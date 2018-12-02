In Memoriam: George H. Scherff Jr. aka George HW Bush Sr.

Deathbed confessed as Nikola Tesla’s murderer and, by all indications, one of those who plotted the assassination of John F. Kennedy, the 41st US President George HW Bush died at 94 last November 30, 2018, effectively ending a long career of mass murder and genocide, and high profile assassinations, around the world.

George HW Bush’s true identity was uncovered through the perseverance of one investigative journalist Michael Nicoloff and the deathbed confession of Hitler’s close-in bodyguard, Otto Skorzeny…

Deathbed confessions, photos support claims that George H. Scherf(f), Jr., was the 41st U.S. president

According to Otto Skorzeny, pictured is the Scherff family and a few friends (circa 1938). Holding “Mother” Scherff’s hand at left is Martin Bormann. In front is Reinhardt Gehlen. In back is Joseph Mengele and to his right is Skorzeny as a young man. At center right (in the German navy uniform) is George H. Scherff, Jr. and his father George H. Scherff, Sr. Bormann became Hitler’s second in command. Reinhardt Gehlen was a chief SS officer and assassin who was smuggled out of Germany under Operation Paperclip. Skorzeny was Hitler’s bodyguard and SS spy/assassin who came to the U.S. after the war under Project Paperclip. Skorzeny and GHW Bush were instrumental in merging Nazi (SS) intelligence with the OSI to form the CIA with “Wild Bill” Donovan and Allen Dulles. These guys were also part of CIA mind control experiments such as MK-ULTRA. SS officer and physician Joseph Mengele, the notoriously sadistic “Angel of Death” of Auschwitz, escaped Germany to South America after the war. George H. Scherff, Jr., became the 41st President of the United States as GHW Bush and George H. Scherff, Sr., was Nicola Tesla’s “trusted assistant.”

What you are about to read is another step beyond research pioneered in the early 90s by author/historian Webster Tarpley based largely on deathbed “clues” provided by former Hitler bodyguard Otto Skorzeny and his box of photographs. Since Skorzeny’s death in 1999, the various leads he provided have been followed up and tend to support what, at first blush, would appear to be the unbelievable rantings of an embittered old man. What remains constant as we pore through publicly available official records, private correspondence, memoirs, newspaper articles, photos and other “clues” is that Bush family records (the ones that exist) are a puzzle palace of inconsistencies and curiosities. Since it is a congressionally established fact that Prescott Bush was in business with the Nazis during WWII, we can safely say that the Bush/Nazi connection existed. Who are the Bushes? How did they get connected with the Nazis? Is the connection still alive through U.S. presidents George H.W. Bush and George W. Bush? The answers are not as literal as we would like them to be. But we have the testimony of Otto Skorzeny and his photos—especially the one at right. So, here we go—the first installment of an investigation that points to a curious conclusion: The “Bush” family was created to destroy America.

By Don Nicoloff

What we are taught about history in American schools is not history, but a fairy tale. Better yet, it is propaganda designed to hoodwink an unsuspecting society about its true heritage and the treasonous acts and sabotage that were conceived in order to bring about a New World Order. You are about to learn the real identities of those who have infiltrated your nation on behalf of secret societies intent on bringing about the total slavery of mankind. In the past, others have written about the numerous conspiracies to control natural resources, energy, food and our sovereign right to live on planet Earth — not as slaves of a wealthy few — but as free men, women, and children exercising the free will given to them by God.

“Research” is the systematic investigation into and study of materials and sources in order to establish facts and reach new conclusions. This is important research. Read it carefully, with an open mind. Considering the use of fluorides (sodium fluoride) in drinking water and toothpaste, you may already be in denial. Fluorides (we are told) are for the prevention of tooth decay. You, the reader, can decide if they really work. The real reason they are added to your drinking water and toothpaste is to cause you to become psychologically and physically placid, and therefore, apathetic.

A thought problem

Imagine you were a member of a secret organization whose sole agenda was to control the entire planet. If your plan was to accomplish this goal without being perceived by your intended victims, discretion would be paramount. Your organization would devise a series of historical events that, on the surface, would appear to be everyday, happenstance occurrences (natural disasters, man-made diseases, acts of murder, assassination, terror, manipulation of money and energy supplies, contamination of foods, pollution of natural resources, and war). The timing of these events would require patience, careful planning, cooperation from others in positions of trust, stealth and deceit. In essence, the whole mission must derive its power through deception and concealment and must have a master plan.

Who were the designers of this master plan? Follow along as we connect the dots.

The Master Plan

Arrival of the Bankers

At the turn of the 20th century, a plan to slowly take over the government of the United States began to unfold. Many works have been written about the Nazi machine that instigated two world wars, though few have traced the footsteps of the foreign financiers and the actors we prefer to call “politicians.”

A brief glance at shipping records, passenger manifests, and financial transactions on Wall Street indicates a pattern of deception which was masterminded by this same machine. The level of cooperation from government agencies and their elected officials was not only disgraceful, but blatantly treasonous.

In his book, “The Creature From Jekyll Island,” [1] author G. Edward Griffin described the secret meetings which created the Federal Reserve in 1913. The architect of the plan, Paul M. Warburg, was a representative of the Rothschild banks in England and France and his brother Felix headed the Warburg banks in Germany and the Netherlands. Of significance is the fact that the first “official” media report about the Federal Reserve occurred three years later. In “Leslie’s Weekly,” [2] B.C. Forbes described the secret meeting between Republican Senator Nelson W. Aldrich and six of the most powerful bankers in the world. That this meeting had to be conducted in a secret, clandestine island location indicates the level of deception, concealment—and treason—at work.

Paul Warburg

That Paul Warburg, a German national, spoke English well enough to craft a financial document (a volume consisting of 1,750 pages) resulting in the Federal Reserve Act designed to control the finances of the United States (from Europe) was no small feat. Of particular interest was how Warburg was able to establish these important connections prior to his arrival in the U.S. in 1913 and then orchestrate this financial coup. Warburg had to have known his co-conspirators before coming to America.

The first official record of Paul Warburg’s trip to the U.S. appeared in the Kaiser Wilhelm II passenger manifest, upon arrival at Ellis Island, October 13, 1903. [3] The official manifest (on line 7) lists a “Mr. P. Warburg, age 35; Occupation: Banker; Nationality: American; Heritage: German; Last Residence: Hamburg; Final Destination: New York; Home: 3 E. 82nd St., New York.

In fact, Paul Warburg claimed he was an American in 1903. Was this claim valid in 1903?

Of special interest in this October 13, 1903 passenger manifest, is the fact that other prominent passengers in the elite financial community were also on the same passenger manifest. Harry Sachs (of Goldman Sachs fame) is listed as a passenger but, unlike Warburg, he was not required to declare his destination or his address. In fact, of the 30 passengers listed on page 293 of the Ellis Island database of ship and passenger arrivals, P. Warburg was the only passenger required to declare his destination.

Was this an attempt to establish Warburg’s nationality?

Suspiciously, the second half of the page is missing from the database, so we are not privileged with pertinent and “official” information as to his place of birth nor his physical description on this occasion. Future arrivals to the Port of New York would shed more light on these issues. The record keeping by the Immigration Office on October 13, 1903, was not merely sloppy. It appears that Warburg and other passengers were not scrutinized to the extent required by law and were assisted in entering the country with special, yet illegal considerations. Unlike earlier or later arrivals, immigration officers were permitted (or instructed) to be lax and obviously negligent, in their duties, particularly where destinations and birthplaces were of concern.

Warburg’s second arrival to the U.S. (on the SS Deutschland) was similar to his first. Though still a “U.S. citizen” in 1905, he was demoted to “merchant.” [4] However, on a third arrival in 1906, Warburg was, once again, a “banker.” His memory had failed him on this (third) trip, when he declared he had “never been to the U.S. previously.” Neither had his wife and two children, who had travelled with him on prior trips. He had also forgotten about his home in New York City, too, when he claimed he had no address in the United States. On this visit, Warburg declared “Hamburg, Germany” as his place of birth.

Incredibly, on a later visit to the U.S., Warburg claimed he was officially a “naturalized citizen,” citing the “Circuit Court of New York City, March 21, 1911” [5] as the place and date where he had been bestowed his citizenship. Despite Warburg’s earlier proclamations, he was not declared a U.S. citizen until that time. Warburg thereby committed perjury, which was overlooked on numerous occasions by the Immigration Service officials, seemingly an act of treason on each occurrence. During subsequent visits to the U.S. in 1910, 1912 and 1913, while again proclaiming his U.S. citizenship, Warburg referred to 17 E. 80th St., New York as his home address. Not once was there any mention of his association with the Rothschild banks in Paris and London, and his permanent residency in Europe, not in America. Why the deception?

James Loeb

Not to be outdone, James Loeb, a partner in the Kuhn, Loeb & Company banking firm in New York City, traveled with Warburg on October 13, 1903. Loeb declared his U.S. citizenship on this trip, though he apparently suffered from amnesia in 1910, neglecting to declare any country of origin and later, in 1912, declaring to the U.S. Immigration Service that his birthplace was “Landsberg, Germany,” [6] a small town west of Munich.

Loeb also indicated (trip on this) that he was staying “with Mr. Warburg.”

Amnesia must have been a disease that plagued most German bankers at the turn of the century. The disease didn’t stop there and soon spread to institutes of higher education. Harvard University Press published a memorial biography to the founder of the Loeb Classical Library, bequeathed to Harvard University by none other than James Loeb, one year after his death in 1933. “James Loeb was born August 6, 1867, in New York City, the son of Solomon and Betty (Goldberg) Loeb. Solomon was a partner and founder of the banking firm, Kuhn, Loeb & Company,” the tribute began. [7]

Certainly, Harvard University would have known where Loeb was born and, for that matter, so would have Loeb. If this quotation were true, then what would have caused Loeb to state (to the INS) in 1912 that he was born in “Landsberg, Germany?”

The Harvard Press biography did little to legitimize the matter of Loeb’s birthplace, though it was a valiant attempt.

Still, if there remained any confusion, the U.S. Immigration Service could have clarified the issue based on the information it had acquired in 1903 and again in 1910. But that was not the agency’s intention. The Immigration and Naturalization Service agents were complicit in hiding James Loeb’s true birthplace and his association with financiers of the future German Nazi Party, an act which was aided and abetted by the sloppy, incomplete immigration records kept at Ellis Island and the Port of New York. That was part of the deception. Yes, he lived and worked in New York and may have attended Harvard University. But, considering the connections Kuhn, Loeb & Company had to the banks that supported the Nazis through money-laundering activities until getting caught in 1942, it was most likely that Loeb (like Warburg) had been groomed for his role in order to maintain the founders’ (of this “master plan”) “bloodline.”

There were other inconsistencies in the Harvard Press biography, again, based upon the above-mentioned records. “In the winter of 1891 a severe illness (possibly depression) obliged him to give up business and he spent the summer traveling in Scandinavia, returning to banking again only until January 1, 1902, when he retired due to renewed health problems” [Amnesia?].

James Loeb could not have traveled and returned to the United States during 1892, unless he had swum upon his return trip. The first of his three voyages to Ellis Island (from Europe on the Kaiser Wilhelm II) arrived on October 13, 1903, as previously mentioned. It was unlikely he would have returned to any port of entry other than New York, unless he had arrived at some other secret location. And there were no transatlantic airline flights in 1903. The Harvard story had to have been a fabrication intended to hide some dark secret.

Considering the sizable endowments Loeb lavished upon Harvard and other notable educational, medical, and art institutions in Boston and New York, it was most advantageous for Harvard to portray Loeb as a philanthropist and victim of “depression” (hardly fit for a transatlantic swim), than as a German banker whose father’s company supported the “master planners’” war machine before and during two world wars.

According to further reminiscent accounts, “He retired to a quieter place, his farm at Shrewsbury, New Jersey, moving to Germany in 1905, where he stayed (except for a period during World War I) until his death in 1933.”

Evidently, Harvard was unaware of two more trips (documented by the Federal Government) that Loeb made to New York in 1910, and again in 1912. It was no coincidence that Loeb’s return trips to the U.S. (as an on-again, off-again U.S. citizen) were orchestrated to accommodate Paul Warburg’s meetings with Wall Street bankers of German persuasion, as they plotted to create the Federal Reserve System, a foreign entity.

“On graduation, he received an offer through his teacher and friend Charles Eliot Norton to study Egyptology in Paris and London.”

