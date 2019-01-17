A British Intelligence Fraud Creates the Coup Against Donald Trump

Put now in the larger context of British information warfare and regime change operations directed at Russia and independent thinkers in the United States, Britain, and Western Europe—operations which were put on steroids as of 2014 (operations which we covered in Part II of this Report)—what are we to make of the Christopher Steele dossier on Donald Trump and its use to impact the 2016 elections and the Trump Presidency?

by Barbara Boyd, barbara@lpac-organizers.com

As we shall show, the dossier itself is flat out, totally, and utterly false, a stinking hideous fraud. Christopher Steele himself, in subsequent testimony, has described it as “unverified raw intelligence” and will not vouch for its accuracy. Even its most fervent champions, such as Yahoo’s Michael Isikoff, who met personally with Steele in September of 2016, now doubt the document, which provided the central legends of Russiagate. And, as former House Intelligence Chairman Devin Nunes has repeatedly emphasized, the operations against the Trump Campaign, using the dossier as its investigative backbone, were not run through traditional U.S. channels. Rather, they were run through the traditional channels of British influence in the United States: the CIA and the State Department. All of these operations were coordinated from the Obama White House.

Donald Trump was always the target of an extraordinary and illegal FBI investigation, despite the earlier pretense of a counterintelligence operation directed at Trump campaign volunteers and advisors. The President became an explicit target when he fired James Comey, according to the blaring headline of the January 12, 2018 New York Times. At that point, the New York Times reports, top levels of the FBI decided they had to go after the President of the United States as a covert Russian agent, accusing him, under the circumstances, of treason, since they viewed Russia as the ultimate foreign enemy of the United States. In this crazed atmosphere, having all the earmarks of a coup, an American putsch in legal garb, Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein talked about wearing a wire to set the President up, while others talked about invoking the 25th Amendment.

After the election, Tom Steyer, George Soros, and other Silicon Valley billionaires provided some $70 million in an attempt to put meat on Steele’s fact-free work product. A big part of this exercise is to create enough atmospherics and smoke to prevent the public from concluding that those who believe this crap are stark raving mad and belong in mental institutions rather than having any say in our government. That is also a large part of the function assigned to Special Counsel Robert Mueller.

Belief that the dossier is true requires the assumption that Christopher Steele had some 32 sources inside the Russian government. What they allegedly told him is specific enough in time and content to identify them. You have to further assume that the British government, therefore, was willing to roll up this entire network, since the intention was for the dossier’s wild claims to be published as widely as possible. By all accounts, Britain and the United States together do not have 32 highly placed sources inside the Russian government, nor would they ever make them public in this way or with this very sloppy tradecraft. In fact, they would not engage in such covert intelligence operational malpractice for even one valued source. Upon closer examination, it is clear that the dossier uses aspects of readily available public information, such as the sale of 19% of the energy company Rosneft (the alleged bribe offered to Carter Page for lifting sanctions), to concoct a fictional narrative of high crimes and misdemeanors. There were no “highly placed” Russian sources.

The info war campaign which spread, internationally, the legend that Donald Trump was a Manchurian candidate, involved a small group of individuals in the U.S.—journalists and government officials working or in some way associated with the firm Fusion GPS, British steered networks in the State Department, Obama’s DNI, CIA and FBI chiefs, and the Obama White House. These people had all known each other for years, if not decades, and were skilled in information warfare. In Britain, it involved the intelligence circles of Sir Richard Dearlove, centered in the Henry Jackson Society, Steele’s Orbis Business Intelligence, and the firm Hakluyt, billed as the favored “retirement home” for MI6 spies. The dossier was given credence only because it was backed by very powerful people who insisted that this obvious British hoax must be taken with absolute dead seriousness. Not taking it seriously or speaking out about its obvious flakiness was a career ender in the national security state. These people had one strategic goal in mind: to destroy Trump, the American disrupter, or, at the very least, to undermine his rational desire, expressed throughout his presidential campaign, for better and sane relations with Russia.

