“Integrity Initiative” Exposed as UK Special Ops vs. EU Countries

Greetings. We are Anonymous.
We have obtained a large number of documents relating to the activities of the ‘Integrity Initiative’ project that was launched back in the fall of 2015 and funded by the British government.
The declared goal of the project is to counteract Russian propaganda and the hybrid warfare of Moscow. Hiding behind benevolent intentions, Britain has in fact created a large-scale information secret service in Europe, the United States and Canada, which consists of representatives of political, military, academic and journalistic communities with the think tank in London at the head of it.
As part of the project Britain has time and again intervened into domestic affairs of independent European states. A most demonstrative example is operation ‘Moncloa’ in Spain. Britain set to prevent Pedro Baños from appointment to the post of Director of Spain’s Department of Homeland Security. It took the Spanish cluster of the Integrity Initiative only a few hours to accomplish the task.
https://www.scribd.com/document/392195691/Moncloa-Campaign-6-AttTwitter-08-06-18
For now, Britain is capable of conducting such operations in the following states:
- Spain https://www.scribd.com/document/392195775/Spain-Cluster
- France https://www.scribd.com/document/392195457/France-Cluster
- Germany https://www.scribd.com/document/392195486/Germany-Cluster
- Italy https://www.scribd.com/document/392195660/Italy-Cluster
- Greece https://www.scribd.com/document/392195527/Greece-Cluster
- The Netherlands https://www.scribd.com/document/392195718/Netherlands-Cluster
- Lithuania https://www.scribd.com/document/392195170/Baltics-Cluster
- Norway https://www.scribd.com/document/392195748/Nordic-Clusters
- Serbia and Montenegro https://www.scribd.com/document/392195208/Central-Eastern-Cluster
London’s near-term plans to create similar clusters include Latvia, Estonia, Portugal, Sweden, Belgium, Canada, Armenia, Ukraine, Moldova, Malta, Czechia, countries of the Middle East and North Africa, Poland, Slovakia, Romania, Bulgaria, Georgia, Hungary, Cyprus, Austria, Switzerland, Turkey, Finland, Iceland, Denmark, and the USA.
All the work is done under absolute secrecy via concealed contacts in British embassies, which gives rise to more suspicion that Britain uses plausible excuse to create a global system of information influence and political interference into affairs of other countries.
Covert structures for political and financial manipulative activities under control of British secret services are created not only in the EU countries but also on other continents. In point of fact, quiet colonization of both former British neighbors in the EU and NATO allies is taking place.
The government of Great Britain has to come out of the dark and declare straight its intentions and unveil the results of the Integrity Initiative activities! Otherwise, we will do it!
Today, we make public a part of the documents we have available. In case London gives no response to our demands during the following week, we will reveal the rest of the documents that contain many more secrets of the United Kingdom.
- Integrity Initiative Handbook. https://www.scribd.com/document/392195560/II-Handbook-v2
- Integrity Initiative Guide to Countering Russian Disinformation May 2018. https://www.scribd.com/document/392195802/The-Integrity-Initiative-Guide-to-Countering-Russian-Disinformation-May-2018-v1
- Austria Cluster. https://www.scribd.com/document/392194912/Austria-Cluster
- Cluster leaders. https://www.scribd.com/document/392195250/Cluster-Leaders
- Cluster participants. https://www.scribd.com/document/392195286/Cluster-Participants
- UK Cluster. https://www.scribd.com/document/392195849/UK-Cluster
- USA and Canada Cluster. https://www.scribd.com/document/392195882/USA-Canada-Cluster
- xCountry. https://www.scribd.com/document/392195906/x-Country
- xOutreach. https://www.scribd.com/document/392195933/x-Outreach
- FCO application form 2017-18. https://www.scribd.com/document/392195350/FCO-Application-Form-2017-18
- FCO application form 2018v2. https://www.scribd.com/document/392195390/FCO-Application-Form-2018-v2
- FCO proposal Integrity budget 2017-18. https://www.scribd.com/document/392195430/FCO-Proposal-Integrity-Budget-2017-18
- Integrity 2018 Activity Budget v3. https://www.scribd.com/document/392195593/Integrity-2018-Activity-Budget-v3
- Top 3 deliverables (for FCO). https://www.scribd.com/document/392195825/Top-3-Deliverables-for-FCO
We are Anonymous.
We are Legion.
We do not forgive.
We do not forget.
Expect us.
Source: https://www.cyberguerrilla.org/blog/operation-integrity-initiative-british-informational-war-against-all/
One thought on ““Integrity Initiative” Exposed as UK Special Ops vs. EU Countries”
WOW! Great info. Thank you.It has been shared.