Norton was the “appointed professor of history of art at Harvard University,” “from 1856 to 1874 Norton spent much time in travel and residence on the continent of Europe and in England,” and was the first president of the Archaeological Institute of America (1879-1890),” according to his biography at wikipedia.org. [8] It would seem that Egypt was a more suitable location for studying Egyptology than Paris and London, where Paul Warburg managed the Rothschild banks.

Loeb died in Munich in 1933, lending belated credence to his 1912 assertion, to the INS, that he was “born in Landsberg, Germany” and was a “German citizen” — “never having previously been in America.”

Nikola Tesla

Despite conflicting literary and historical accounts, Nikola Tesla, a Serb, was born on July 10, 1856, in Smilja, Lika province, or what is now modern-day Croatia. Prior to World War I, Smilja was on the border of the Austro-Hungarian empire so, in effect, Tesla was a citizen of Austrian origin.

The son of a Serbian Orthodox priest who rose to the rank of Archbishop, Tesla had the opportunity to study a variety of topics contained in his father’s personal library. As a young boy, he accompanied his father on trips to Rome, where he was able to study the lesser-known works stored in the Vatican’s vast scientific repository.

Upon completing his studies in engineering and physics at the Polytechnic Institute in Graz, Austria, Tesla attended the University at Prague. He demonstrated, early on, an innate ability to solve mechanical and scientific problems, especially in the area of electricity and its applications in power production. After working for Edison Telephone Company subsidiaries in Budapest, Paris, and other cities throughout Europe, Nikola Tesla went to America, to meet the man whose company gave him his first job, Thomas Edison.

Tesla found it difficult to work for Edison (due to Edison’s reneging on financial promises), but soon found backers to finance his research and development projects and his new inventions. Financiers, such as John Pierpont (J.P.) Morgan, George Westinghouse and John Jacob Astor were among those who saw the potential in Tesla’s pioneering, entrepreneurial spirit to capitalize on his technological discoveries in electricity, wireless communications, and physics.

The only official documentation of Nikola Tesla’s arrival to the United States was, again, produced at the Port of New York. [9] On April 7, 1882 a 25-year old Tesla arrived via the SS Nordland, which departed from Antwerp. He had returned, on this trip to the U.S., after lecturing in Paris. Tesla’s destination: New York. Tesla immigrated as a “laborer,” though this label hardly befit the man who would become the most prolific inventor in history, with some 700 technological patents to his credit.

Previous accounts of Tesla’s association with Thomas Edison’s projects place him in the United States in the 1870s. His many technological discoveries were certain to have drawn the attention of those hungry for world domination and superiority. By and large, Tesla’s inventions and his career were excluded from our history books because his inventions and patents were stolen and then weaponized. It was never intended for us to learn about the suppression of Tesla’s advanced scientific discoveries, nor about those who profited from their theft—the orchestrators of the master plan.

Though much has been written about Tesla’s successes and failures, few have detailed the behind-the-scenes financial activities which disclose a Nazi plot to acquire his technology, while research and development costs had largely been paid (unknowingly) by U.S. taxpayers. Many of Tesla’s patents fell into Nazi hands prior to and during World Wars I and II. As a result, Tesla continuously found himself in litigation over patent rights and other issues.

Although he had succeeded in winning the majority of his patent lawsuits, his technology had been repeatedly stolen and sold to the German Nazis and other foreign governments, so he never achieved the financial success he deserved. The embezzlement of his capitalization went unchecked throughout Tesla’s career. At the time of his death (by murder, according to Skorzeny) on January 6, 1943, Tesla died virtually penniless.

Tesla’s Assistant,

George H. Scherff, Sr.

Nikola Tesla’s successes in discovering new technologies did not go unnoticed by many industrial capitalists and world governments. In fact, many of his inventions were developed through secret government programs which began soon after his discoveries in alternating current (AC), electromagnetic energy, electric motors, generators, coils, radio transmission, energy-saving devices, and wireless transmission technologies.

Since Tesla was often buried deep in research at remote labs, many of his financial and legal affairs were supervised by his closest associate, George H. Scherff. Scherff often advised Tesla about pending patent litigation, contracts, proposals, demonstrations, and financial affairs. As any trusty associate would, Scherff stood beside Tesla through all the ups and downs of his financial nightmares, sometimes arranging for extended credit at the Waldorf-Astoria, where Tesla often resided, or by obtaining a cash advance toward research he had been contracted to perform. Near the end of his career, Tesla was evicted from the Waldorf for an outstanding bill which exceeded $20,000 — a rather large sum for those days.

As Tesla worked on secret U.S. government projects at Colorado Springs, Colorado, Scherff communicated to Tesla the status of his business affairs. Tesla spoke of hopeful, future financial successes, though Scherff repeatedly delivered the news of dwindling funds. Tesla had begun construction of a wireless power transmission tower (“Wardenclyffe,” Shoreham, Long Island) with funds invested by J.P. Morgan. When Morgan discovered that the tower would transmit free electricity and radio waves, he cancelled the project and had the tower dismantled, then sold for scrap. Morgan was not about to allow Americans to receive free electricity, television and radio. Tesla was devastated when he received the news, but continued on with his new inventions.

Some 12 years later, on October 14, 1918, Scherff wrote to Tesla at Colorado Springs. The correspondence focused on the usual disclosure of pending legal issues and attorney matters and was sent to Tesla on Tesla Company letterhead containing the company’s headquarters address at 8 W. 40th Street, New York, NY. [10] On October 15, 1918, (the next day) Tesla responded to Scherff’s letter (it seems impossible regarding our understanding of the technology available at the time, but these are the dates attached to the correspondence).

An interesting anomaly: Tesla’s response was addressed to “George Scherff, Esq.,” Union Sulphur Co., 17 Battery Pl., New York, NY (Union Sulphur Company?). [11] This address was not the location of the Nikola Tesla Company.

The Rockefeller Connection

Records show that 17 Battery Place is the Whitehall Building and was owned by Frank Rockefeller, who, with his brothers William and John D., also owned many of the companies with offices located there. The International Longshoremen’s Association (ILA) had its world headquarters there, as well as a variety of oil, mining, and chemical companies. [12] Though Union Sulphur Company was run by its president, Herman Frasch, a German chemist who patented extraction methods for sulphur and petroleum, Frasch also worked for John D. Rockefeller’s Standard Oil Company (in New York, New Jersey, and Cleveland, Ohio), developing similar extraction methods.

On the basis of this association, George Scherff, Sr., had connections with the Rockefeller family, though it is unclear if Tesla was at all aware of this connection.

Frank Rockefeller was also an investor of Buckeye Steel Castings in Columbus, Ohio. Buckeye manufactured automatic couplers and chassis for railroad cars owned by the Harrimans, the Rockefellers, and J.P. Morgan. Eventually, Samuel P. Bush was promoted from general manager to president of the company after producing gigantic profits.

Samuel P. Bush’s association with the Rockefellers and his subsequent position as Director of the War Industries Board afforded him the opportunity to create contracts with Remington Arms during the war, courtesy of Percy Rockefeller.

Nikola Tesla’s trusted assistant (sometimes referred to as “accountant” or “secretary”) George Scherff, Sr., worked at Union Sulphur Company. Normally, this association would not set off alarms, considering the state of Tesla’s affairs. Scherff had every right to earn a decent living in order to support his family. That was “the American Way.” But a careful examination of Union Sulphur Co. might reveal that someone was being deceived — Tesla, and Scherff was at the root of this deception.

Who was George Scherff?

Who was George Scherff? Better yet, who was George H. Scherff, Sr.? There exists no legitimate record of a George H. Scherff being born in the U.S. from the late-1800s through 1925, yet, George Scherff was Nikola Tesla’s assistant/accountant. If he was born in Germany, could his birthplace shed some light on this mystery? Probably—if they exist (it has become apparent that individuals associated with the Nazi Party commonly have all or parts of their genealogical records expunged—we will explore this further in the section of this article dealing with the “Bush” family tree).

Otto Skorzeny: S.S./ODESSA/CIA master spy and assassin

Friends and acquaintances of Nikola Tesla recall him complaining about Scherff’s son, George, Jr., always snooping around Tesla’s lab. On more than one occasion (probably during the late 1930s), Tesla caught the 14-year old Scherff looking at his notes, poring through his books, and stealing small items from his lab. Tesla gave him the nickname, “Curious George” and likened him to a “mischievous monkey.” According to Skorzeny, (Adolph Hitler’s former bodyguard) in a deathbed confession to Eric “Orion” (Eric Berman) in S. Miami, Florida, Tesla, “hated the younger Scherff.” In fact, according to Skorzeny, the “Curious George” book and movie were inspired by Tesla’ s suggestion.

Curiously, the day before the national theatrical release of the Hollywood production of the Curious George feature length film, Alan Shalleck, the originator of Curious George (and the man in the Yellow hat), was found murdered under a pile of plastic garbage bags in his driveway in Florida at age 76. [13]

In short, Otto Skorzeny claimed that the true identity of George H.W. Bush was “George H. Scherff, Jr., the son of Nikola Tesla’s illegal-immigrant, German-born accountant, George H. Scherff, Sr.”

Worth a thousand words: But this was not the only bombshell Otto Skorzeny delivered that day in late-1999. Skorzeny, producing a shoe box full of 60-years worth of his personal photographs, showed them to Berman, describing each one in great detail. The collection featured a photo of a young, majestic Skorzeny in full S.S. Nazi military dress, next to his Führer, Adolph Hitler. Then there were photos of Reinhard Gehlen (S.S. spy and assassin) Dr. Joseph Mengele (the “Angel of Death”) Martin Bormann (Hitler aide and S.S. assassin) and Adolph Hitler (photographed in 1997 at age 107).

The Hitler photo was taken during a “reunion” at the Lake McDonald Lodge in Glacier National Park, Montana, on August 27, 1997. According to Skorzeny, Adolph Hitler was alive and well in the U.S. in 1997!

Skorzeny did not stop there. He produced a photo of a young Skorzeny, Mengele, Bormann, and the family of George H. Scherff, Sr.. Seated in the midst of those in the photo was a young George H. Scherff, Jr., who, Skorzeny explained, was trained as a spy and sent to America to work for Adolph Hitler. “He was given false identification and adopted by Prescott Sheldon Bush as his “son,” George Herbert Walker Bush,” Skorzeny went on. “He forged a birth certificate in order to enter the military before he turned 18. He was 16 at the time.”

In the family photo, a young Scherff and Bormann both sported a German Navy uniform. Scherff later enlisted in the U.S. Navy as “George H.W. Bush.”

In even greater detail, Otto Skorzeny described how (“contrary to the CIA-written history books”) he helped Hitler escape to Austria in a plane flown by a female pilot, Hanna Reitsch. “Hitler did not commit suicide,” Skorzeny recounted. “His double was shot between the eyes, and the dental records proved he was not Hitler. The Americans kept it a secret, worried the truth might anger the Russians.”

Eric “Orion” (Berman), in a live radio interview on Republic Broadcasting Network, January 17, 2006, [14] detailed how “Skorzeny died on December 31, 1999. His body was cremated, I have a copy of his death certificate, and I saw his ashes. After the war, he helped George Bush found the CIA through Operation Paperclip and ODESSA.”

Berman recounted how Skorzeny was found “not guilty” at the Nuremburg trials, and then ushered into the CIA. “Some 50,000+ S.S. Nazi war criminals, not just rocket scientists, were brought to America after the war.”

Skorzeny, about age 90 at the time, was described by Berman as “very focused and very lucid, and he was still very mobile. He was still able to walk around—he was still very impressive and he had about the biggest hands I have ever shaken. He was 6’-4”and was a giant for his day. He towered over me, and I’m 5’-8”.”

When asked why he thought Skorzeny entrusted this information to him, Berman responded, “I was dating one of his daughters. He knew that I’m Jewish, first of all, I’m an honest guy and he thought that I would really try to do something about this and bring some justice, yeah, to these wanted Nazi war criminals. His whole goal was…. they had screwed him over, including George Bush, they screwed him over….. and out of large sums of money over the years. This was his one last way of… you know, getting even with them.”