A much larger group of partisan officials and journalists were willing to leave their brains and morals behind in an all or nothing effort to defeat, neuter, or remove Donald Trump, even if it resulted in a deranged and mounting national hysteria about Russia, a hysteria which now champions war against both Russia and China. As we said at the outset, the British operation had two goals. Though they continue to rage and wield their knifes, they have yet to succeed in removing Donald Trump. But, as the House of Lords and Richard Dearlove emphasize, this remains a central British strategic goal. In the meantime, a large section of our population and most in Congress, are nuts about Putin and Russia, blocking every effort the President has undertaken to improve relations. According to the Lords, this is facilitated by Trump’s own cabinet and a fawning, Anglophilic Congress. So, with respect to that second goal, creating a McCarthyite war fever infecting official Washington and a large portion of the population of the United States, the British and their toadies can say, “mission accomplished.” At least for now.

The Richard Dearlove Network of Networks and the British Push

The Steele Dossier and the Integrity Institute involve the same British intelligence networks revolving around Sir Richard Dearlove, the former head of MI6. Dr. Victor Madeira, one of the key staffers at the Integrity Institute used to work directly for Dearlove and Sir Christopher Andrew at the Cambridge Intelligence Forum. In 2014, then DIA chief Michael Flynn was invited to visit that forum and chatted about Russian intelligence history with a Russian graduate student and historian there. Christopher Steele was at the same event. So was Stefan Halper, the close friend of Dearlove who subsequently worked with the CIA and British intelligence in entrapment operations targeting Trump volunteers George Papadopoulos, Carter Page, and Sam Clovis. In 2014, Halper and others claimed that Flynn was compromised by a Russian historian and spread their absolutely false bilge throughout the trans-Atlantic intelligence community in an effort which many believe led to Flynn’s firing by Barack Obama. Flynn’s real sin was his confrontation of the Obama Administration and the British for using terrorists to fight the Assad regime in Syria, highlighting their other alliances with Islamic terrorist groups, and for insisting that Russia could be a valuable ally in the war on terror and on other fronts.

Andrew Wood (the former UK Ambassador to Russia, a friend of Dearlove, and an advisor to Christopher Steele’s Orbis Business Intelligence Company) is listed as a Specialist Team Member of the Integrity Institute. Drew Foxall of the Henry Jackson Society, where Dearlove is the leading light, is listed as a member of the “inner core” of the Institute.

Both the Integrity Initiative and Christopher Steele traffic in intelligence lies targeted at Russia, and both employ the media echo chamber to legitimize these lies through media retainers and witting government accomplices. Among the specializations which have been, at one point or another, listed as special skills of Steele’s Orbis Business Intelligence are, “creating public opinion groundswells,” and “delivering targeted political campaigns.” Richard Dearlove is an old hand at such operations. While leading MI6, Dearlove infamously vouched for the doctored dossier which said that Saddam Hussein had weapons of mass destruction, collaborating with the CIA’s George Tenet on one of the most deadly intelligence lies in the last century.

Christopher Steele has a similar, albeit less developed pedigree. He was the MI6 case officer for Alexander Litvinenko, a Russian defector who worked for the Russian oligarch Boris Berezovsky, and took up residence in Britain. Litvinenko was murdered, using polonium poison, in 2006. Berezovsky, after making millions of dollars looting Russia, fled to London and went to war against Putin on behalf of MI6. It is not a stretch to opine that Steele also ran Berezovsky’s operations. Prior to his murder, Litvinenko was characterized as Berezovsky’s “bomb thrower” against Putin.

Steele instantly blamed Litvinenko’s murder on Putin and obviously had a role in the orchestrated and notorious death bed statements by Litvinenko which did the same. The death bed statement was drafted by another Berezovsky associate, Alex Goldfarb, a former George Soros employee. It was further massaged by Bell, Pottinger, the disgraced British public relations firm famous for such contracts as its $540 million effort for the CIA making fake al-Qaeda propaganda films for the war in Iraq. The British government didn’t bite, and instead indicted a sole Russian for the crime, not the Russian state. In the wake of the Ukraine coup, the Litvinenko case was revived for propaganda purposes. The new British review lasted two years, ending in January 2016 and charging that Russia and Putin were “probably” responsible for the murder. The report used the word “probably” 35 times with respect to its major findings. Litvinenko’s father blames organized crime associates of Berezovsky for the murder. Berezovsky himself was suicided in 2013.

