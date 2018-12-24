Pullout from Syria and Development in Mexico and Central America

President Trump is beginning to find some room to act upon his actual intentions, having consolidated support in the Senate in the election, making impeachment essentially impossible, while the British Russiagate hoax is crumbling.
In the past 24 hours, Trump struck two blows on the Empire, declaring that all US troops and State Department operatives are being pulled out of Syria, quickly, while also declaring that the US and Mexico will proceed with large-scale joint investment into job-creating programs in the poverty-stricken (and drug-infested) areas of southern Mexico and the Central American nations of Honduras, El Salvador, and Guatemala.
On Syria, the President tweeted: “We have defeated ISIS in Syria, my only reason for being there during the Trump presidency.” His spokesperson confirmed that the pullout will proceed rapidly. According to the New York Times, some Pentagon officials have been fighting tooth and nail to stop him, or at least make it a phased withdrawal, but Trump wouldn’t break. This happened on the same day that the “Astana Group” — Russia, Turkey, and Iran — came to an agreement with the Syrians and the UN to establish a Constitutional Committee to draft a Constitution for a new Syrian political structure. Trump has repeatedly stressed that he is not interested in “regime-change”, in Syria or anywhere else.
On Mexico, Trump has found common ground with the new Mexican president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador on the necessary means to deal with the illegal migration crisis — create jobs. AMLO on Tuesday morning said: “This is a new, different way of dealing with the problem of migration, which addresses the causes. The day is going to come, very soon, in which people are not going to emigrate from Mexico — at least, that is my dream.” The deal agreed to yesterday will approximately double the US planned investment into the region, perhaps exceeding $10 billion.
Now the battle begins to turn this initiative into the start of the giant regional infrastructure program required for defeating the drug cartels and the enormous poverty in the region—such as building the railroad connecting the continents of North and South America proposed since the McKinley administration.
It is precisely this commitment to peace through development, and to cooperation with Russia and China in that vision for the future, which has driven the frantic British Empire effort to bring Trump down. The MI6-fabricated “Russia-collusion” scam has been exposed as an utter fraud, and, even while Mueller and his team continue to manufacture as many potential charges against Trump as possible (none having anything to do with Russia, Mueller’s assigned target), Trump is moving on.
The British Lords let the cat out of the bag on Tuesday, with a report released by the International Relations Committee of the House of Lords, titled “UK Foreign Policy in a Shifting World Order.” As is the way of the Empire, when the current means of wielding world power is destroyed, they do not slink quietly into the night. Their means for the past several decades, since the death of Franklin Roosevelt and John F. Kennedy, has been to use US “brawn” to achieve British imperial policy — fighting colonial wars in Southeast and Southwest Asia, and imposing “IMF conditionalities” to prevent any real development in the former colonies.
The Lord’s report whines that, were Trump to win a second term, “the damage to US/UK relations (the UK’s most important international relationship) will be longer lasting, and the Government will need to place less reliance on reaching a common US/UK approach to the main issues of the day than has been the case in the past.” The danger in this, they add, is that China and Russia also pose a threat to the “rules-based international order” (their euphemism for the British Empire). And India, they add may also get away from their imperial rule.
If we are to seek remedy for what has gone wrong in America, know the true founding of America who enabled it.
We must start with the first founding document of declarations and claims after the Revolutionary War/War of Independence.. This Treaty/Contract is the Primary document we must all understand known as the 1783 Treaty of Peace. The lead negotiator for this Treaty was one of the King’s men, acting Esquire, Mason and named Benjamin Franklin. http://avalon.law.yale.edu/18th_century/paris.asp
Please consider words mean everything and the lack of them can mean much more.
This Treaty is to be read as a binding contract. The Treaty of Paris, formally ending the war, was not signed until September 3, 1783. The Continental Congress, which was temporarily situated in Annapolis, Maryland, at the time, ratified the Treaty of Paris on January 14, 1784. Yes, all the founders knew of this Treaty. The opening claims of the King of England must be understood for what they are.