A biographical article about Nikola Tesla appeared in the Tesla Tech, Inc. magazine, “Extraordinary Technology,” Volume 4, Number 3, Aug., Sept., Oct., 2006. [15] The article, written by Dustin Wallace, spoke of Tesla’s childhood, some of his inventions, and his last days. Wallace wrote (pp. 21-22), “The Yugoslav Monarchy in Exile was summoned to visit Tesla in the fall of 1942. However, Charlotte Muzar, a secretary, paid Tesla the visit. From his condition upon her arrival she felt as though he may not live through the night. Another friend of Tesla’s, Kenneth Swezey visited him during the time and noted that he was existing on warm milk and Nabisco crackers alone. It was apparent that Tesla was nearing the end of his time. By late December of 1942, Tesla began meeting with two U.S. government agents in order to share some of his most sensitive discoveries. These men carried away many of his documents for microfilming.”

“On January 4, 1943, Tesla’s faithful assistant, George Scherff, visited Tesla for the last time, Tesla was found deceased in his hotel room on the morning of January 8. 1943. He had passed away between those four days since Scherff’s visit.”

The article continued, “Following Tesla’s death the United States Office of Alien Property, under the instructions of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, confiscated all of Tesla’s papers and property. This was an interesting maneuver considering that Tesla was a United States citizen.”

The significance of this benign description of Tesla’s inventions and his last days has a direct relationship to the previously unknown claims of Otto Skorzeny. As Skorzeny described (to Berman) in detail his involvement with George H. W. Bush (George H. Scherff, Jr.) in organizing the CIA by absorbing Nazi S.S. agents,” he intimated that it was Reinhard Gehlen and himself who murdered Nikola Tesla on January 6, 1943 by strangulation/suffocation.

Prior to the murder, Skorzeny and Gehlen “spoke in great detail to Tesla about his most-advanced technologies and then stole the blueprints of his best, most-secret inventions.”

Were these the “two U.S. government agents” about whom Dustin Wallace wrote? The timing of George Scherff’s last visit to Nikola Tesla was suspicious, as well.

Skorzeny did not stop with these soul-cleansing disclosures. He went on to describe the aliases of himself Frank Edward P_ _ _ _ _, of south Florida (according to Berman, who claims he is trying to protect Skorzeny’s daughter), Reinhard Gehlen (Hank Janowicz, Wayne, N.J.), and Dr. Joseph Mengele (Steven Rabel). According to Berman, “Gehlen was tipped off by the FBI about Skorzeny’s unveiling of his identity and location, and Gehlen (Janowicz) then went into hiding. Mengele (Rabel), through a series of anti-aging hormone injections, a black hairpiece, and ‘cannibalism’ has maintained a youthful appearance.”

Having investigated some of Skorzeny’s claims, Berman had contacted the U.S. Justice Department to inform them that Nazi spies were being harbored by certain factions of the U.S. intelligence agencies, in particular, the CIA. “My thoughts were that, uh, I needed to try to bring these wanted SS Nazi war criminal, holocaust killers—terrorists, basically—to justice. I wanted to call our government and tell ‘em, ‘Hey, that they’re still alive.’ I wanted to bring ‘em to justice. That was my whole intention. I initially had contacted, or tried to contact Eli Rosenbaum, who was the Director of the United States Justice Department, Office of Special Investigations. Basically, they, uh, thought it was a hoax and they told me that I was mistaken, and that according to the CIA, ‘all of them were all dead and I was mistaken.’ That’s what they told me. I was wrong.

“Later that night, I was over at, uh, Skorzeny’s house, and his widow received a phone call that turned her white, and she almost passed out. Basically, someone from the OSI tipped her off that I had contacted them… and that I had known about them. Later that night, when I was comin’ back home, uh, a car pulled up behind me, flashing his lights, wanting me to pull over. So I pulled over—I knew somethin’ was probably goin’ on, so I was ready, and somebody walked right next to me—it looked like he had a gun in his hand, possibly, so I sped away. All right, uh, my girlfriend was in the car at the time, all right, and I sped through three lanes of traffic and went into a local shopping center, and he pulled in right behind me—and he gave me a dirty look—then he pulled a couple feet away, then he drove off. But, uh, I’m sure they tried to put a hit out on me. That’s what it was.”

Berman then confirmed the girlfriend was Skorzeny’s daughter and added, “She, uh, she didn’t know that I knew… she didn’t know that her father had told me all this. That’s why we’re no longer goin’ out. She broke up with me when the government tipped her off that I wrote a book about her family.”

In order to authenticate the above revelations, the author began conducting his own research into the alias of Otto Skorzeny. The first detail, considering Berman’s “cryptic clue” of Skorzeny’s CIA name, was to determine the variety of names that begin with the letter “P” — Palmer, Parson, Paskel, Peller, Porter, Powell, etc., settling on “Powell” as the most-likely possibility. Then, there was the distinct possibility that Skorzeny (for the purpose of protecting his wife and children) slightly misled Berman about his “official” alias, by reversing his first and middle names.

An exhaustive search revealed an interesting twist. Since Skorzeny had children, he likely had a wife. In fact, he did have a wife and left a trail (though worn out by time), that might shed some light on the master plan (this issue is discussed later).

Further research about the life of Otto Skorzeny, “master spy,” reveals his little-known affair with Eva (Evita) Marie Duarte de Peron, wife of Argentina’s President, Juan Domingo Peron. Gold which was stolen by the Nazis (laundered by Swiss banks and the Vatican, then smuggled to Argentina by Admiral Wilhelm Canaris) had accrued enormous interest after World War II, and upon her death, Eva Peron bequeathed Skorzeny $100 million, which ultimately fell into the hands of the CIA. The Nazi-CIA connection to the money was obvious. Based upon Skorzeny’s claims, this money probably fell into the hands of George H.W. Bush and his “handlers.”

George H. Scherff, Jr., visits the FBI

Upon the untimely death of Nikola Tesla, perhaps the world’s most renowned scientist in history, J. Edgar Hoover, Director of the FBI, received an unexpected visit from George H. Scherff, Jr. That George Scherff, Sr., Tesla’s trusted associate, chose to send his teenage son to visit the FBI’s notorious director should have raised a red flag, which it probably did among intelligence agencies. Scherff, Jr., explained to Hoover that he had worked for Tesla and was entitled to his papers and other effects. He also expressed concern that “a foreign government might also be interested in his inventions.” [16]

Scherff, Jr., also gave Hoover an address, “149 Secord (sic) Rd., New Rochelle, New York” [“Seacord” is the correct spelling].

FOIA file on “subject, Nikola Tesla”: “Mr. George H. Scherff Jr. advised that he had received two letters… Mr. Scherff stated that he was an associate of Nikola Tesla in 1914 and that for many years, his father had been Dr. Tesla’s private secretary. Mr. Scherff said that he had never heard of Leland J. Anderson nor any of the names mentioned in Anderson’s letter” (Anderson had written to the Scherff household seeking information about Tesla’s writings. He was working on a thesis for school and had been seeking information from Tesla’s associates and communications).

(February 3, 1954) “Mr. Scherff stated that he has quite a bit of Tesla’s writings in his possession and he didn’t know whether or not they would be of value to a foreign government.”

There are several glaring discrepancies and inconsistencies in George H. Scherff, Jr.’s statements to the FBI (or the actual intent of the document). The author conducted his own research into the background of George H. Scherff, Sr., and, from all indications, concludes that George H. Scherff, Jr., could not have worked for Nikola Tesla in 1914. Scherff, Jr. wasn’t even alive in 1914, so he could not have “worked for him” then or at any other time (based upon the numerous accounts about “Curious George,” Tesla could not even tolerate him being around his laboratory). It is highly unlikely that Tesla would have hired (or did hire) him. Other than a book written by John J. O’Neill, ‘Prodigal Genius, The Life of Nikola Tesla’ in 1944, this was also the only known reference to Tesla having a secretary named “George H. Scherff.” [17]

For the greater part of his career, Tesla’s secretary was Dorothy F. Skerritt. Both Skerritt and Muriel Arbus worked for him at the time of his retirement, which was forced due to dwindling funds. The acknowledgments at the end of the book describe George H. Scherff as a “business associate,” and there is no mention whatsoever of George H. Scherff, Jr. ever having worked for Tesla.

So why did Scherff, Jr., lie to the FBI? Because it was dangerous for him to tell Hoover the truth about the real identities of his father and himself. Why would George H. Scherff, Sr. send his teen-age son to seek papers and other records (belonging to Tesla) from the FBI and not do it himself? Because the Director of the FBI, Herbert J. Hoover, would have recognized him as someone other than George H. Scherff, Sr. In fact, it is highly plausible that the individual who spoke to the FBI was not a Scherff and was a stand in.

There also remains the most-likely possibility that the Scherff interview was nothing more than a ruse, created by the FBI for the purpose of obfuscating the facts around the government’s involvement in the murder of Nikola Tesla, the theft of and covert infringement on his patents, and the money laundering that ensued between a few Wall Street banks and Adolph Hitler’s Nazi Party. Anyone interviewing George H. Scherff, Jr., would have easily recognized that he was not old enough “to have worked for Nikola Tesla in 1914.”

Redacted statements in the above-referenced FOIA files indicate something was being covered up. The “Scherff” documents were created to thwart the research efforts of Leland J. Anderson, hide the facts behind Tesla’s murder, and dispel any speculation that the FBI stole Tesla’s records, research documents and new technologies.

In 1942, less than a year prior to Tesla’s untimely death, it was already known that principles at New York’s Union Banking Corporation had been caught “Trading with the Enemy,” Nazi Germany. Among the principals was George Herbert Walker, Prescott Sheldon Bush, “son” of industrialist Samuel Prescott Bush, who was president of Buckeye Steel Castings in Columbus, Ohio and the director of the Facilities Division of the War Industries Board. The WIB gave Samuel P. Bush unprecedented ties to the Eastern elite families through its association with one of the largest weapons manufacturers, Remington Arms. Buckeye Steel Castings supplied the railroad industry, controlled by the Rockefellers, the Harrimans, and J.P. Morgan with coupling parts and chassis for their tankers and railcars.

Behind the scenes, Archbishop Francis Cardinal Spellman secretly influenced (or controlled) the activities of key intelligence agencies in the U.S., thus, affording the Vatican the opportunity to suppress potentially damaging information from reaching the public. Spellman and Hoover served the same “master,” though it was not the U.S. government. Upon the revelations of the New York / Nazi money laundering and war profiteering, records in the National Archives, in particular those related to Samuel P. Bush, were destroyed “in order to save space.” Most likely, those records exposed multiple, covert relationships in a conspiracy of monumental proportions.



Tesla with King Peter II of Yugoslavia at the Hotel New Yorker July 15, 1942. It is strange that Tesla, one of the most brilliant inventors ever, would die penniless and his “trusted assistant”, according to Otto Skorzeny and some strangely corroborating records, was “George H. Scherff, Sr.” Tesla died January 6, 1943.



Part 2: Deathbed confessions, photos support claims that George H. Scherf(f), Jr., was 41st U.S. president

Why did the most brilliant scientist in history die penniless with his inventions benefiting megalo-maniacal governments and ruthless organized criminals? Why are the world’s most profitable businesses oil, chemicals, war, pharmaceuticals, “illegal” drugs, human slavery and prostitution? Why do “democratic” governments rule their people with oppressive, police-state tactics? Why do these “democracies” poison the food, the water, the air and the land; why do they tax and regulate their people into slavery?

It is simple to understand when you put these questions into human terms. We know how people occupy niches in our own circles of influence; how we all try to maximize our opportunities within a given set of circumstances—and how some can be depended upon to lie, cheat and/or steal their way into success within an operating framework.

Look at the Bush and Walker families’ lineage on this page and keep it in your mind as you read through and internalize this part of the story—the story of why America is ailing, how she became ill and who poisoned her. The relationships are (intentionally?) complex and difficult to decipher, so we have attempted to reduce them to workable symbols as if parts of equations. When we come out the other side of this article, we should have no question in our minds as to which “families” have been most influential in the preplanned destruction of America and her once-free people.

By Don Nicoloff

Note to readers: In an effort to minimize the patterns of chronological and geneological confusion that define the “Bush” family history, we have developed a “guide” to chart the relationships, have reduced the names to more easily recognized symbols (their initials) and attached them to overviews highlighting their relevant qualities. It should also be noted that for those people who have two identities, they are symbolized as both, with the initials in boldface to indicate the identity being described. We suggest that you first digest the “personality key.” Once you have a working knowledge of the “players,” you will be ready to begin reading this article with the greatest possibility of making the connections suggested therein. We also suggest that you refer to the personality key as often as necessary.