Dearlove mentored Steele in Orbis’s operations and specifically worked with him on the Trump dossier operation, vouching for and hyping Steele’s claims throughout the Five Eyes intelligence community. Dearlove is also associated with Hakluyt. Hakluyt is named after Richard Hakluyt, the geographer and retainer of the British East India Company known for his work promoting the colonization of America by the British. Stefan Halper, the MI6/CIA asset deployed to entrap Trump campaign volunteers George Papadopoulos and Carter Page in London, is an advisor to Hakluyt and a long-time professional colleague of Steele. Alexander Downer, the High Commissioner of Australia to the United Kingdom, was on Hakluyt’s Board and played a significant role in the operations against Papadopoulos which the FBI incredibly claimed as the investigative predicate for their investigation of Trump. Luke Harding, who wrote the book Collusion to legitimize Steele’s dossier, has served for a very long time as Steele’s publicist and scribe while conducting similar trysts with other major British intelligence figures. Harding has worked with both Hakluyt and Orbis. Similarly, Pablo Miller, the MI6 handler of Sergei Skripal, has worked with Steele since their days in MI6 and also worked with Hakluyt. Finally, the mysterious Maltese professor, Joseph Mifsud, whose job was to flip Papadopoulos, by giving him a job in London and then offering the Trump Campaign access to Putin’s inner circle, runs in the very same intelligence networks. Claire Smith, the member of the Joint UK intelligence committee famously photographed and working with Mifsud, reportedly worked with Christopher Steele in Afghanistan.

Luke Harding has just finally been exposed. He wrote a completely fabricated story in the London Guardian on November 27, 2018, saying that Paul Manafort met with Julian Assange of Wikileaks several times in London, presumably concerning the Wikileaks publication of emails liberated from Clinton Campaign Manager John Podesta, and the Democratic National Committee in 2016. Harding’s story was widely debunked as a complete fabrication. The narrative blaming Russia hackers for liberating truthful documents from the DNC and Podesta and providing them to WikiLeaks, is, of course, the foundational fake story concerning Trump-Russia collusion.

Operation Trump/Putin Commences

We now know that the chronologies presented about the Steele dossier operation in various official reports are off by many months, missing the early collaboration. Judicial Watch has unearthed documents using the FOIA which show that Steele was being paid as an FBI source as of February 2016.

Steele told the New Yorker’s Jane Mayer that in April 2016, the month that his U.S. employer, Fusion GPS, was hired by Clinton and the DNC to produce dirt on Trump, he had just “finished a special investigation called Project Charlemagne,” for a “private client.” Mayer writes: “It involved a survey of Russian interference in the politics of four members of the European Union—France, Italy, the United Kingdom, and Germany—along with Turkey, a candidate for membership. The report chronicles persistent, aggressive political interference by the Kremlin: social-media warfare aimed at inflaming fear and prejudice, and ‘opaque financial support’ given to favored politicians… The Kremlin’s long-term aim, the report concludes, was to boost extremist groups and politicians at the expense of Europe’s liberal democracies. The more immediate goal was to ‘destroy’ the E.U., in order to end the punishing economic sanctions that the E.U. and the U.S. had imposed on Russia after its 2014 political and military interference in Ukraine.” This is the same type of bilge which was being ground out by the Institute for Statecraft and the Integrity Initiative prior to the Brexit vote in Britain in June of 2016.

