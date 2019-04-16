Trump Seeks Carter’s Advice Regarding China’s Rise Amidst US Bankruptcy

Donald Trump has tried everything he can, even colluding lately with the Deep State in its regime change strategies, without achieving the intended results, just to keep his campaign promise of Making America Great Again. Quite the contrary, in fact, as the targets overtly defy every move the US makes, whether in the Middle East or in Latin America.

Just recently, the emerging leader of a Unified Libya is inching his way to Tripoli, in defiance to his former friends at Langley, Virginia. Venezuela has withdrawn from the US rubber stamp known as the Organization of American States.

Everyone, who’s got the balls, is leaving the US orbit and have joined the China-led OBOR project to connect the entire Eurasian landmass to other continents.

So dire is the situation in the West that the Deep State needed a strong diversion by rearresting Wikileaks’ Julian Assange, and burning down Notre Dame?

Might be the case because the New Zealand white supremacist attack on the Muslim community died down too quickly.

Domestically, more retail companies are closing their outlets across the nation, while the banking system wants to impose regulation on cryptocurrencies for the final phase of the AI-based control grid automation.

As online shopping continues to grow, another 75,000 stores could close by 2026, says investment bank UBS. When everyone is buying goods online, it’s always a two-way street between the peoples’ convenience and the State’s fully automated surveillance system. What are they going to do with all that data?

Already, we have seen how Google’s AI algorithm classified the Notre Dame fire as conspiratorial.

Going back, Pompous Pompeo and his ilk are the new celebrity geopolitical laughingstocks of the world that Trump must have revolted on their every presence in the White House.

So, he decided to grab his phone one lonely night, and consulted the man who “normalized diplomatic relations with China in 1979.”

President Donald Trump called former President Jimmy Carter for the first time this weekend. Carter revealed that news during his regular Sunday school lesson at his home church, Maranatha Baptist Church in Plains, Georgia, on Sunday morning. Earlier this year former President Carter sent President Trump a letter with some advice about managing the U.S.-China relationship. Carter oversaw the normalization of diplomatic relations between the countries 40 years ago. And on Saturday evening, Trump called Carter to talk about it. It was the first time they’d spoken, Carter said. He said Trump said he is particularly concerned about how China is “getting ahead of us.” Carter agreed that’s true. “And do you know why? I normalized diplomatic relations with China in 1979. Since 1979 do you know how many times China has been at war with anybody? None. And we have stayed at war,” he said. The U.S., Carter said, has been at war for all but 16 years of its 242-year history. (China and Vietnam actually fought a brief border war in early 1979, weeks after normalization of U.S.-China relations.) He called the United States “the most warlike nation in the history of the world,” because of a tendency to try to force others to “adopt our American principles.” Carter suggested that instead of war, China has been investing in its own infrastructure, mentioning that China has 18,000 miles of high-speed railroad. “How many miles of high-speed railroad do we have in this country?” Zero, the congregation answered. “We have wasted I think $3 trillion,” Carter said of American military spending. “… It’s more than you can imagine. China has not wasted a single penny on war and that’s why they’re ahead of us. In almost every way. “And I think the difference is if you take $3 trillion and put it in American infrastructure you’d probably have $2 trillion leftover. We’d have high-speed railroad. We’d have bridges that aren’t collapsing, we’d have roads that are maintained properly. Our education system would be as good as that of say South Korea or Hong Kong. “I wasn’t comparing my country adversely to China,” Carter qualified. “I was just pointing that out because I happened to get a phone call last night.” He said he understood that Trump is worried about China surpassing the U.S. as the world’s top economic superpower. “I don’t really fear that time, but it bothers President Trump and I don’t know why. I’m not criticizing him — this morning,” Carter said to laughs from the audience. The White House confirmed the conversation in a statement released Monday. https://www.wabe.org/president-trump-calls-president-carter-to-talk-china/

The Philippine president knows whose gold it is that is stashed for a long time at Fort Knox.

(CNN Philippines, August 29) — The President said the Marcos family, through a spokesperson, offered to turn over part of their questionable wealth. “Sabi nila [They said], they’ll open everything, and properly return ‘yung nakita lang [what is found],” President Rodrigo Duterte said during the mass oath-taking of government officials and appointees Tuesday. However, Duterte clarified the family will turn over only a small amount of the wealth. “Sabi niya, baka makatulong, pero hindi ito malaki. ‘But we are ready to open and bring back’, sabi niya, ‘pati ‘yung a few gold bars.’ Hindi ganoon kalaki, it’s not the Fort Knox, it’s just a few, but sabi nila isauli nila,” he said. [Translation: It might help, but it’s not much. But we are ready to open and bring back, he said, even a few gold bars. It’s not that large, it’s not the Fort Knox, it’s just a few, but they said they would return it.] Duterte said the Marcos family kept the wealth because their patriarch, former President Ferdinand Marcos, was only “protecting the economy”. http://nine.cnnphilippines.com/news/2017/08/29/Duterte-Marcoses-offer-to-turn-over-part-of-their-wealth.html

If the Global Reset happens today, Americans really need to ask their leadership where did their own gold bullion went if not to Elysium.

No, it’s not fictional, but a documentary, and everyone’s really a victim of the real forces behind the Vatican.

Trump also knows this, but he still cannot decide whether to disclose the Whole Truth to the world, which should make him less special as all Kings and Queens will be, when these exotic technologies are finally released for all the people of the world to partake upon with.