The Definitive Treaty of Peace 1783
It having pleased the Divine Providence to dispose the hearts of the most serene and most potent Prince George the Third, by the grace of God, king of Great Britain, France, and Ireland, defender of the faith, duke of Brunswick and Lunebourg, Arch-Treasurer and Prince Elector of the Holy Roman Empire etc., and of the United States of America….
Article 1:
His Brittanic Majesty acknowledges the said United States, viz., New Hampshire, Massachusetts Bay, Rhode Island and Providence Plantations, Connecticut, New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Georgia, to be free sovereign and independent states,…
If we won the war and plenary independence then why is the KING made Arch-treasurer and Prince Elector of the United States of America, and why were the people not recognized as free, sovereign and independent? (A most important of all omissions)
At this point the King as Arch-Treasurer controls the Money and Banking plus controller of the Body Politics = their votes as Prince Elector.
There is proof of England’s interference and the fact of the status and capacities of arch-treasurer is presently in full force, affect and effect. This can be supplied as screenshots and pdf from government websites and associated archive links for all listed below..
Read the whole Treaty. Why and how does the FEDERAL RESERVE claim ownership of all American people and their land?
Why were only the Englishmen’s land ownership protected? We must address Allodial Title/Deed for the people. A system of real property law in which individuals may fully own all the rights associated with property and dispose of that property as they wish. The system had been evolving for many centuries, but the theory and the term were first clearly articulated by Thomas Jefferson in 1774, when he argued against an attempted land grab by King George III and used the theory to provide one of the supports for the American Revolutionary War. Contrast the allodial system with the feudal system, in which the sovereign owned all land and could grant usage rights to others, but those rights were revocable at will. See your mortgage documents. We are now listed as Tenants and pay rent in the form of taxes and fees. Don’t pay those taxes and fees, you loose your property and the government seeks another to pay rent.
Ben Franklin and the other King’s men also awarded the King and his heirs in perpetuity a share of all the Gold, Silver and Copper found in America. Not bad for the guys we were taught lost the war.
Why is that lien also legal tender for $28 quadrillion, and where did that legal tender go? Proof of this $ amount is available.
Why did the DEFENSE DEPARTMENT and TREASURY 1789 lien the same, thereby giving validity to the ownership claims?
And – Why, and under what authority, were all Americans declared to be enemies of their own country in 1933? Proof is in a 1933 pdf copy from the FEDERAL RESERVE for proving this fact.
In our future decision making, we shall for the benefit of all people in delivering fair, equal verdicts and remedies apply the guidance from the MAXIMS OF LAW AND EQUITY – THEY ARE THE FOUNDATIONS OF ANY LEGITIMATE AND LAWFUL SOCIETY. Sampling as follows
From a wrong no contract can arise.
False in one thing, false in all things.
It is a fraud to conceal a fraud.
Fraud and deceit should benefit no one.
Fraud and justice never dwell together.
Fraud lies hidden in general expressions.
Fraud is most hateful to law.
He truly acts fraudulently who, observing the letter of the law, eludes its spirit.
In default of the law, the maxim rules.
A mandate of an illegal thing is void.
Remove the foundation, the work falls.
Things grounded upon an ill and void beginning cannot have a good perfection.
When the foundation fails, all fails.
Remember, We the People won the physical war, but the King won it on paper. Therefore, the English, British Empire, Crown and Vatican received the spoils of the war and wrote the history taught in our schools.
At this point we may also consider before moving on to the Constitution and Declaration of Independence, the 1st Act of Congress and the oath taken to the Constitution. Why was the phrase changed in the Preamble/Title when orally repeating the oath of office? Changed from – the Constitution for the United States of America” to “the Constitution of the United States” – substituting FOR to OF and deleting of America. A new oath is to be taken by all after “the Constitution is reviewed for additions and wording changes to be more compatible with modern times and the peoples wishes. Adding a description of what a Republic is and responsibilities to it. We must also rectify another Treaty/Contract that claims America WAS NOT founded on Christian principals. These corrections must be considered if we are to base the Rule of Law on God’s law, Natural Law.
