Recent Events Suggest Something Big is Coming

A combination of geopolitical movements is pointing to a highly coordinated plan of action to end the rule of negative forces that have ruled the planet for millennia.

These events are scheduled evidently for maximum impact, like so:

Just a few hours ago, the train carrying North Korean leader Kim Jong Un arrived at the Vladivostok terminal without incident. He was welcomed by Putin’s representatives and honor guards.

We cannot speculate about the covert objectives of his summit with Vladimir Putin, but satellite data are said to indicate that North Korea is rebuilding a nuclear testing site for a possible first missile test in 15 months.

Yesterday, the 8th Moscow Conference of International Security [MCIS], or global security summit against Deep State terror, begun its 3-day discussions on “arms control systems.” Yes, the flow of arms to terror cells worldwide must be monitored and mitigated before another catastrophic events endangering the lives of civilians could happen.

#Zakharova: On April 24, Sergey #Lavrov will take part in the annual #Moscow Conference on International Security organised by @mod_russia pic.twitter.com/kB7NQiQD3V — MFA Russia 🇷🇺 (@mfa_russia) April 18, 2019

Middle Eastern issues to be the main topic at Moscow Conference on International Security (23-25 of April 2019) 🚩https://t.co/tEt7WsQ1xK

Weapons and equipment seized from militants in #Syria🇸🇾 to be shown at the Conference🚩https://t.co/b2yIEXahhE More ➡️https://t.co/byZ1zeHzLo pic.twitter.com/9cMp0p8TDY — Russia in USA 🇷🇺 (@RusEmbUSA) March 24, 2019

Topics for discussion include security for Asia, Africa and Latin America, the suspended Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF) between Russia and the United States, terrorism and illegal migration in Northern Africa as well as reconstruction and the return of refugees in Syria and Iraq.

What is very significant about the MCIS summit is that it is expanding in size and influence around the globe.

According to Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, delegations from 95 countries, as well as 30 defense ministers, 15 general staff chiefs and deputy defense ministers are attending the event.

This means that no longer are countries afraid to express their desire for a more constructive engagement, in a clear defiance of the aggressive rhetorics coming from the US State Department.

It is reported that high-profile participants include Chinese State Councilor and Defense Minister Wei Fenghe, Iranian Defense Minister Amir Hatami, Indian Defense Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Pakistani Defense Minister Khurram Dastgir Khan, Vietnam’s Defense Minister Ngo Xuan Lich, Singapore’s Minister for Education and Second Minister for Defense Ong Ye Kung, and South African Defense Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula.

“A thing to note is that the forum’s popularity has been growing with every year,” Shoigu said on Monday.

The conference is so effective that it has prevented any new regime change efforts, and false flag operations of the same magnitude as the WTC 911, since its establishment in 2012.

Remember, it was in September 30, 2015, or a little more than 2 years after the first MCIS summit, when the Russian forces started bombing ISIS/ISIL controlled territories in Syria and today’s MCIS summit is the first one to happen post-ISIS/ISL era.

Adding to this is the recent advances of Gen. Haftar’s Army into the Libyan capital of Tripoli to force the UN Security Council to recognize a bigger force that will have the biggest change of reuniting Libya under one government, all against the wishes of the Central Intelligence Agency and MOSSAD ISIS terrorists.

A year ago, Libyans showed their preference for Gen. Haftar to be the new leader, instead of the Deep State appointed president of Tripoli.

Here’s why…

In celebrating the founding of the Chinese Navy, Chinese President and Chairman of the Central Military Commission Xi Jinping attended a multinational fleet review in Qingdao on Tuesday to mark the 70th anniversary. Heads of over 60 naval delegations inspected the fleet together.

The annual One Belt One Road Summit will also happen this week, so we can expect more positive surprises from that event.

Exercises and summits like these send a very strong message to the West that peaceful cooperation is the new normal, and hegemonic tendencies are shunned by the rest of the world and even by Western citizens alike.

What this all means is that both Russia and China are not isolated from the rest of the world, nor is Iran, as Western media would like to portray. In fact, South Korea, one of two East Asia-based high financiers of the Criminal Cabal, is sending a delegation to the United States to seek an extension of waivers which Washington ended on Monday with the aim of bringing Iran’s oil exports to zero.

Iran is not backing down either…

“We believe that Iran will continue to sell its oil. We will continue to find buyers for our oil and we will continue to use the Strait of Hormuz as a safe transit passage for the sale of our oil,” Zarif said, speaking in New York on Wednesday at the Asia Society.” “If the United States takes the crazy measure of trying to prevent us from doing that, then it should be prepared for the consequences. If the US wants to enter the Strait of Hormuz, they will have to talk to the IRGC forces protecting it,” Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif has said.

The US military has been at war 222 years of its 239-year existence, solely for plunder of sovereign resources. That’s more than enough to prove one’s sense of misguided patriotism. Unless all of the US forces are pulled out from countries that rejected them, we can consider the two-party quarrel as a mere continuation of the vaudeville that’s fooled generations of American voters.

But it’s highly laudable that the Yellow Vest Movement is pushing on until their noble objectives are achieved, in spite of the recent Notre Dame distraction.

The first round of geopolitical battle in Venezuela has ended with 0 to 1 score for the Alliance. The timely intervention by Russian forces and allies prevented the economic hitmen’s access to more oil and gold, which could have been used to finance terror mercenaries as they fatten themselves up even more.

What could possibly come next from the Deep State’s camp?

More earthquakes?

More false flag attacks perhaps, to start a Muslim-Christian worldwide conflict, as the main goal of the recent Sri Lanka “tit for tat” attack in retaliation for the shooting of Muslims in New Zealand a few weeks ago, would like to suggest?

Finally, Philippines’ Duterte is “declaring war” against Canada for failing to pick up its smuggled garbage, which includes hospital wastes and other highly toxic materials now rotting in the Port of Manila, but most have already reached landfills in Tarlac, North of Manila, prior to Duterte’s term.