In late 2015, by his own account, John Brennan’s British friends began flooding him with reports of Trump/Russia financial and intelligence flows aimed at helping Trump’s election. The first source of such information was, allegedly, Estonia, a player in NATO’s StratCom information warfare initiative. According to Brennan and others, the Brits persistently demanded investigations of Trump in order to save the “special relationship.” In the March-April timeframe, Brennan convened a task force, an act of very questionable legality, at CIA headquarters to “investigate” this garbage. At the same time, Fusion GPS/Christopher Steele were being hired by the Clinton Campaign and the DNC. Entrapment operations targeting Carter Page, George Papadopoulos, and other tangential Trump campaign figures were initiated. In the case of Page and Papadopoulos, these operations were mostly done on British soil. There were repeated offers of “dirt on Hillary Clinton from Russia,” “Hillary Clinton’s missing emails,” and for meetings with Putin or other Russian officials. These offers were dutifully conveyed back to the Trump Campaign, creating the documentary email chain necessary to justify further investigation.

Paul Manafort, who served as Trump’s campaign chairman for a few months in 2016, was intensely investigated at the same time, for corruption surrounding his activities in Ukraine on behalf of deposed President Yanukovych. These investigations were led by Alexandra Chalupa at the DNC and supported by official Ukrainian intelligence sources as well as the heavily British penetrated Free Russia network of NGOs. Michael Isikoff of Yahoo served as Chalupa’s publicist.

In April, the initial Trump/Russia collusion stories began to appear in the press. Thanks to Lee Smith’s excellent re-examination of the Steele dossier chronology at The Federalist, we know that the echo chamber of Trump-Russia stories (New York Magazine, Slate, and two in Politico) began right after the DNC and Clinton hired Fusion GPS.

During late 2015 through May 2016, according to the timeline provided to Robert Mueller by CrowdStrike and the DNC, and swallowed whole by him, Russian military intelligence, the GRU, was hacking files from the DNC and various Clinton operatives, including Clinton’s campaign manager, John Podesta. In June of 2016, the Guccifer 2.0 persona appeared on the web sharing emails he alleged he had hacked from the Clinton Campaign and the DNC and referring people to the DC Leaks website and Wikileaks for the documents. We have previously documented that this was the great Russian hack that wasn’t. Creation of the fabricated persona, Guccifer 2.0, was accompanied by a media campaign typified by a phony New York Times story which appeared on June 12, 2016. It claimed that Wikileaks founder Julian Assange had told Britain’s ITV that he had the emails and hoped that they would harm Clinton’s campaign and that he planned to release them in conjunction with the Democratic Party Convention. Assange made no such statement about harm to Clinton or timing in the ITV interview.

On July 25, Anne Applebaum, she of the Integrity Initiative and the Center for European Policy Analysis, weighed in wearing her Washington Post “journalist” hat. She scolded people for being too interested in the content of the emails (namely Clinton campaign operatives openly conspiring to sabotage Bernie Sanders’ campaign and Clinton herself fawning all over Wall Street executives for big bucks). Applebaum instructed her readers to divert their gaze from such glaring true facts and to focus, instead, on the claim that it was the evil Ruskies who obtained this information. She cataloged her claims of Russian electoral interference in Eastern Europe in support of this argument. The same day, Thomas Rid, one of the Dearlove network’s very own “security experts” weighed in from King’s College, Oxford, saying the evil Ruskies had crossed a “red line.” Steele’s dossier, also of course, immediately attributed responsibility for the DNC email publications to a conspiracy between the Russians and the Trump campaign in memos he produced and circulated at the same time.

The Trump Tower entrapment operation also occurred in June 2016. It involved an elaborate operation in which the State Department issued an extremely unusual business visa to Russian lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya. Employees of Fusion GPS were directly involved in the meeting. The State Department’s chief Russia intelligence “expert” Robert Otto tracked the entire process, working with Kyle Parker (the Congressional author of the Magnitsky Act), and, reportedly, Michael Weiss of the Henry Jackson Society, the Institute for Modern Russia, and the Daily Beast. The Trump Campaign was baited with alleged dirt about Clinton from Russian state sources in the email chain setting up the meeting. The meeting itself, however, was a bust. As a result, it was only made public amidst Russiagate investigations in 2017.

During the first week of July, Christopher Steele officially met with his FBI “handler” Michael Gaeta in London. The meeting was brokered by Victoria Nuland at the State Department. Jonathan Winer, Steele’s long-time friend and John Kerry’s go-to aide at the State Department, was also on top of Steele’s memos and briefings, including Putin’s alleged compromise of Trump based on sexual entrapment. Winer is the inventor of the idea of the Magnitsky Act sanctions that have done much to completely poison US–Russian relations.