There is a book on The Common law for America as entitled ‘Colonial Law, by Reinsch’, he sums up what the Thirteen Colonies considered to be the final bases for all law in America or ever to be in America… “the colonies were so impressed with the idea of an overruling law of nature that the laws of God and so-called natural laws were regarded as the true laws, and all temporal legislation was considered to be binding only in so far as it was an expression of this natural law”
Yes, back then there were some white hats. James Wilson, the foremost lawyer at the Constitutional Convention, a signer of the Declaration of Independence, and a man who was appointed to the Supreme Court in 1789 by President Washington was well familiar with this legal principal stated above called Natural Law and stated; “Parliament may, unquestionably, be controlled by natural or revealed law, proceeding from divine authority”.
Question? Isn’t a new contract in order? And this contract shall first declare our selves as a sovergn people and recognized by the government, signed by President Trump.
Dow may go to 11,000…..2008 Levels,etc…….Imploding Wall Street
Sunday, December 23, 2018 Rinus Verhagen: Imploding Wall Street in the Week of 24, 27, 28 December 2018? Imploding Wall Street in the week of 24, 27, 28 December 2018?
The checkmate for the Deep State puppets has entered its final phase through inborn stupidity of the Cabal.
The government has now been deactivated by the breaking point to get the cost of the wall approved.
https://www.fin24.com/Economy/World/trump-now-wants-to-fire-fed-boss-jerome-powell-say-insiders-20181222, so all signals are on deep Blood Red.
The Temporary Military Law will make it possible to continue the plan, investors will try to sell their shares and masse, so the stock market can easily drop between 10 and 25% or more further.
All politicians who are not in active service lose their immunity over the period that they have done damage to the US and world population.
This Christmas time will be very special, everyone is at home with his family, and so to be picked up by the US Marshals, there will be no chance to escape, as these people are constantly under surveillance.
The long awaited dismissal of Netanyahu will work like a fire accelerator thanks GESARA.
https://www.haaretz.com/israel-news/.premium-netanyahu-can-t-avoid-criminal-charges-former-state-prosecutor-says-1.6767808
For us, these are the signs that the NWO is losing ground, the remaining NWO structure in the unelected corrupt UN and EU, making frantic attempts to further destroy Europe, pushing through the climate lies based on false foundations.
The unelected EU fascists are now admitting to deliberately replacing Europe’s population to demolish the sovereign states and demanding that the European population pay taxes to the criminals in Brussels.
The European people do not give agreement with an unelected EU, paying a tax to this mafia is therefore no legal basis that would justify this.
To turn the tide, GESARA will prevent the destruction of the economy, free the populations from the game of bankers and politics.
The joke of the whole story is, by fear, the cabal have put their own demise into operation, everything will be revealed, paedophile, corrupt and Satanists among the worldwide 66,568 indictments.
An Audit of the FED will immediately mean the end of the FED, because their books can never be correct as their money consists of hot air, the Petrodollar is completely worthless to Multinationals and the world trade organization.
All criminals will be expropriated from their stolen wealth, Soros, Fake Kings, Vatican, and their political accomplices.
These are beautiful prospects in this time of reflection, December 25 is a day to celebrate the birth of dark to light, but has nothing to do with the actual birth date of Christ.
This deception was caused by the introduction of the Roman Catholic Church by Emperor Constantine in 325 n.C. in Constantinople which became Christian several hundred years later.
The biblical Jesus is 2 years younger than the historical Jesus. He was not born on December 25 in the year 0, but on June 17 in 2 BC. Conclusion: our era started 2 years too late. And moreover, we celebrate Christmas in the wrong season. https://www.quest.nl/artikel/geboortedatum-van-jezus-klopt-niet
We see that there is a constant lie to keep power and to keep the population stupid, in favour of a small core of rulers.
All this will now be changed by the implosion of the FIAT debt money system.
For the Christian population December 25th will be a feast of peace and tolerance, for other religions and atheists only as a turn of the century.
Crime against the world’s population will stop.
I wish all people a peaceful time of reflection and a Merry Christmas holiday.