The “Bushes”

1. ONB (Obadiah Newcomb Bush)

2. JSB (James Smith Bush)

3. SPB (Samuel P. Bush)

4. GHS1/PSB

(George H. Scherf(f), Sr./

Prescott Sheldon Bush)

5. GHS2/GHWB

(George H. Scherf(f), Jr./

George Herbert Walker Bush)

5a. BPB (Barbara Pierce Bush)

Bush personality key

1. ONB – To give any consideration to the possibility of this person being related, at all to those who came here to destroy the United States is not only a waste of time, it is absurd. Once again, another “ancestor” conveniently died “at sea.” This story is not even clever propaganda.

2. JSB – b. 15 June, 1825, Rochester, NY, d. 11 Nov. 1889, Ithaca, NY / Marriage: 24 Feb. 1859, to Harriet Eleanor Fay, Trinity Church, New York, NY (Episcopalian minister who converted to Unitarian – a fact ignored by heirs.) Was rector at Grace Church, not “Brick Church.” Also attorney.

Harriet Eleanor Fay – b. 27 Feb., 1829, Savannah, GA, d. 29 Oct. 1924, Boston, MA

3. SPB – b. 4 Oct., 1863, Brick Church, NJ (Wrong: Brick Church is not a city or town in NJ) Most likely emigrated from Germany as industrial spy / operative., d. 8 Feb. 1948, Columbus, OH / Marriage: 27 Jun. 1894, Columbus, OH to Flora Sheldon (Appeared to escape all censuses except 1930, thus avoiding detection by Census Bureau).

Flora Sheldon – b. 17 March, 1872, Franklin Cty., OH, d. 4 Sep. 1920, Watch Hill, RI (struck by automobile).

4. GHS1/PSB – b. 15 May 1895, Columbus, OH (Wrong), d. 8 Oct., 1972, New York, NY, (Emigrated to U.S. as George Scherff, “assistant to Nikola Tesla”) / Marriage: 6 Sept., 1921, Kennebunkport, ME to Dorothy Walker (German birth records expunged.) Consistently misstated father’s birthplace, citing NY and MA. Major role in “Trading with the Enemy” conspiracy in 1940’s.

Dorothy Walker – b. 1 July, 1901, Walker’s Point, ME, d. 19 Nov., 1992, Greenwich, CT.

5. GHS2/GHWB – b. 12 June, 1924, Milton, MA (Wrong: Forged birth certificate to enlist in U.S. Navy). Emigrated from Germany covertly to U.S. as George Scherff, Jr., son of Nikola Tesla’s assistant, George Scherff, Sr., as spy for Adolph Hitler. (German birth records expunged). Marriage: 6 Jan., 1945 to “Barbara Pierce.”

5a. BPB- b. 8 June, 1925, Rye, NY (Wrong: Based upon 1930 Census, she was 4 yrs., 2 mos. old. Correct age was 5 years, 2 mos.). Most likely emigrated from Germany, since no birth record exists in U.S. Likely “borrowed” name from the daughter of William Brown Pierce and Isabel Ayres who died on unknown date and at unknown place. Married to George H. Scherf, Jr. aka George H.W. Bush. Her parents, “Marvin and Pauline Pierce,” had no children, according to familysearch.org. Her “grandmother,” Kate P. Pierce, emigrated from Bavaria, Germany.

The “Walkers”

1. TWI (Thomas Walker I)

2. CTWII (Captain Thomas Walker II)

3. TWIII (Thomas Walker III)

4. GEW (George E. Walker)

5. DDW (David “Davis” Walker)

6. GHW (George Herbert Walker)

7. DW (Dorothy Walker)

Walker personality key

1. TWI – No DOB, no birthplace, no date of marriage, and no parents. Married to

Catharine (No maiden name, no DOB, no birthplace, no date of marriage).

2. CTWII – b. England (No DOB, no town) Christened: 02 Aug., 1758 Holy Trinity, Gosport, Hampshire, England Died: “At sea about 1797.”

Catherine McLelland – b. England (No DOB, no town). Marriage: 22 Feb., 1785, St. Andrew’s Church, Clifton, England / d. 18 Oct., 1806, Philadelphia, PA.

3. TWIII – The “unmentioned” son of Captain Thomas and Catherine Walker – b. 14 Oct., 1787, (no town), England /d. 18 Jun., 1870, Tazewell, IL, buried at Bloomington, IL.

4. GEW – b. “Burlington, NJ or MD circa. 1797,” d. 28 Oct., 1864, Bloomington, IL, brother of Thomas Walker III.

Harriet Mercer – b. “about” 1802, MD, d. 24 Oct., 1869, Bloomington, IL, Marriage: 22 May, 1821, Baltimore, MD.

5. DDW – son of George E. and Harriet Walker. b. 19 Jan., 1840, Leeds, England. (Not “on a farm near Bloomington, IL” and not in MO as stated to the Census.) d. 4 Oct., 1918, Walker’s Point, Kennebunkport, ME.

Martha Adela Beaky – b. 1 Jun., 1841, Emmitsburg, MD, d. “after 1906.” Marriage: 25 Dec., 1862. Her father, Joseph Ambrose Beaky, “died in the Mississippi River” on 27 Jan. 1858)

6. GHW – b. 11 Jun. 1875, Leeds, England (Not in 1874 in St. Louis, MO as claimed to Census), d. 24 Jun., 1953, New York, NY. Father, D.D. Walker, “born in MO, MD, and MO” in three consecutive Censuses; not in Bloomington, IL, as claimed in biographies.

Lucretia Wear – b. 17 Sept., 1874, St. Louis, MO, d. 28 Aug., 1961, Biddeford, ME / Marriage: 17 Jan., 1899.

7. DW – daughter of George and Lucretia Walker. b. 1 July, 1901, Walker’s Point, ME, d. 19 Nov., 1992, Greenwich, CT. Marriage: 6 Sept., 1921, Kennebunkport, ME, to “Prescott Sheldon Bush” (GHS1/PSB).

Prescott Sheldon Bush

(GHS1/PSB)

According to the CIA-written history books and cleverly-crafted political stories, Prescott Sheldon Bush was born on May 15, 1895, in Columbus, Ohio. Ironically, genealogical profiles by some independent researchers and relatives cite his birthdate as “March 12 or 13.”

Certainly, those tracing the Bushes’ roots and family history would have gotten it right. It would also seem that the son of such a prominent industrialist (with powerful political connections in Washington, D.C.) would have been given a birth certificate, clearing up this discrepancy once and for all.

The Bush family “history” claims that the young Prescott “attended the Douglas School,” also in Columbus, Ohio. The problem with this claim is that there was no Douglas School in Columbus in 1900, nor for most of the 20th century.

So we now have two disputable claims entered in the history books and current genealogical records: Prescott Bush’s date and place of birth and his schooling in Ohio.

Bush’s family biography then describes his “enrollment at St. Georges School,” a co-ed, Episcopalian prep school near Newport, Rhode Island, from 1908-1913. How he was able to “transfer” to this prestigious school for the wealthy (after attending a school that never existed) leaves room for much speculation. It is unclear how many grade levels the school accommodated only 12 years after its founding in 1896, though today it operates as a high school-level institution, offering courses from grades 9-12.

A recent posting on the St. George’s official web site boasted that the “grandfather of our 43rd President” was an alumnus of the school, as if that were to lend further credibility to the Bush school myth. [18]

Today, the school offers a matriculation program with ties to 57 colleges and universities.

Prescott Bush’s numerous biographies mention his graduation from Yale University in 1917, though there is no mention of a degree. Before his graduation from Yale, yet another anomaly appears—his enlistment into the Connecticut National Guard in 1916.

The conflicting dates do not end there. While on a tour of duty in the U.S. Army from 1917-1919, Bush is credited, on August 8, 1918, with “deflecting an incoming shell with a bolo knife” and saving the lives of three allied leaders. As a result for his bravery, he “received the Cross of the Legion of Honor (from France), the Victorian Cross (from England) and the Distinguished Medal of Honor (from the U.S.” Upon his return to Columbus, Ohio, in mid-1919, Bush found it difficult to explain away the concocted “war hero” story (another anomaly) and “moved to St. Louis.” [19]

Still, another story surfaced regarding Prescott Bush’s whereabouts during 1918. Having been initiated into Yale University’s secret Skull and Bones Society (some say in 1916, others claim it was in 1917), Prescott Sheldon Bush is credited with the grave robbery of the skull of Geronimo, from a graveyard near Fort Sill, Oklahoma. Though this story may only be another myth, by now it has become quite difficult to distinguish PSB biographical fact from fiction. The overlapping timelines of these stories are enough to raise a few valid questions:

• Where and to whom was Prescott Sheldon Bush born?

• Why are there no official records of this monumental event?

• Where and when did he attend school?

• Where are his military records kept, or have they been conveniently “burned to create space in the National Archives” along with his father’s wartime business records?

Biographical accounts about Samuel P. Bush (SPB; Prescott’s father) claim that he was born at “Brick Church, New Jersey.” [20] This information is supported by federal census declarations made by SPB himself. Fortunately, (for those who still seek the truth), there are two more records that show the flagrant deception (concealment) practiced by PSB.

The 1920 U.S. Federal Decennial Census, taken in St. Louis, Missouri, documents a “Prescott S. Bush, age 24, general manager of a hardware company.” Biographical accounts describe GSH1/PSB’s position as a “warehouse clerk” and not as a “general manager of a hardware store”. GSH1/PSB stated that his father’s place of birth was “New York.” [21]

The 1930 U.S. Federal Decennial Census documented the family of “Prescott S. Bush, age 34.” When asked where his father was born, he replied, “Massachusetts.” [22]

Even the Federal government’s own Census Bureau failed to recognize this inconsistency. How is it that a 24-year-old Yale University graduate (then again a decade later as a 34-year-old banker in New York City) could be so confused about his father’s birthplace?

If SPB was not PSB’s real father, that would explain everything. Nevertheless, the two statements appear to be blatant lies, not innocent mistakes. The Bush family biographies do nothing to rectify this dichotomy.

Circuit Chautauqua

From 1874 through the early 1930s, a traveling social “program” called “Circuit Chautauqua” crisscrossed America, bringing delight to thousands who witnessed lectures, “Broadway” plays, orators, evangelists, singers, musical troupes and other vaudeville-like performers. According to the University of Iowa exhibit, entered into a national competition sponsored by AmeriTech, Circuit Chautauqua involved 4,546 performers from around the world.

Originally founded to educate Bible teachers, the summer program expanded to a massive, circus-like event held in its familiar brown tent. It featured the foremost political and religious orators, as well as cultural performers. The live musical performances featured opera and band music with a “Bohemian” flavor, featuring groups brought in from Germany.

According to the University of Iowa, “President Theodore Roosevelt called Chautauqua, ‘the most American thing in America’; Woodrow Wilson described it during World War I as an ‘integral part of the national defense’ and William Jennings Bryan deemed it a, ‘potent human factor in molding the mind of the nation.’”

Of special interest was the catalogue of participants which was contained in a large collection of boxes. The names were in alphabetical order, and two stood out from the others. The first was “F.E. Powell” and the second, “Ruth M. Powell.” [23] If Skorzeny and Eric Berman were both being truthful, then this discovery might lead to the disclosure of Skorzeny’s CIA alias, proving that not only was he in the U.S. prior to WWII, he indeed had worked for the U.S. government under the protection of the OSI (which later became the CIA).

The Chautauqua “Powell” clue led to another Powell clue. “Ruth M. Powell” was listed on a web site as a member of the “Association of Retired Intelligence Officers.” [24] Was it possible that she was the same Ruth M. Powell listed as a Chatauqua participant? Is there any question, based upon the comments by two presidents and a secretary of state, that Chautauqua was a powerful propaganda and intelligence-gathering machine?

If Ruth M. Powell could be proven to have lived in S. Florida (per Eric Berman), then the odds would be astronomical that she could be anyone other than the wife of Skorzeny (aka F.E. Powell). And if F.E. and Ruth M. Powell were living in the United States prior to World War II, then they were spies for the Nazis and Circuit Chatauqua provided them with a perfect cover.

As it turned out, a recent phone listing in S. Miami was found under the name, “E. Powell.” The stories of both Berman and Skorzeny are both supported by this phone (and address) record.

