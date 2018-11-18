Pentagon Fails First-Ever Official Audit

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The Pentagon has failed what is being called its first-ever comprehensive audit, a senior official said on Thursday, finding U.S. Defense Department accounting discrepancies that could take years to resolve.
Results of the inspection – conducted by some 1,200 auditors and examining financial accounting on a wide range of spending including on weapons systems, military personnel and property – were expected to be completed later in the day.
“We failed the audit, but we never expected to pass it,” Deputy Secretary of Defense Patrick Shanahan told reporters, adding that the findings showed the need for greater discipline in financial matters within the Pentagon.
“It was an audit on a $2.7 trillion dollar organization, so the fact that we did the audit is substantial,” Shanahan added.
The U.S. defense budget for the 2018 fiscal year that ended on Sept. 30 was about $700 billion. The Pentagon is a huge agency with multiple branches of the military, costly weapons systems, large personnel needs, numerous military bases of various sizes at home and abroad and troops deployed in far-flung locales.
Shanahan said areas the Pentagon must improve upon based on the audit results include compliance with cybersecurity policies and improving inventory accuracy. In a briefing with reporters, he did not provide a figure detailing how much money was unaccounted for in the audit.
It was unclear what consequences there would be after the audit, but Shanahan said the focus would be on fixing the issues.
“We need to develop our plans to address the findings and actually put corrective actions in place,” Shanahan said.
“Some of the compliance issues are irritating to me. … The point of the audit is to drive better discipline in our compliance with our management systems and procedures,” Shanahan added.
A 1990 federal law mandated that U.S. government agencies be audited, but the Pentagon had not faced a comprehensive audit until this one was launched in December.
Abrams acknowledges defeat in Georgia governor’s race
Defense officials and outside experts have said it may be years before the Pentagon is able to fix its accounting gaps and errors and pass an audit…
Reporting by Idrees Ali and Mike Stone; Editing by Will Dunham
If this thing only happened during the Trump administration, what does it says about the man?
Of course, an audit should lead to some sort of accountability and justice for the taxpayers and for those who paid with their lives all the US misadventures in the Middle East, and elsewhere there are resources to be plundered.
The US perpetually have a higher military allocation than the combined military budget of the rest of the G7 countries. This is a continuing daylight robbery perpetrated against all Americans alive today.
We are still waiting for the mass arrest to happen.
5 thoughts on “Pentagon Fails First-Ever Official Audit”
”We are still waiting for the mass arrest to happen”
I dont think that wil happen now as the mid terms were not conclusive enough, so now expect we have to wait to see if he wins 2020, which gives the ziofreaks a couple of years to organise a false flag op of either assassination or deception and false allegations to sway yet another hacked election,.
The military money waterfall is just that free money for any and all at the trough, so that will spin until its forgetten, same old same old… Just means austerity of the cattle and higher taxes, so much for our demockery..
Endless, Senseless Wars that robbed Americans of their hard earned money but most of all left too many dead and lamed soldiers. All of this done by an Evil agenda to destroy America and make total slaves of the citizens here and abroad. May God and his Patriots destroy this Evil in the world.
Their books balance perfectly: The fiat lining the Khazarian fifth-column’s left pocket balances with the blood of murdered foreign children, women, and men that lines the other.
Soon that balance will applied to the American country.
One is not a true American until resident in the ADL’s database.
how does the line that abrams acknowledges defeat in georgia gov race fit in this article at all again? lol!
FIRST OF ALL, I WON’T TAKE THE AUDIT SERIOUSLY UNTIL THE PENTAGON CAN EXPLAIN WHERE $21 TR DISAPPEARED TO.
SECOND WHAT DOES THE PENTAGON MEAN IT “NEEDS TO BE MORE DISCIPLINED”? WE ARE TALKING ABOUT THE FUCKING MILITARY. MAYBE FIRING A COUPLE HUNDRED GENERALS AND ADMIRALS WITH A DISHONORABLE DISCHARGE AND NO PENSION WILL CREATE THE DISCIPLINE THE REMAINING GENERALS AND ADMIRALS NEED TO LOCATE THE MISSING MONIES. MOST OF THOSE MAN ARE NOTHING BY CORPORATE GOLD BRICKS AND CONTRACTOR LACKIES WHO HAVE NEVER SEEN A BATTLE.