MX Toolbox. (19.7 MB).
https://www.fbcoverup.com/docs/library/2018-11-06-State-Election-Encryption-Certificate-Authorities-by-State-accessed-Oct-06-2018.pdf
According to GlobalSign, Leader Technologies’ value is growing to $14.4 trillion.
The only good thing that will come out from this is that there won’t be any united position to launch a new war for Greater Israel. But we can’t hold our breath on that.
6 thoughts on “How the US Midterm Election Was Rigged According to SocMed Pioneer”
Voting?! Like buying a car others already own.
If it were of any import, it would be illegal.
Liberty is a demand. Tyranny submission.
Ya, dammit voting is participating in FRAUDULENT CONTRACTING. The voter produces ID with LAST NAME, First Middle-a nome de guerre. The name of a dead thing. Put an X in a box, drop it in a box while standing in a box and the Masonic 3 strike rule applies and the vote is boxed out. Casting a ballot means to throw it away. The controllers only provide the illusion of choice. A grammatical deception. Just Google Justinian Deception. Or, thinkoutsidethebeast.com. And don’t forget to look into “Han Purple”. Another excellent interview on the difference between Aliens and ETs by Stewart Swerdlow. ETs include non physical inter dimension entities.
@Darren
YOU are “Catching-On”!
I must say that this was an impressive and highly strategic manoeuvre that is explained here in this article on the midterm elections. It would appear that the congress and the Democrats have subsequently lost all power. Hence why this investigation into election fraud ( now where have I heard that before).
It also gives power to the Senate( The Judicial branch of the US government) and Trump to call in martial law – Is this a good thing or not one wonders as checkmate has not yet occurred, and these moves that have happened are they for the benefit of the people or is this another noose being laid around the necks of every citizen?
https://www.reddit.com/user/SerialBrain2/comments/9vkkbh/trump_and_the_2018_midterms_the_most_impressive/?st=JOB66X4W&sh=df6e7dfa
Doesn’t ANYONE Remember that ALL “Voting” is RIGGED (Damn!!!)…Only this time the so-called “Democrats” did it this time! YiKES! WTFU folks! (Laugh!!!)
THERE WAS “NEVER” SUCH A THING AS A “TWO PARTY SYSTEM”…and is WHY there is a HIGH probability that the “Democrats” may be involved in “Suicide” mission to sell out to a SINGLE party system, designed to become a DICTATORSHIP….Understand YET???
If anything this STUPID mess should PROVE, is that Governments are WAY TO CORRUPT TO HANDLE “HU-Manity”, because THEY are ALL Luciferian/Satanist!
UNDERSTAND???
Absolutely Kenneth and hence why I mentioned that the noose could be around the necks of the citizens. What they( these criminals) are doing is simply getting the consent they need from the sheep by way of the ‘ballot’.