When the Library of Congress recently published a condensed version of the University of Iowa’s Circuit Chatauqua exhibit, the names of “F.E. and Ruth M. Powell” were mysteriously missing from the master list, lending further credibility to my contention that they were indeed spies who worked for U.S. intelligence agencies, and their names were intentionally removed. The names of the participants have been rearranged into categories. Understandably, there is no category for “spies.”

George H. Scherf(f), Sr.

(GHS1/PSB)

Only the most perceptive reader will have noticed the intentional variation in the spelling of “Scherf” with one “f.” Why the variation in spelling? That question will be answered after a closer examination of the real identity of George H. Scherf, Sr. (GHS1/PSB) and his real mission.

Considering Adolph Hitler’s propensity to employ metaphysical symbology and his obsession with the dark side of the occult, it is plausible that GHS1/PSB’s surname had everything to do with his having been chosen for an exceptionally covert plot: To funnel and launder stolen money through American banks sympathetic to the Nazi cause, to profit technologically and financially from stolen technology, and to subvert the government of the United States through bribery, intimidation, murder and espionage.

The following translation of the surname “Scherf” casts some light on the occult (hidden) meaning of the name.

The following quotes are taken directly from the web site, http://scherf.com/club.htm:

“SCHERF: German and Jewish (Ashkenazic); from Middle High German. Habitational name from places in the Rhineland named Scherf, or from Scherfede near Warburg. (Note: The word “Ashkenazic” is derived from the Hebrew word for Germany. Ashkenazic Jews are the Jews of France, Germany, and Eastern Europe.)”

“SCHERFLEIN: “If someone “gives his Scherflein” as a contribution to something, it means that he gives a little money or other small gift to a greater whole. A “Scherf” was a halfpenny or obol from the time of the Carolingians (8th and 9th centuries). The name comes from the Latin scripulum meaning the smallest part of a measure or weight and changed from scrip, scirp, scerp to Old High German scerpf and today’s SCHERF. Scripulum is the popular version of scrupulum. In popular speech the expression was applied to small coins in general.” [25]

Skorzeny had some inside information on the Scherf family. After all, he and his S.S. buddies had posed with them at the Scherf home in Germany when he was quite young. This association was by no means a chance encounter and by all appearances, the photo sessions were designed to become mementos to be cherished through the lean years, as a reminder of the “master plan.”

What was the master plan, and how did the Scherf family come to play such a distinctive role?

GHS1/PSB and Nicola Tesla: Nikola Tesla had emigrated from Austria to the U.S. in order to fulfill his destiny as the most prolific scientific inventor in history. If the Scherfs (who were trained in espionage for the purpose of providing Hitler with stolen technologies developed in America) were to be of any worth to Hitler’s unquenchable thirst for advanced weaponry and world domination, they must be able to penetrate Tesla’s inner circle of influence. This mission required deception, stealth, secrecy and financing. Before departing the fatherland, the Scherf’s public records and family history were expunged (except for Otto Skorzeny’s personal photo collection—an unforeseen flaw in their plan).

Until this writing, not much was known about GHS1/PSB. His first obligation was to omit any reference to a middle name, so the “H” was dropped. Then, in order to confuse the issue and prevent anyone from tracing his roots back to Germany, an “F” was added to the end of the Scherf(f) surname. These two steps made genealogical research in Germany extremely difficult, if not altogether impossible. In German genealogical records and databases, the spelling of Scherff (two Fs) is very rare. However, in the United States the opposite is true. The “double-F” spelling is quite common—so common, that there exists but one record of a George “Scherf” ever arriving in the U.S. Since Otto Skorzeny’s familiarity with the Scherf family was usually in the context of espionage, he always assumed the spelling to be the “Americanized” version, which was also the published version in writings about Nikola Tesla. Skorzeny, however, did remember GHS1/PSB’s middle initial (H).

What history is there of GHS1/PSB? Once he left Germany on his own (outside of his relationship with Nikola Tesla and the Union Sulphur Co.), the first record appeared in the Annual Journal of the House of Representatives (AJHR) from Wellington, New Zealand, “for the year 1913 and ending March 31, 1914.” [26] Scherf signed on with the SS Surrey, a steamship that transported arms, soldiers, cash and probably illegal drugs.

The AJHR contained a report about a major insurrection on the ship and numerous crew members were charged with assault, insubordination, dereliction of duty, and other lesser charges. “Able Seaman” GHS1/PSB (with two Fs), was charged with insubordination, then convicted and sentenced with an 11-shilling fine—a rather hefty sum in 1914—or two days in jail. It was not mentioned as for which penalty he ultimately paid.

The timing of this concealed event curiously corresponds with the first year of GHSI/PSB’s “proclaimed attendance” at Yale University.

Evidently, the New Zealand House of Representatives and the New Zealand Maritime Museum both felt the conviction of “George Scherff, Able Seaman” was a significant event in maritime history, which resulted in its publication, not only in the Annual Journal of the House of Representatives, but also on the New Zealand Maritime Museum’s own web site. No age was given, though a safe estimate would place him in his late-teens to early-20s. After his one-year career on the SS Surrey, GHS1/PSB disappeared from the New Zealand shipping manifests.

The seafaring career of GHS1/PSB found new life with the Hamburg-Amerika line (owned by Brown Brothers Harriman & Company and aided by credit arranged through George Herbert Walker (GHW), GHS1/PSB’s future father-in-law).

His name (with two Fs) reappeared on numerous shipping manifests on the “crew’s list,” during 1920 and 1921, traveling from Hamburg, Liverpool, and the British West Indies. GHS1/PSB had been progressively promoted from “able seaman” to “second mate,” “junior first mate,” and “first officer.” Many of his documented voyages were on the SS Mount Clay, which departed regularly from Hamburg, Liverpool and ports in the West Indies and South America.

One significant voyage, which departed from Liverpool on January 20, 1915 and arrived in New York on the January 30, was aboard the SS Arabic. Its passenger, on Line 1 of the manifest, presented to the INS at Ellis Island, was George Scherf, German citizen from Dölitzsch. [27] Dölitzsch is a small village south of Leipzig, Germany, and was not too distant from the hometown of Martin Bormann who later became Hitler’s second-in-command.

This official U.S. government document (to the inevitable chagrin of the INS, the FBI, and the CIA) establishes a “regional” connection between the George H. Scherf family, Martin Bormann, Joseph Mengele, Reinhardt Gehlen and Skorzeny; (see photo) sets the pre-WWII connection between the Scherfs and these known Nazis into concrete.

This single document, obviously missed in the frantic effort to expunge all records of Nazi spies, went unnoticed until I discovered it in 2007. See the photo Skorzeny produced in which he identified the aforementioned Nazis, including himself and the family of George H. Scherf, Sr., “the illegal-immigrant, German-born accountant of Nikola Tesla.” The photo is published in Eric “Orion” Berman’s book The Bush Connection (See http://thebushconnection.com).

Note: Based upon a preponderance of evidence, in addition to recent discoveries through independent research, indicating patterns of deceit, corruption, theft, conspiracy, murder and treason, it appears that George H. Scherf(f), Sr. (GHS1) was the real identity of Prescott Sheldon Bush (PSB). Even Skorzeny “bought” the story that George H. Scherf, Jr. (GHS2) was GHS1/PSBs adopted son. In effect, GHS1/PSB was a double agent who worked primarily on behalf of the Nazi SS apparatus that controlled the German Central banks who, in turn, controlled their counterparts on Wall Street and in London. GHS1/PSB stole Nikola Tesla’s technology and, according to Skorzeny, “robbed Tesla blind.” The Nazis of the Third Reich, determined as they were to deceive the world in their pursuit of world domination, made some mistakes. Their carefully-crafted plan had its own shortcomings, despite their best efforts. Inevitably, greed became the “hidden enemy.”

Not only was Tesla’s technology stolen, but the governments of Germany, Russia, and the United States benefited by covertly weaponizing his most-advanced inventions and then turning that technology on the peoples of the world. George Scherf, described in books, newspaper and magazine articles and in biographies distributed throughout the scientific community as Tesla’s “trusted associate, accountant, and sometimes secretary,” stole his inventions, sold them to the Union Banking Corporation (UBC) through his vice-presidency and directorship under the alias of Prescott Sheldon Bush, to be forwarded to Paul Warburg (banker), Fritz Thyssen (industrialist) and I.G. Farben (the largest conglomerate of chemical companies in the world) — the latter two being industrialists loyal to Hitler’s Nazi Party.

GHS1/PSB’s position as “auditor” with the Union Sulphur Company was no accident either. The company’s “president,” German chemist Herman Frasch provided GHS1/PSB with the perfect opportunity to advise him about Tesla’s patents and their financial worth, as well as being a conduit to the oil-rich Rockefellers, for whom they both worked.

From his teens to his mid-20s, GHS1/PSB had gained valuable experience in learning about the shipping industry. His hands-on experience in transporting soldiers, arms, drugs and large amounts of stolen cash would become the trademark of his family—as is in the Bush family legacy today. And the Scherf(f)s were no strangers to murder, as in the case of Nikola Tesla’s demise, which was admitted by Skorzeny (in part one last month). GHS1/PSB’s mentors in the Wall Street banks knew of his double identity, too. After all, many of them had gone through a similar process of “assisted” immigration, false documentation and assimilation into American society; they equally profited from the business they conducted with SPB and his association with Buckeye Steel Castings, Remington Arms (through his position as Chairman of the War Industries Board), the Harrimans, Kuhn, Loeb & Company, J.P. Morgan, the Rockefellers, and GHW.

Was it a coincidence that the families of GHW, Samuel P. Bush (SPB), GHS1/PSB (and even their Pierce relatives) all had a penchant for domestic servitude from the “Fatherland,” Nazi Germany? What peculiar character trait amongst these self-proclaimed “blood relatives to British royalty” fueled their hunger for German cuisine? Their “American” servants—cooks, maids, nurses, et al, were taught to lie to INS and Census Bureau agents, never suspecting that an independent researcher would uncover their deceit 100 years later.

Coincidentally, the Hamburg-Amerika line was associated with the UBC scandal that resulted in the “Trading with the Enemy Act” charges brought forth against the Brown Brothers, Harriman & Company, UBC, GHW and GHS1/PSB. It had been discovered that the Nazis were laundering stolen money (from Europe) through the UBC and sending it back to Adolph Hitler through Fritz Thyssen, the Warburgs, I.G. Farben and others. Arms and oil shipments intended to assist the Nazi cause and enrich the likes of SPB and the Rockefeller family were halted in 1942, though dividends were ultimately paid to the perpetrators after World War II. GHS1/PSB received $1.5 million, the value of one share of the UBC stock he owned. The total assets of UBC were estimated to be worth more than $4 billion at the time.

To avoid further embarrassment to the Wall Street traitors (who should have been tried for treason), the National Archives “burned” the associated records “in order to save space,” temporarily salvaging the reputation of SPB. The destruction of these documents did little to erase other government records that showed an affinity of this “family” to conduct business with the Nazis.

The above-referenced Federal Census records (1930) detail a few more “tendencies” for the Bush and Walker families to favor those of German persuasion. Samuel P. Bush employed a maid, Emma Sigler, who immigrated to the U.S. in “1907,” from Urbach, Germany. Emma, like her benefactors, not only misstated her age (28), which should have been 37 (based upon her declaration to the INS that she was 19 in 1902), but her date of arrival and her real intended destination— the home of SPB. Somehow, Emma “forgot” that she arrived at the Port of New York, on September 15, 1902—five years prior to her declaration to the Census Bureau. The point here is that it does not matter how old she was on either occasion, but that on one or both occasions, she lied to INS officials. [28]

The “Walkers”

TWI: The Walker clan appears out of nowhere beginning with Thomas Walker I (TWI) who married Catharine (no maiden name). According to the records, there is no date of birth, no birthplace, no parents and no date of marriage noted for either TWI or Catharine. Their union, however, produced one son of record, Thomas Walker II, born/christened August 2, 1758. [29]

CTWII: “Captain” Thomas Walker II (CTWII) married Catherine McClelland Feb. 22, 1785. Dates and places of birth for CTWII and Catherine are not available, though the “christening” date for CTWII is recorded as August 2, 1758, at Holy Trinity Church, Gosport, Hampshire, England. The union between CTWII and Catherine produced “one” child, Thomas Walker III (TWIII) born October 14, 1787. [30]

It is interesting that TWI and CTWII both married a “Catharine (Catherine)” and neither had birth dates, nor places of birth. “Catharine” didn’t even have a maiden surname. Apparently, neither Catharine nor her presumed daughter-in-law Catherine had parents, though both were supposedly born in “England.”