Shortly after Steele met with Gaeta, a Wall Street Journal reporter texted Carter Page asking whether he had met with Igor Sechin, a Russian energy executive and Putin ally, to discuss “energy deals and the possibility of the U.S. government lifting sanctions.” This is straight out of Steele’s July 19 memo. NBC’s discredited national security reporter, Brian Ross, interviewed Sergei Millian, having been directed to him by Fusion GPS’ Glenn Simpson as the source of Steele’s most salacious sexual allegations concerning Trump.

By the end of July, the FBI had officially opened its unprecedented Cross-Fire Hurricane counter-intelligence investigation of the Trump Campaign. It focused on four targets: Michael Flynn, Paul Manafort, Carter Page, and George Papadopoulos. This investigation had obviously already been going on informally for months before. Remember, John Brenna’s CIA task force, the State Department, and British intelligence had all been highly active for months. Reportedly, the FBI liaison to Brennan’s task force was Peter Strzok. But despite everything which had gone on before the FBI opened its official investigation, Strzok told his mistress, FBI attorney Lisa Page, that there was “still no there, there” concerning Trump and Russia. Yet, the first stage of the British operation had succeeded. There was now an open FBI investigation, with the preposterous Steele dossier providing the actual investigative backbone. The FBI investigation provided a “news hook” and credibility for further stories pumping Steele’s wild and unsubstantiated claims.

To understand the reach of this propaganda operation in the U.S., it is important to understand Steele’s American employer, Fusion GPS. Bruce Ohr, the now demoted third man in the U.S. Department of Justice Criminal Division hierarchy, is married to Nellie Ohr, who worked for Fusion. Both Ohrs had a longstanding relationship with Christopher Steele and Glenn Simpson based on investigations of Russian organized crime dating back decades. Lisa Page, Andrew McCabe’s lawyer at the FBI and Peter Strzok’s mistress, had previously worked for Bruce Ohr for five years. Neil King, Jr., who works for Fusion, is married to Shailagh Murray, who was Barack Obama’s senior policy adviser at the White House, having previously worked for years for Vice-President Biden. Otherwise most of Fusion’s staff is composed of former reporters for major national newspapers who know how to feed tips and hot stories to their former friends or those they hire to put bylines on the propaganda ordered up by their clients. A major client for Fusion’s products has always been law enforcement. It is a major drop point for feeding and amplifying stories planted by the intelligence community out to its network of journalists. It has had a “professional relationship” with Christopher Steele’s Orbis Business Intelligence in Britain since 2010, and perhaps other entities associated with Sir Richard Dearlove.

No Summer Vacation in Campaign Season

In late August 2016, John Brennan briefed the Gang of Eight—the Speaker and Minority leaders of the House and Senate, and the heads of the Senate and House Intelligence Committees—about Steele’s reports, deliberately interrupting their summer vacations and Washington’s traditional dead month, with urgent calls on secure telephone lines. According to Brennan’s testimony to Congress, he did this with the explicit approval of President Obama. Brennan, of course, never did anything in this operation without discussing it with Obama.

It was obvious that Brennan’s briefing would leak, and it did. On August 27, Senator Harry Reid published a letter he wrote to FBI Director Comey noting that the FBI was investigating allegations of Trump/Russia collusion, featuring Steele’s allegations about Carter Page among others, and demanding that the FBI tell the American people about their investigation. Reid says that Brennan blessed this letter. Evidence available to the Republican-led House of Representatives committees investigating Russiagate indicates that top officials at the FBI were also aware that the Reid letter was orchestrated. In all probability, it had two purposes: to convince saner FBI and DOJ officials to drink the British Kool-Aid, while, at the same time, circulating the “Trump is a Manchurian candidate” meme to the public in order to directly impact the upcoming November election. In September, Steele himself briefed reporters from the New York Times, the Washington Post, Yahoo News, Mother Jones, CNN, and the New Yorker. Nonetheless, no one immediately saluted this unsubstantiated crap except for Yahoo News’ Michael Isikoff, Glenn Simpson’s long-time friend, who was already enmeshed in the Manafort “investigation.”