CTWII reportedly died at sea in 1797 (date unknown), though it is not clear whether he was traveling on a ship or merely swimming.

There is no mention whatsoever of a second child between CTWII and Catherine until after CTWII died. Conversely, when George E. Walker (GEW) was born, there was no mention of an older brother, TWIII.

GEW: George E. Walker was born in “either New Jersey or Maryland” about 1797 or 1798 according to numerous biographies. GEW attended Mount St. Mary’s College (boarding school) in Emittsburg, Maryland, from 1811-12 as an “orphan,” though it is unclear which “legal guardian” sent him there. [31]

Brothers? Both TWIII and GEW found their way to Bloomington, Illinois, though their relationship is suspiciously omitted from public records in the United States. Was it so that no one would ever discover this “royal” secret”—that “Catharine” and “Catherine” were one and the same and bore CTWII with TWI and then coupled with her own son (CTWII) to produce TWIII? We can assume that CTWII also fathered GEW, but that is not certain, though GEW was given the Walker name.

Catherine, died in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, in 1806.

GEW died in Bloomington, Ill., October 28, 1864.

TWIII died on June 18, 1870, in Tazewell, Illinois, and was buried at Bloomington, Illinois.

DDW: According to the British Census of 1881, GEW’s son, David Davis Walker (DDW), was born in Leeds, England, January 19, 1840. According to the 1881 census, DDW’s son, GHW, was six years old at the time and was described as a “scholar.” His birth would have been in 1875, not 1874. [32]

GHW: George Herbert Walker. The Walker family was already in the business of manufacturing clothes, an industry they would continue on their arrival to the United States.

The future father-in-law of GSH1/PSB had established himself in the business world by dealing in dry goods. Though his career began with his father David Davis Walker’s Ely, Walker & Company in St. Louis, Missouri, he eventually became a partner in the New York banks that played a role in the trading scandals related to the closing of the UBC.

Census records from 1900, 1910, 1920 and 1930 reveal a suspicious but recurring pattern with those who conducted business with the Nazis. The “memory lapses” that plagued the paternal side of the Bush clan became contagious and spread to GSH1/PSB’s in-laws as well. For example, in the 1900 U.S. Federal Decennial Census, GHW declared that his father was born in “Missouri” and his mother in “Missouri. [33]

However, in the 1910 U.S. Federal Decennial Census, his father was born in “Maryland” and his mother in “Missouri.” [34]

The wily GHW declared in the 1920 U.S. Federal Census that his father was born in “Maryland” and that his mother now, too, was born in “Maryland.” [35]

As if to dispel his own confusion, GHW came full circle in 1930 during the U.S. Federal Decennial Census and, once again, claimed his parents were both born in “Missouri.” [36]

Whether GHW’s parents were born in Missouri, Maryland or both is not the issue. The real issue is that his father, DDW, according to a biography at wikipedia.org, was “born and reared on his parents’ farm near Bloomington, Illinois.” [37]

Surely DDW must have mentioned his upbringing to his son, GHW—that is, if GHW was really his son. It took GHW 20 years to realize that his mother, Martha Adela (Becky) was born in Emmitsburg, Maryland—that is, if she was really his mother. [38]

The facts behind GHW’s census declarations speak for themselves, though the story does not end there. Such sloppy geneological record keeping is hardly befitting anyone claiming to be “in the bloodline of the British Crown.”

The biographies of GHW agree that he was born on June 11, 1875. Why would he claim to the Census Bureau that he was born in 1874—not once, not twice, not thrice, but four times? Surely he must have known the correct date of his own birth.

The confusion one experiences upon exhuming records that should reveal the “roots” of the Walker/Bush families is puzzling. It is highly unlikely that any one family, let alone two, especially of such “royal” bloodlines, could experience so many coincidences in the occurrence of uncertain birth dates, premature deaths, burials “at sea,” and offspring produced by those outside of the bloodline.

If one is to decipher the master plan, then one must think like those who crafted that plan. The blatant lies with respect to the “cast of characters” fomenting and executing the plan, replete with distortions and concealments of facts, have been their modus operandi over several generations.

We can also see that elements of truth are spun into this web of blatant lies, distortions and concealment of facts—as if daring us to accept the entire package as an honest representation of the record.

Bushes, Walkers, bankers and Nazis—and the Vatican

The Wall Street bankers had already established their connections with their counterparts in Europe—the Rothschilds, the Warburgs and the Bank of England. These relationships were fortified with a series of events that gave G.H. Walker & Co. (Walker’s investment firm) the international prestige GHW sought.

After spearheading the organization of the 1904 World’s Fair in St. Louis, George H. Walker eventually became the president of the W.A. Harriman & Co. investment firm and assisted Averell Harriman in acquiring the Hamburg-Amerika Line. This shipping company, with the aid of the most corrupt New York bank, almost single-handedly was responsible for the infiltration of Nazis into the U.S.—both before and after the war. Today, it is obvious that total cooperation was secured by gaining complete control of the New York Port Authority, the Immigration and Naturalization Service, and key posts and persons all the way to the top in U.S. government.

With the level of “protection” afforded the Hamburg-Amerika Line, money could be shipped to the UBC and Brown Brothers Harriman, ultimately to be laundered and then returned to Hitler in Germany. But the Nazis were not the sole beneficiaries of the loot. The Nazis were the pawns for a far more sinister authority—the Vatican, the Society of Jesus (Jesuit Order) and the “Black Pope.”

Weapons for the waging of wars could easily be transported back to Germany and other ports throughout Europe. As previously mentioned, Samuel P. Bush, as director of the War Industries Board (WIB), was able to secure contracts for the Rockefellers, J.P. Morgan, Kuhn, Loeb & Company, Brown Brothers Harriman, Union Banking Corporation, George Westinghouse and other wealthy industrialists who profited from arms dealing to both sides of each war the WIB orchestrated. It was no coincidence that SPB’s “son,” Prescott Sheldon Bush (GHSI/PSB) was appointed a vice-president and partner of UBC by its director (and now, father-in-law), GHW.

What was it that permitted Walker to wield such power and influence? Certainly, his willingness to financially contribute to the perpetual fomentation of war throughout the world (from which he, his family and others profited from then and still do to this day) and his allegiance to those who facilitated his meteoric rise in the banking industry. A clue as to who may have collaborated with GHW is revealed in his personal biography.

GHW, a self-proclaimed Episcopalian “spent part of his education In England at Stonyhurst College,” according to his “wikipedia” biography. [39] The biography does not specify if GHW attended the school prior to arriving in the United States, though it is quite possible that he, and even his father, had been given seed money (or total financial backing) to assist them in launching their businesses after their arrival stateside.

Also according to wikipedia, In 1900, GHW “…started a banking and investment firm named G.H. Walker & Company.”

Based upon GHW’s uncertainty concerning his father’s birthplace, the likelihood of providing that information to a government agency such as the Census Bureau was not anticipated, so GHW “winged it” four times, getting it wrong on each occasion.

From aforementioned accounts, we know that Paul Warburg, James Loeb, and at least one of the Harriman Brothers traveled together from Europe to New York, at least seven years prior to the founding of the Federal Reserve. The likelihood of George Herbert Walker becoming a player in that elite financial circle was remote, unless that association had been orchestrated beforehand, probably by the Jesuits in England.

GHW also had established a “compound” on the east coast in Kennebunkport, Maine before 1900. The significance of this compound lies in a secret document related to Nikola Tesla’s wireless telegraph invention.

In 1899, Tesla had been commissioned by Rear Admiral Francis J. Higginson and the U.S. Treasury Department to outfit the Light Vessel No. 66 (LV) with a wireless telegraphy system, his own invention. [40] Subsequent publications of this event described a “Marconi wireless system” having been installed in 1904, but that story was designed to hide the facts behind Tesla’s technology, thus deflecting attention away from the theft of this invention and others related to radio transmission and reception.

This project was not unlike its predecessor, “The Wardenclyffe Tower,” though less complicated. Tesla’s multi-faceted research project intended to develop free, wireless electricity and free telecommunications (pictures and sound) to the public worldwide.

While it is true that Tesla intended to use his Long Island facility to perform experiments, “with the transmission of electrical energy for power and lighting purposes by wireless. . . .” he repeatedly made it clear the Wardenclyffe plant’s primary function was global wireless telecommunications and broadcasting.

For example, from “The Future of the Wireless Art, WIRELESS TELEGRAPHY & TELEPHONY,” by Walter W. Massie & Charles R. Underhill (pp. 67-71) (1908): [41]

“It is intended to give practical demonstrations of these principles with the plant illustrated. As soon as completed, it will be possible for a business man in New York to dictate instructions, and have them instantly appear in type at his office in London or elsewhere. He will be able to call up, from his desk, and talk to any telephone subscriber on the globe, without any change whatever in the existing equipment. An inexpensive instrument, not bigger than a watch, will enable its bearer to hear anywhere, on sea or land, music or song, the speech of a political leader, the address of an eminent man of science, or the sermon of an eloquent clergyman, delivered in some other place, however distant. In the same manner any picture, character, drawing, or print can be transferred from one to another place. Millions of such instruments can be operated from but one plant of this kind. More important than all of this, however, will be the transmission of power, without wires, which will be shown on a scale large enough to carry conviction.”

The True Wireless, which includes a comparison of the Tesla and Marconi systems, affirms this conclusion. [42]

“As early as 1899 Tesla was motivated to develop a transportable system for wireless telecommunications. This was one of his missions while at the Colorado Springs lab, as can be seen from the following two snippets of correspondence:

TREASURY DEPARTMENT

Office of the Light-House Board

Washington, D. C.

May 11, 1899 Mr. Nicola Tesla,

46 Houston Street,

New York, N. Y. Dear Sir: I would like to ask you if you if [sic] you can not [sic] arrange to establish a system of wireless telegraphy upon the Light-Vessel No. 66, Nantucket Shoals, Mass., which lies off about 60 miles south of Nantucket Island. . . Hoping you will give this proposition your early consideration, I am Respectfully yours, (Signed)

Francis J. Higginson

Rear-Admiral, U.S.N.,

Chairman.

And in a July 1899 letter from the Colorado Springs lab, Tesla writes to an assistant:

Dear Mr. Scherff, We want as soon as possible four sizes of this little instrument completed in annexed sketch and there ought to be two pieces of each size, that is, 8 pieces in all. These pieces are to go on the clockworks as Mr. Uhlman will surely understand. . . . . . . Push this work through as quickly as possible, as I am preparing myself for the plant at Nantucket (for the government) and want to have as much work done as possible before I return. . . . Yours sincerely, N. Tesla

These letters document that, by 1899, Tesla had discovered wireless communication technology and the government was interested. The Nantucket plant was also in convenient proximity to Walker’s Point. Also note that the 1899 date would place Scherff at about four years old–if we are to believe he was born in 1895 (recall two letters from 1918 between Tesla and Scherff reprinted earlier in this article).

Further evidence of the timing of this sequence being a fraud is provided by a short newspaper article, “To Test Tesla’s System,” Brooklyn Eagle, Sept., 1899. [43]

Lighthouse Board to Ask Congress for an Appropriation (Special to the Eagle)

Washington, September 7 — The members of the Lighthouse Board intend to ask Congress for an appropriation during the coming session of Congress to enable them to conduct some extensive experiments with wireless telegraphy at Fire Island. This scheme is a popular one with Admiral Higginson and the other members of this board who believe that it will eventually figure prominently in the lighthouse and life saving systems.

Admiral Higginson has already had some correspondence with Tesla, the electrical expert, and others in New York who are interested in this subject and it is possible that some semi-official tests may take place this fall. The members of the board will work from either Nantucket or Fire Island and the mainland. The greatest difficulty now in the way is lack of funds, no appropriation being available for experiments of any kind. It is possible that in 1917 Tesla was receiving heavy fire, but it certainly wasn’t from his own gun.”

The last sentence in the quotation above is not only ambiguous it is misleading. The relevance to the original request by Admiral Higginson is not only suspicious, the document has been edited with a date insertion some 18 years after its original publication.

Biographers concur that Tesla did not trust governments or their minions. It is suspected that Tesla, whose vision was unlimited free wireless power and wireless communications for all mankind, compartmentalized his research and notes to frustrate the ill-intended efforts of government and industry to steal his discoveries.

Tesla was not paranoid; the Nazis (and the Americans and Russians) were covertly receiving his technology while the New York bankers and their shipping partners profited immensely. The Walker’s Point compound at Kennebunkport, Maine, likely served as a secret port for the smuggling of documents, weapons, cash, and spies — due to its clandestine location.

[Editor’s note: Notice how the “Tesla” technology described in the 1908 excerpt from, “The Future of the Wireless Art,” mirrors our contemporary wireless reality. Note also how modern wireless is not free: It is harnessed, collected, regulated, metered and available for a fee and subject to taxes—and censorship].

Records show the property was purchased in 1899 by GHW, though the main house was not built until 1903, when Paul M. Warburg first came to the U.S. The location of Walker’s Point was suitable for the logistics GHW would soon conduct on behalf of his Jesuit mentors at Stonyhurst College.

Centuries of research has consistently reinforced claims that the Jesuit Order has been advancing an evil plot for world domination since its founding in 1540 . Following is my overview of that research as it pertains to the “creation” of “our” 41st president:

The Jesuits: Stoneyhurst College is known as a “Catholic” institution with a primarily Jesuit influence; the college boasts of its association with the Society of Jesus. The Society of Jesus, or the “Jesuits,” proclaims its “service” to the Vatican and to mankind by “assisting the downtrodden through education.” [44]

Further investigation reveals that the Pope is covertly controlled by the Superior General of the Society of Jesus, Peter Hans Kolvenbach—the Black Pope. The General Curia (administrative offices where Jesuit business is conducted) is located in “Rome,” more specifically, within the Vatican.

Following the dictates of Ignatius Loyola’s “25 Sessions” and the leadership of the Superior General, the ultimate goal of this secret organization is to “destroy and rebuild the Temple of Solomon, reestablishing the seat of the Pope in Israel.”

Historically, the Jesuit mission has been to eliminate Protestant Christianity throughout the world, with the United States being the last frontier to be conquered. Contrary to the self-proclaimed mission to educate and assist the underprivileged in society, the Jesuits actually worship Lucifer (not Satan) and practice the most sadistic forms of human sacrifice, homosexuality, pedophilia, black magic, and murder.

The Society employs a variety of ruthless tactics to accomplish its long-term goal (of a New World Order which pays homage to their Black Pope). One is carrying out political assassinations of world leaders who refuse to comply with its demands. These assassinations in the U.S. have included presidents (Abraham Lincoln, JFK), cabinet members, congressmen, senators, diplomats, journalists, scientists and religious and business leaders.

For purposes of obfuscation and maintaining a spirit of compliance, the Society of Jesus employs (and finances) the services of the NSA, DHS, FEMA, OSS, ONI, FBI, CIA, DIA, DEA, the Pentagon, the Department of Defense, NASA, the Federal Reserve, the Internal Revenue Service, the Congress, and other Federal agencies as deemed necessary.

Foreign military and intelligence agencies under their control include the German SS, Deutsche Verteidigungs Dienst (underground Abwehr/DVD), the British MI6 and MI5, the Israeli Mossad, NATO, Interpol, the KGB, the Chilean DINA, and even the United Nations, to name a few.

Assassinations are carried out by the aforementioned intelligence agencies and their Mafia partners in the drug and gambling trades, often with collateral assistance from the Knights of Malta, the Freemasons, the Knights of Columbus, and Propaganda Due (P2). Such was the case in the assassination of President John F. Kennedy and some former Popes.

Political leaders, whether duly elected or corruptly appointed, are replaced by dictatorships favorable to the Society. Those governments with concordats are allowed to subsist without threat of war, though that policy often changes when revolutionary movements begin to receive international recognition. Often, the simple refusal to allow the Society to reap the profits of the illegal drug trade is enough to spark a civil war or a clandestine paramilitary incursion.

The Society considers declaring one’s individual sovereignty, freedom of speech, freedom of religion, and civil rights to be anathema to its doctrine while seeking to crush Protestant Christianity, the basis for the creation of the United States. The dismantling of the U.S. government is the key to their ultimate success in the creation of a New World Order.

GHW was obviously recruited to assist the Jesuits with their long-range plans and, as a result, he (and those with whom he did business) profited immensely from his cooperation in the Jesuits’ plans.

Remote control of the Jesuit apparatus is maintained through the establishment of banks, churches, foundations, and institutes of “higher education” in foreign countries. Fordham University, a Jesuit institution, controls the Vatican’s top official in the U.S., John Cardinal O’Connor, Archbishop of New York (at St. Patrick’s Cathedral).

The banks: Numerous researchers have determined who controls the governments of the world and how this control was established and still maintained today. Contrary to the “feel good” biographies published on government-sponsored web sites, in specially-commissioned literary works, and propaganda-laden school books, the central banks of New York City played a crucial role in betraying the United States government and its citizenry.

The sponsorship and control of such institutions is intended to remain shrouded in secrecy. Yet, the writings of G. Edward Griffin (The Creature from Jekyll Island), Webster Tarpley and Anton Chaitkin (George Bush: The Unauthorized Biography) and Kevin Philips (American Dynasty), to name a few, have not only exposed the conspiracies designed to overthrow the American government and establish a “New World Order,” they have laid the groundwork for new research.

Those who are quick to charge “conspiracy theory” or unjustly claim that such exposes are “attacks on one’s religious beliefs” only assist the above-mentioned charlatans in achieving their ultimate goal—world domination.

This research would be considered incomplete without revealing the identity of the consummate international puppet: George Herbert Walker Bush (GHSII/GHWB)

GHSII/GHWB

Skorzeny was emphatic when he made the seemingly outrageous claim that George H. Scherf(f), Jr., was the son of Nikola Tesla’s illegal-immigrant German-born accountant, George H. Scherf(f), Sr.

What Skorzeny did not know, as has been previously surmised, was the correct spelling of his surname at birth. Skorzeny, having been Adolph Hitler’s bodyguard, would have known anyone Hitler knew. It was his job. The photograph depicting the younger, soon-to-become-infamous Nazi war criminals [45] spoke volumes about Skorzeny’s honesty, a quality his associates arguably lacked. Chances are that Skorzeny never actually met GHSI/PSB, so he would not have recognized that GHSI/PSB was operating as a double agent for the Nazi Party. Skorzeny claimed that GHSII/GHWB had been trained as a spy for Adolph Hitler, and it is possible that he never knew that GHSI/PSB was an “imposter.” Neither Hitler, nor GHSI/PSB could have risked such a disclosure. The story about GHSII/GHWB having been “adopted” by GHSI/PSB bears out this fact.

The photographs, which Skorzeny produced as proof, were taken in an Alpine setting common to the northern Alps. The architecture, within the Scherf home and outside the home (from a second photo), are reminiscent of the same region of east-central Germany. How is it, then, that Adolph Hitler recruited the Scherfs for such a daunting task? He was known to have spent time in Berlin, Munich, and other large cities — both in the military and during political campaigns. The plot to enlist the Scherfs was carried out in Dölitzsch, some 20 miles south of Leipzig (recall GHSI/PSB’s declaration to the INS in 1915). To the west of Dölitzsch was the town, Wegeleben, home of Martin Bormann. Bormann posed for a photograph with the Scherf family (see photo), [46] along with Skorzeny and Joseph Mengele, an occasion facilitated by the roles they were all to play as members of Hitler’s SS. All three assisted in the training of the Scherfs, who were neophytes in espionage at the time.

The family of GHSI/PSB however, was not originally from Dölitzsch. They were from the Cuxhaven region of northern Germany, a seaport town near Hamburg. It is at that location the Scherfs would have received their education in German banking, money laundering, and treason—from the Warburgs. The Scherfs’ association with Martin Bormann establishes the foundation (beyond theory or speculation) that they were handpicked and trained by Hitler to operate as spies, drug and arms smugglers, and ”business associates” (money launderers) of the New York central bankers who supported the Nazis, until getting caught in 1941, and shut down in 1942.

Martin Bormann, having risen to a position of great power in the Nazi Party by 1933, established and administered the “Adolph Hitler Endowment Fund of German Industry,” supported by “donations” from successful German entrepreneurs. Bormann also managed all of Hitler’s business affairs and personal finances after gaining a reputation as an assassin and intimidator of trade union organizers. He was one of the most powerful leaders of the Third Reich.

Joseph Mengele, the infamous “Angel of Death,” was known for killing of thousands of those imprisoned at Auschwitz, for performing sadistic biological experiments upon the prisoners in the death camps and for having a penchant for “studying” twins.

Having studied biology at the University of Munich, then working as a research assistant at Frankfurt University Institute for Hereditary Biology and Racial Hygiene, Mengele joined the Sturmabteilung, or “Stormtroopers”—a paramilitary organization for the Nazi Party. His role equally complemented that of Bormann and Skorzeny.

It is apparent from GHSI/PSB’s association with the above men that he was trained by the “best”.

The Bush clan— genealogical records

The published biographies of GHSII/GHWB, son of GHSI/PSB, claim that he was born in Milton, Massachusetts, on June 12, 1924.

In short, he was the son of a man born in 1895 at Columbus, Ohio, that went to a school that did not exist; then went to a school in Newport, Rhode Island, from 1908-1913; after which he was convicted of insubordination on the SS Surrey while working in New Zealand (1914); before joining the Connecticut National Guard in 1916 while attending Yale University from 1913-1917; then receiving three medals ‘for deflecting a missile with a bolo knife,’ while stationed with the American Expeditionary Forces in France, from 1917-1919, during which he and his Skull & Bones buddies from Yale supposedly robbed Geronimo’s grave in 1918; before returning to Columbus, where the shame of his ‘heroism’ forced him to move to St. Louis, where he lived in a boarding house and worked as a ‘warehouse clerk’ or ‘general manager of a hardware company’; until his marriage to Dorothy Walker at Kennebunkport, Maine, in 1921; only to return to work (‘for a few months’) as a salesman for Hupp Products Company (a rubber company owned by SPB) in Columbus, Ohio, in 1923; before accepting a sales position with a rubberized golf-spike manufacturer, Stedman Products Company (also owned by his father) in Braintree, Massachusetts for seven months; only to move to Greenwich, Connecticut, where he began his career with Union Banking Corporation and his father-in-law, GHW.

By calculating the dates contained in the census data below, more anomalies appear in the Bush family history. In general, rounding off the ages of one’s children is a common practice among adults, though children, wanting to be specific about their exact age, will tell you. The ages of GHSI/PSB’s children are all “rounded off” to the nearest year with one exception—Nancy. Someone in the Bush family (most likely Nancy herself) stated her exact age of 4 years and 7/12 to the census taker (an unusual way for an adult to express his/her age). By adding seven months from February 4, we arrive at the approximate date the census was taken—September 4, 1930 (the actual year the census was taken). [47]

When we calculate the age of Walker (was that his preferred name?), who was “born on June 12, 1924,” his age should be “6 years, 2 months.” The census says “age 5.” “Walker,” whoever he is, has suddenly become one year younger (Recall Skorzeny’s contention that GHSII/GHWB was GHSI/PSB “adopted son”). GHSI/PSB (born on May 15, 1895) also has become one year younger, when he should be age 35.

The above-referenced “errors” are attributable to GHSI/PSB, not his children. Below is excerpted from the 1930 Connecticut U.S. Federal Decennial Census, Fairfield Co., Greenwich:

1930 Connecticut, Fairfield Co., Greenwich, ED 134, sheet 4A, line 21

Rel Age Status Birthplace Father’s Birthplace Mother’s Birthplace Bush Prescott S H 34 M 26 Ohio Massachusetts Ohio Dorothy W 28 M 20 Maine Missouri Missouri Prescott S Jr S 7 S Maine Ohio Maine Walker S 5 S Massachusetts Ohio Maine Nancy D 47/12 S New York Ohio Maine (3 servants)

Prescott (the elder) was a Banker

This one census report contains numerous anomalies:

1) The incorrect age of husband GHS1/PSB—It should be 35, not “34,” according to biographical declarations.

2) The incorrect age of wife Dorothy—It should be 29, not “28.”

3) The erroneous birthplace of son Prescott, Jr., which is declared in biographies to be Columbus, Ohio; not “Maine.”

4) The listing of “Walker” as the child who should have been listed as “George” (GHSII/GHWB)

5) “Walker’s” age, which should be 6 years, 2 months; not “5.”