In September, Steele met personally with Jonathan Winer, providing with a detailed briefing and copies of his memos. Winer, in turn, gave Steele copies of memos written by Clinton operative and dirty trickster Cody Shearer designed to corroborate Steele’s crazy claims about Trump’s sexual conduct.

On September 23, Michael Isikoff published what he called a bombshell story about Carter Page and the Russians, which went on to recite, verbatim, Steele’s allegations about Carter Page. Isikoff attributed this to “a well-placed Western intelligence source.” The Clinton campaign jumped all over Isikoff’s story, spinning its own opposition research as a government investigation into Donald Trump. Jennifer Palmieri, the campaign’s communications director, took to television the next day to tout the Isikoff story and cite “U.S. intelligence officials” concerns about Trump and Russia only six weeks prior to the election.

The FBI used Isikoff’s article as corroborative of Christopher Steele’s claims about Page in a FISA application for a surveillance warrant targeting Page. It never informed the Court that Isikoff’s article was not corroborative of Steele; it was Steele himself speaking to Isikoff. It never informed the court that Steele had been hired to produce this crap by Hillary Clinton’s campaign.

Also, in October 2016, Steele visited the State Department conducting a full-scale briefing for officials and a select group of journalists there. He provided handouts to the audience. In October, David Corn published another iteration of the “Trump is Putin’s puppet” meme in Mother Jones. Now, however, the obvious tack Steele was taking of using the FBI to buttress his propaganda campaign became too much for even some in the FBI. He was fired, but continued his relationship with top levels of the FBI by continuing to brief then Associate Deputy Attorney General Bruce Ohr, who, in turn, continued to brief the FBI.

The FISA warrant turned Page into a walking microphone into Trump campaign circles. FISA warrants allow agencies to surveil not only an immediate target, but anyone the target contacts and anyone those people then contact—so-called “two-hop” surveillance. It is pretty obvious that this counterintelligence investigation was also employing surveillance under Executive Order 12333, which is far more pervasive than that allowed by FISA. The FBI had had Page on its radar for years, based on his cooperation in a previous espionage investigation in which he was the Russian target and based upon his continuing loud defense of the Russian state. They had interviewed him again in March, prior to his association with the Trump campaign. Since he has never been charged with anything, it is likely the FBI and Steele considered Page a useful tool, based on his prior involvements, around which to build the fake Trump/Russia collusion charges.

Trump Gets Elected: Now It’s War

In the runup to Trump’s inauguration, the White House, Christopher Steele, the Clinton Campaign and the State Department/National Endowment for Democracy networks which had been part of the initial round of Russiagate, kicked into high gear. We know that Samantha Power, Cass Sunstein’s wife, went into a mad round of unmasking classified intercepts of Trump transition activities at the White House for purposes of attacking the incoming President. We know that Obama signed new regulations, allowing for widespread distribution of classified intelligence intercepts throughout the government, knowing that it would result in massive and untraceable leaks. This mass distribution included intercepts made under E.O. 12333 and may very well be the source of many of the transcripts now being used by Robert Mueller’s team to trap and elicit pleas from those they have indicted. We know that the Clinton campaign and Fusion GPS went into a full mobilization on the Trump/Russia collusion story hoping to sway the electoral college vote against Trump and portray Trump’s victory as the result of Russia tampering with votes. We know from remarks by the Integrity Initiative’s Evelyn Farkas on Morning Joe, that Farkas and others were dumping their accumulated manure on Trump and Russia, including info war “weaponization” of classified intercepts, into Congress. They claimed that their criminal abuse of classified information was justified, according to Farkas, in order to prevent a “coverup” by the incoming Trump Administration.