6) The absence of a birthplace for Nancy Bush—in this “official” record and all other known biographical sources.

7) The birthplace of GHSI/PSB’s father (SPB)—it should be “Brick Church, New Jersey,” according to biographical accounts (even though there is no such town as “Brick Church”).

8) The birthplace of Dorothy’s father—It should be “Leeds, England,” not “Missouri.”

After the 1930 census, GHSI/PSB had two more sons, Jonathan James Bush (JJB, May 6, 1931, birthplace unknown) and William Henry Trotter Bush (WHTB, July 14, 1938, Greenwich, CT). [48]

Again, we find that JJB, a “banker” like some of his relatives, had no declared (or accurate) place of birth. Where would one begin looking for such records? The “Jonathan James Bush” biography posted at wikipedia.org mentions his graduation from “Hotchkiss School,” though his name is not included in the list of “Notable Alumni” at the Hotchkiss web site linked through wikipedia. [49]

A link found on the Bush biography page at wikipedia, lists the birth of JJB (again with no birthplace), with a link which returns to the original biography.

Genealogical data is absent from other reliable resources and the most comprehensive of databases, FamilySearch.org, declares that “no such record exists.”

Following in his father’s footsteps, JJB was fined in 1991 for securities violations in Massachusetts and Connecticut. JJB was “busted” again in 2004, when Riggs Bank, of which he was a “director,” was fined $25 million for attempts at thwarting a money laundering investigation of the firm.

The misleading birth records of the Bush family permeate each generation, whether examined before or after GHSI/PSB’s generation. For example, the family biographies claim that SPB (GHSI/PSB’s father) was born at Brick Church, New Jersey, in 1863.

“Brick Church” is not a town, it is a church. There also exists a Brick Church train station, a Brick Church Plaza and, of course, the Brick Church Clubhouse. Should the family now claim (due to this recent revelation) that he was born in the church, that would be as untrue as the genealogical data posted on hundreds of web sites and published in countless literary works. The station was built after the church, as was the plaza. In fact, the Brick Church (actually in East Orange, New Jersey) was built in 1878, 15 years after his proclaimed “birth date,” and not in “Orange.”

In his 1997 book, “George Bush: The Life of a Lone Star Yankee,” author Herbert S. Parmet, a history professor at the University of New York, made a noble, but inconclusive attempt at rectifying the fable about SPB’s birthplace, declaring it to be “Orange, New Jersey”— not quite the same spelling as “Brick Church.” [50]

References continue: In the words of GHSII/GHWB, in reference to his “father’s” early schooling: “Douglas, his public school, was somewhat of a ‘melting pot.’ We had a very large Negro population. We had a very large German population. In fact,” he explained, ” we had representatives in almost every ethnic group in the public school, and I always felt that this gave me a sense of balance about those ethnic problems that was useful to me in later life, and particularly in political life.” [51]

This quotation, attributed to GHSI/PSB, came from GHSII/GHWB. In my opinion, the book is nothing more than a feeble attempt to legitimize the lies behind the true identities of the Bush and Walker families.

Accounts of the Ohio Historical Society differ from these reminiscent, Bush-family explanations. More specifically, “Samuel Prescott Bush had served as a director of the Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland…” and was “a Democrat,” [52] two facts that belie the Republican family portrait and portend his and GHSI/PSB’s involvement with the Nazis, before and during World War II. Researchers attempting to investigate the activities of SPB in the National Archives were told that his records were “burned” to save space. Despite the loss of National Archives records of SPB, there remains sufficient proof that the whole family, on both paternal and maternal sides, was not only sympathetic to the Nazi cause, but were traitors. They are clearly not Americans—they are Nazi infiltrators.

GHSII/GHWB (again)

Well before the end of World War II, Admiral Wilhelm Canaris, head of the Abwehr (defense intelligence) decided to make plans to regroup. It had been determined that Germany was to “lose” the war and the organization was forced to move “underground.” Their long-range plans, described in the “Madrid Circular,” a document discovered after the war, were to covertly infiltrate the United States and eventually take over the country, thus establishing a “1000-year Reich”–without firing a shot.

The Abwehr has since become the “Deutsche Verteidigungs Dienst (German Defense Agency [DVD]).” The agency’s motto is: “Für uns, ist der Krieg niemals vorbei (For us, the war is never over).”

Skorzeny’s account of a “forged birth certificate,” underage enlistment in the Navy (facilitated by his father), and GHSII/GHWB’s abandonment of his two crew members when their damaged navy plane was capable of landing, was a chilling revelation describing the darker side of the navy’s “youngest pilot.”

Biographical accounts of his “heroism” are, again, intended to portray his image as a “war hero,” lest we forget the heroics of his father, PSB—aka GHSI.

Skorzeny and GHSII/GHWB, through ODESSA and Operation Paperclip, formed the CIA by aiding some 50,000 German spies in illegally entering the country, many via Argentina. Canaris, it was reported, had been “hung in the nude” for his role in a plot to assassinate Hitler on July 20, 1944. This story was a ruse, and Canaris resettled in Oklahoma under an alias, Samuel Randall Pittman. Pittman, masquerading as a law professor, found safe haven where he taught law at Oklahoma Baptist University. His house was provided by traitors within the U.S. intelligence community. Pittman’s address was: 426 West Midland Street, Shawnee, Oklahoma, a few blocks from the university. It was no coincidence that the Murrah Federal Building in Oklahoma City was bombed, in an effort to destroy incriminating DVD records, along with documents pertaining to Agent Orange, that was used to defoliate the jungles of Viet Nam.

GHSII/GHWB, a master at staging international political coups, was responsible for organizing and training CIA-backed marksmen, guerillas and drug smugglers. GHSII/GHWB has also been implicated in the Bay of Pigs invasion that preceded the Kennedy assassination. His Zapata Oil Company was used by the CIA as a means of financing and orchestrating political assassinations, arms deals and money laundering.

Some intelligence agencies suspect “DVD” might be an acronym for Deutsche Versicherungs Dienst (German Insurance Agency). Regardless, the DVD, headquartered in Dachau, is the international Nazi Intelligence continuum. [53]

According to intelligence sources, Canaris became ill in 1976. At that time, Henry Kissinger was installed as an “acting” DVD leader. Kissinger was permanently replaced by GHSII/GHWB in 1978.

Reliable intelligence sources have stated that GHSII/GHWB holds a German passport and German citizenship. British intelligence satellites have photographed Scherf (aka George H.W. Bush) attending DVD meetings at Dachau Munich, Germany.

GHSII/GHWB, to his dismay, also appears in a photograph taken at the Texas School Book Depository, Dallas, Texas, on November 22, 1963, after the assassination of President John F. Kennedy. Despite his admitted “failure to recall his whereabouts” on that fateful day, he (as an agent with the CIA) was debriefed by FBI Director J. Edgar Hoover the following day. [54]

In 1993, a little-known document surfaced which described, not only this debriefing, but GHSII/GHWB involvement with the CIA as early as 1960 (Recall Skorzeny’s statement in 1999 that he co-founded the CIA with “George H.W. Bush” at the end of WW II). Incredibly, another “George Bush” who worked at the CIA caused the “confusion,” so GHSII/GHWB escaped suspicion as a participant in the assassination.

Again, when the JFK assassination topic resurfaced in the Nixon Watergate tapes from 1974, there was a recorded discussion referring to “photographs” that would have implicated the CIA and GHSII/GHWB.

GHSII/GHWB, who had worked on Nixon’s election campaign, had also made a telephone call to the Houston office of the FBI, after the assassination, attempting to frame a James Parrott, “possibly a student at the University of Houston,” by stating that “one James Parrott has been talking of killing the President when he comes to Houston.”

GHSII/GHWB then gave the FBI the names of two Harris County Republican Party Headquarters staffers, a “Mrs. Farley” and “Arlene Smith,” as two sources of “additional information regarding the identity of Parrot.” [55]

Here we have three individuals with information regarding the potential assassination of JFK, who knew about this “fact” weeks before the assassination—and the FBI was not notified until hours after the event?

From this perspective, GHSII/GHWB’s inability to recall where he was the day JFK was assassinated is not believable (doesn’t everyone recall where they were the day JFK was assassinated?)

GHSII/GHWB apparently forgave Parrott sometime later when Parrott worked on GHSII/GHWB’s presidential campaign when he ran against Bill Clinton in 1992. The FBI document speaks for itself, as does the photo taken in front of the book depository.

Similar to the dropping of “Trading With the Enemy Act” charges against GHSI/PSB In 1942, this is yet another example of a federal “investigation” involving a member of the “Scherf” clan, designed to give the illusion that the agency was “doing its homework.”

These facts also support the contention that both the FBI and the CIA are controlled by entities capable of “taking out” anyone—including a sitting president in broad daylight with thousands of witnesses—who fails to conform to the “master plan.” President Kennedy had announced his intention to dissolve the Federal Reserve, dismantle the CIA and bust organized crime; President Kennedy was a major threat to the master plan.

Prior to GHSII/GHWB’s meteoric rise in politics, it can be assumed he supervised the drug smuggling operations from the Far East. Numerous accounts from soldiers, military advisors and intelligence officers place him in close proximity to covert operations serving generating seed money for assassinations, the overthrow of foreign governments and to fund secret black-ops programs.

GHSII/GHWB, still using his “Bush” alias, ran for public office in Texas, obtaining a seat in the House of Representatives from 1967-1971.

Less than two months after the resignation of President Richard Nixon, GHSII/GHWB, then Chairman of the Republican National Committee (RNC), was quickly ushered from public scrutiny and appointed Chief of the Liaison Office in Beijing, China, a position he held until Pearl Harbor Day, 1975. He was then promoted to Director of the CIA, the agency for which GHSII/GHWB claims “he had never worked.”

GHSII/GHWB was CIA director from January 30, 1976 through January 20, 1977, or a total of 355 days. Not unlike his stint in Asia during the war in Vietnam, his presence in China probably involved drug smuggling and had little to do with diplomatic relations, outside of drug payoffs, assassinations and money laundering. His return to the U.S. was rewarded with a chairmanship at the First International Bank of Houston, a probable destination for illicit Asian profits.

In 1981, GHSII/GHWB became the vice-President under President Ronald Reagan and knew of the massive funds gathered by Ambassador Leo Emil Wanta’s Ameritrust Groupe, Inc., under the direction of President Reagan, during the financial implosion of the Soviet Union in the late-1980s. GHSII/GHWB then became the 41st president in 1989. During his presidency, President Scherf… er, uh… (aka) President George H.W. Bush, traveled to Hong Kong, demanding trillions of dollars from Wanta and his Chinese partner, Howe Kwong-Kok. [56]

Howe died of poisoning 10 days later, due to their refusal to turn over the money (amassed under Presidential Order 12333) which was slated to be returned to the U.S. Treasury. Today in 2007, the $4.5 trillion tagged settlement funds are currently being used as a financial ping-pong ball in money laundering, Ponzi schemes, derivatives, trusts, pension funds, and offshore accounts, with Bank of America, Wachovia Bank, CitiBank Group, JPMorganChase, Goldman Sachs and Co., Bank of Nova Scotia, Chemical Bank, First Union Bank, banks in Germany, Spain, Holland, England, Grenada, North Vietnam, India, U.S. Treasury Secretary Henry M. Paulson, Department of Homeland Security Secretary Michael Chertoff, a host of Cabinet members, former President Bill Clinton, Senator Hillary Clinton, Vice-President Richard Cheney and President George W. Bush taking turns holding the paddle.

Conclusions

Based upon the “deathbed confession” of Hitler’s bodyguard and master spy/assassin Otto Skorzeny, we were given a clue that George Herbert Walker Bush and his father Prescott Sheldon Bush were not who they pretended to be. By following the clue, we found other clues that began to support the claims of Skorzeny: That PSB is really GHSI and GHWB is really GHSII.

The result of this connect-the-dots research campaign is that the “master plan” for world domination has been exposed beyond a reasonable doubt. Much more can now be researched and written since the master planners are no longer able to hide In the fictitious realms of their propagandized history books and family biographies.

When will those who are “sworn to uphold the law” do so? When will our so-called American patriots finally find the backbone to confront these realities and demand an end to this madness?

Whether we realize it or not, the world is watching, America. What we decide to do about these issues will not only determine our fate, but the fate of the rest of the world. Are we to be led, like sheep, to our slaughter? Or will we finally wake up, get mad, and say, “Enough is enough!”