At the same time, Christopher Steele and Richard Dearlove were mapping their next moves. At the Halifax Security Forum in mid-November, Senator John McCain ran into Sir Andrew Wood. Some say McCain ran into Dearlove himself a few days earlier. Wood briefed McCain on Steele’s work, and McCain immediately dispatched his aide, David Kramer to London to meet with Steele and obtain the dossier. There is, however, substantial reason to view this widely publicized account of McCain and Kramer’s involvement as highly incomplete.

Robert Otto, the State Department’s chief Russia intelligence guy had his email accounts leaked in 2017 as the result of a claimed hack by someone using the name “Johnnie Walker.” The posted hacked emails don’t just show Otto’s involvement in the Trump Tower meeting. They also show extensive correspondence with David Kramer, Andrew Wood, and a host of Chatham House, and British and Australian intelligence operatives about Trump and Russia as the operation against Trump evolved throughout 2016. Kramer was then leading McCain’s Institute for International Leadership. He is a former member of the infamous and disgraced Project for a New American Century, the chief propaganda group for war in the Middle East. He is also a long-time State Department/National Endowment for Democracy cold warrior who violently hates both Trump and Russia.

According to the court record in the Gubarev v. BuzzFeed lawsuit in the Southern District of Florida, on November 30, Kramer was tasked by McCain to provide the FBI and CIA with the dossier, after Kramer met with Steele in London and obtained the dossier, subsequently, from Glenn Simpson. In the next few days Kramer met with Victoria Nuland and Celeste Wallander, the Senior Director for Russian Affairs at Obama’s National Security Council. Both of them said that they were all in concerning Steele’s work and had been, and that the dossier was to be taken very, very seriously. In the meantime, on December 6, Christopher Steele wrote his final report, providing it to David Kramer, an unnamed senior British intelligence official, Celeste Wallander, Representative Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill) and House Speaker Paul Ryan’s Chief of Staff, John Burks. Then on December 29, David Kramer leaked the entirety of the dodgy dossier to BuzzFeed reporter Ken Bensinger.

On January 5, 2017, the Obama Administration put forth its phony “assessment” that Russia had intervened in the American election to defeat Hillary Clinton and elect Donald Trump. A two-page classified summary of the Steele dossier was attached to that piece of nonsense and was used to reach the conclusions in this “Intelligence Community Assessment.” James Comey briefed Donald Trump on the contents of the dossier at a meeting at Trump Tower on January 6, 2017, confronting the President-elect with claims of sexual compromise by the Russians in what Comey actually referred to as his “J. Edgar Hoover” moment. Comey never told the President that his campaign had been, in fact, the target of this filthy operation. Based on leaks from James Clapper, CNN published reports about the dossier and compromise of the incoming President of the United States on January 10, followed by BuzzFeed’s publication of the entire Steele dossier the next day.

As a result, the incoming President of the United States was successfully portrayed to the American public and the world, as a sexually compromised and blackmailed puppet of Vladimir Putin. In his Congressional testimony, James Comey makes clear that he followed that up by staging a series of encounters with Trump, planned by what he called a “murder board” of his close circle at the upper levels of the FBI, each of them designed to entrap the President. He recorded each of these encounters in “contemporaneous” memoranda, which for evidentiary purposes, have an advantage over wiretaps. Such memos are considered to be high grade evidence. And, they are much easier to manipulate than wires. According to Comey, these classified and unclassified pieces of fiction were leaked to the press, after Comey was fired, to provide the justification for Robert Mueller’s appointment as Special Prosecutor.

A Final Note on Steele’s Fakery

Lee Smith in his January 2 Federalist article, contends, with documentary evidence, that much of the dossier is simply drawn from public source postings, some of which are foreign language publications, with embellishments by Steele to change actual events into nefarious crimes. In other words, there are no real Russian sources. Others have made a similar comment about the dossier’s most salacious and incendiary allegation, that Trump cavorted with prostitutes in Moscow who urinated on the bed in which the Obamas had slept. This seems to be simply a rejiggered revival of 2009 British propaganda stories about former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi spending the night with a prostitute in a hotel room in Rome and “defiling” a bed in which Putin had slept. No one ever said that the British are original. The fact that anyone bought this junk, ever, is a testament to how very, very stupid and decadent many have become.